Bath County, KY

Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
Helicopter being recovered from lake in Ky. after 20 years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A helicopter that crashed into a Kentucky lake 20 years ago is being recovered. According to an NTSB report, the helicopter crashed into Lake Cumberland in 2002. A photographer on board was taking pictures of a boat race at the time. The pilot said he tried...
Death toll from historic eastern Ky. flooding rises to 40

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says the death toll from the devastating July flooding in eastern Kentucky has risen. There are now 40 people confirmed dead. “Sadly, this individual was lost during clean-up efforts in Pike County,” Gov. Beshear said. “Each of these individuals is a child of God, and we mourn with all of their loved ones and all of Eastern Kentucky.”
A Kentucky family warns about the deadly dangers of fentanyl

MEADE COUNTY, Ky. — Fentanyl is killing Kentuckians. In fact, a state report says a concerning trend of increasing overdose deaths is because of several contributing factors. What You Need To Know. The 2021 Kentucky Overdose Fatality Report says there were 2,250 overdose deaths in 2021. That is a...
UK to face Florida A&M as part of Unity Series

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky men’s basketball on Wednesday announced it would be playing Florida A&M as part of the Unity Series, an annual event between the Wildcats and a SWAC school. The game will be played at Rupp Arena on Dec. 21. Former Wildcat Reggie Warford will be...
Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame induct 6 Kentuckians on 20th anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the 20th anniversary of the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame, six Kentuckians were inducted at a hall of fame ceremony on Tuesday morning. The event was held at My Old Kentucky Home State Park, where individuals were recognized for their impact on bourbon’s growth and awareness within the commonwealth.
Lexington woman born, raised in London remembers Queen Elizabeth

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As you may already know, the late Queen Elizabeth has some personal ties here to the bluegrass. One Lexington woman was born and raised in south London, but ended up putting her roots down here in Kentucky. For as long as Mandy Mills can remember, the...
Kentucky unveils first PACE Program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — There’s a new program in Kentucky providing all-inclusive care for the elderly. The state’s first PACE Program was unveiled at the Bluegrass Pace Care Center in Lexington Tuesday morning. State and local officials gathered to celebrate the launch which they say offers medical,...
Lexington grandmother talks about UK Hospital arrests

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two armed men were arrested at UK Hospital Saturday night as victims of a shooting on Georgetown Road were being transported in. Now, the grandmother of the arrested subjects is speaking up, saying there is more to the story. Andre Maxberry pleads for the...
Continued rental aid available in 12 Kentucky counties

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency officials say continued rental assistance may be available for people in 12 eastern Kentucky counties who were affected by flooding in July. The counties are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley. To be eligible,...
Stair climb at Kroger Field to honor the lives lost on 9/11

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Firefighter, John Barnott, said he considers first responders all around the world to be his family. “We made that promise 21 years ago, that we would never forget those guys, and it’s on the shirt right in the front,” Barnott said. Their shirts...
Kentucky State Police to honor trooper killed in 2015

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police will honor a fallen trooper on Tuesday. Joseph Cameron Ponder was shot and killed on Sept. 13, 2015 after a traffic stop and pursuit in Lyon County. Troopers will lay a wreath at the memorial site of Ponder on the anniversary of his...
Big names to perform at Rupp Arena benefit concert for EKY flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A benefit concert to help Kentuckians affected by flooding will be held in Lexington. “Kentucky Rising” will be held at Rupp Arena on October 11. Organized in response to the devastating flooding in the Kentucky region earlier this summer, the event will feature performances by Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler Childers.
Mammoth Cave in Kentucky is now 6 miles longer

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. — The world's longest cave just keeps getting longer. Mammoth Cave is a national park located in southcentral Kentucky. According to the park's Facebook page, six more miles were discovered on Thursday, making the cave now a whopping 426 miles long. In the player above, check...
Man charged in Paintsville triple murder

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. — We now know the name of the man accused of killing three people last week in Paintsville. After a brief manhunt, Pack was taken into custody a few blocks away, but was taken to an area hospital due to injuries received during the arrest. The victims...
Two arrested for brawl at UK Hospital during violent weekend in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was a busy and violent weekend in Lexington, with multiple shootings and a fight outside UK Chandler Hospital. Two men are facing charges after Lexington police say they got into a brawl with relatives of a gunshot victim at the hospital. Marquis Tompkins and Roderick Bowditch Jr. were arrested Saturday night and were in court Monday afternoon.
LEXINGTON, KY

