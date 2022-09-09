Read full article on original website
WBKO
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
WKYT 27
Helicopter being recovered from lake in Ky. after 20 years
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A helicopter that crashed into a Kentucky lake 20 years ago is being recovered. According to an NTSB report, the helicopter crashed into Lake Cumberland in 2002. A photographer on board was taking pictures of a boat race at the time. The pilot said he tried...
WKYT 27
Death toll from historic eastern Ky. flooding rises to 40
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says the death toll from the devastating July flooding in eastern Kentucky has risen. There are now 40 people confirmed dead. “Sadly, this individual was lost during clean-up efforts in Pike County,” Gov. Beshear said. “Each of these individuals is a child of God, and we mourn with all of their loved ones and all of Eastern Kentucky.”
spectrumnews1.com
A Kentucky family warns about the deadly dangers of fentanyl
MEADE COUNTY, Ky. — Fentanyl is killing Kentuckians. In fact, a state report says a concerning trend of increasing overdose deaths is because of several contributing factors. What You Need To Know. The 2021 Kentucky Overdose Fatality Report says there were 2,250 overdose deaths in 2021. That is a...
WKYT 27
UK to face Florida A&M as part of Unity Series
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky men’s basketball on Wednesday announced it would be playing Florida A&M as part of the Unity Series, an annual event between the Wildcats and a SWAC school. The game will be played at Rupp Arena on Dec. 21. Former Wildcat Reggie Warford will be...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame induct 6 Kentuckians on 20th anniversary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the 20th anniversary of the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame, six Kentuckians were inducted at a hall of fame ceremony on Tuesday morning. The event was held at My Old Kentucky Home State Park, where individuals were recognized for their impact on bourbon’s growth and awareness within the commonwealth.
WKYT 27
Lexington woman born, raised in London remembers Queen Elizabeth
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As you may already know, the late Queen Elizabeth has some personal ties here to the bluegrass. One Lexington woman was born and raised in south London, but ended up putting her roots down here in Kentucky. For as long as Mandy Mills can remember, the...
WTVQ
Kentucky unveils first PACE Program
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — There’s a new program in Kentucky providing all-inclusive care for the elderly. The state’s first PACE Program was unveiled at the Bluegrass Pace Care Center in Lexington Tuesday morning. State and local officials gathered to celebrate the launch which they say offers medical,...
WHAS 11
Can't decide what to do this weekend in Kentucky? Try checking out some of these events
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The next couple of weeks will be busy with Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life happening back-to-back, but other events in Louisville might make your schedule even busier. It's been a jam-packed few months, and these next events are saying goodbye to summer and hello...
foxlexington.com
Lexington grandmother talks about UK Hospital arrests
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two armed men were arrested at UK Hospital Saturday night as victims of a shooting on Georgetown Road were being transported in. Now, the grandmother of the arrested subjects is speaking up, saying there is more to the story. Andre Maxberry pleads for the...
wymt.com
Continued rental aid available in 12 Kentucky counties
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency officials say continued rental assistance may be available for people in 12 eastern Kentucky counties who were affected by flooding in July. The counties are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley. To be eligible,...
WKYT 27
Stair climb at Kroger Field to honor the lives lost on 9/11
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Firefighter, John Barnott, said he considers first responders all around the world to be his family. “We made that promise 21 years ago, that we would never forget those guys, and it’s on the shirt right in the front,” Barnott said. Their shirts...
wdrb.com
Kentucky State Police to honor trooper killed in 2015
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police will honor a fallen trooper on Tuesday. Joseph Cameron Ponder was shot and killed on Sept. 13, 2015 after a traffic stop and pursuit in Lyon County. Troopers will lay a wreath at the memorial site of Ponder on the anniversary of his...
WKYT 27
Big names to perform at Rupp Arena benefit concert for EKY flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A benefit concert to help Kentuckians affected by flooding will be held in Lexington. “Kentucky Rising” will be held at Rupp Arena on October 11. Organized in response to the devastating flooding in the Kentucky region earlier this summer, the event will feature performances by Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler Childers.
WLKY.com
Mammoth Cave in Kentucky is now 6 miles longer
MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. — The world's longest cave just keeps getting longer. Mammoth Cave is a national park located in southcentral Kentucky. According to the park's Facebook page, six more miles were discovered on Thursday, making the cave now a whopping 426 miles long. In the player above, check...
mountain-topmedia.com
Man charged in Paintsville triple murder
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. — We now know the name of the man accused of killing three people last week in Paintsville. After a brief manhunt, Pack was taken into custody a few blocks away, but was taken to an area hospital due to injuries received during the arrest. The victims...
One of the Scariest Haunted Houses in the Country is Right Here in Kentucky
A few years ago, we loaded up a United Coach and rolled out of town on our first-ever Hell on Wheels Tour. We took 56 listeners to the Louisville area to visit three haunted houses in one night. We visited the Louisville's famed Haunted Hotel, Brandenburg's Nightmare Forest and an absolutely epic and theatrical haunt called The Devil's Attic.
spectrumnews1.com
As more families switch their kids to private school, one Boone County mom explains why she did
FLORENCE, Ky. — A northern Kentucky parent provided a different perspective on a recent study showing more Kentucky families are turning to non public education for their kids. While the author of the study says it’s likely the pandemic played a large role in this growing trend, Karen KC...
WKYT 27
Two arrested for brawl at UK Hospital during violent weekend in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was a busy and violent weekend in Lexington, with multiple shootings and a fight outside UK Chandler Hospital. Two men are facing charges after Lexington police say they got into a brawl with relatives of a gunshot victim at the hospital. Marquis Tompkins and Roderick Bowditch Jr. were arrested Saturday night and were in court Monday afternoon.
wymt.com
Ky. daycare worker facing charges after baby taken to hospital with brain bleeds
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman who is expected to take care of children is now facing charges. Tyeisha Smith is a daycare worker in Madison County. She’s now charged with child abuse after a baby was taken to UK Children’s Hospital with brain bleeds. Jail records...
