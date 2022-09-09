ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Louisiana trio each get 20 years in prison after body found during November 2020 fire

By Scott Lewis
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lHZ21_0hp2HaeZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1plwwp_0hp2HaeZ00

DEQUINCY, La. (KLFY) — Three men, including a Lake Charles man, will each serve 20 years with hard labor after their involvement in a November 2020 vehicle fire in which authorities found a body, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office (LSFMO).

The body of Lexie Doga, 27, was recovered after Beauregard Parish firefighters extinguished the blaze on Alston Cemetery Rd. near DeQuincy.

Dixon Fife, 26, of Lake Charles, La.; Morgan Douglas, 25, of Andalusia, Ala.; and Michael Dean Roberts, 45, of Jacksonville, Fla., each pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice in the 36th Judicial District Court this week. Their 20-year sentences were the maximum punishment they could receive, LSFMO officials stated.

“Through extensive investigative efforts, deputies were able to connect the suspects to the victim through Fife, who had known her for several years,” stated LSFMO Public Affairs Director Ashley Rodrigue. “Fife and the other two men were roommates working together doing storm recovery jobs in the Lake Charles area. Once the suspects were taken into custody, two of the three admitted their involvement in the victim’s death and disposal of her body.”

All three men have been booked into Louisiana Department of Corrections facilities.

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Charles American Press

Human remains found in Beauregard Parish

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is awaiting DNA analysis to identify human remains located on hunting property in the eastern part of the parish over the weekend, according to authorities. Sheriff Mark Herford said the body of an adult was found Saturday, Sept. 10, inside a deer hunting supply...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

9/13: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Traman Ladon Thibodeaux, 41, 2924 SJB Carter Lane — drug possession; disturbing the peace. Bond: $11,500. Devonte Dewayne Bilbo, 20, 2314 Lake St. — misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Bond: $50,000. Selene Marie Brady, 52, 210 N....
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Body found at Beauregard Parish deer lease

Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found at a deer lease in the eastern area of the parish. The remains were found near the Wye community and the Allen Parish border. Sheriff Mark Herford said the body has not...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Lake Charles, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
Lake Charles, LA
Crime & Safety
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Domestic Abuse Battery and False Imprisonment

Former Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Domestic Abuse Battery and False Imprisonment. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on September 12, 2022, that on August 2, CPSO investigators initiated an investigation into Deputy Ed Choi, 39, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, after receiving a complaint about previous incidences of domestic abuse.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

FCI Oakdale I inmate found unresponsive, pronounced dead at scene

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution Oakdale I was found unresponsive early Tuesday morning. Life-saving measures were attempted by responding staff, according to a news release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Marvin Palencia, 47, was pronounced dead by EMS personnel at the scene, according...
OAKDALE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Prison#Michael Dean#Louisiana Department
kalb.com

Inmate dies at Oakdale prison

OAKDALE, La. (KALB) - An inmate has died at the Federal Correctional Institution Oakdale I, according to details released by the Bureau of Prisons. Marvin Palencia, 47, was found unresponsive on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Medical staff attempted life-saving measures, but he was unable to be revived. Palencia was sentenced in...
OAKDALE, LA
KPLC TV

Jeff Davis deputies respond to a complaint of harassment

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Welsh man is accused of harassing a female by asking for nude photographs and for her to stay the night for sexual purposes, authorities said. Steven Blanchard, 40, is also accused of driving by the female’s house numerous times, parking in her driveway and sitting there, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, spokesman for the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office.
WELSH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Sulphur Police Announce an Arrest, Charges, and Updated Information in July Identity Theft Case

Sulphur Police Announce an Arrest, Charges, and Updated Information in July Identity Theft Case. Sulphur, Louisiana – The Sulphur Police Department issued an update on a July 10, 2022, identity theft investigation on September 12, 2022. On July 10, the Sulphur Police Department received a complaint about a possible identity theft at a business on South Cities Service Hwy.
SULPHUR, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KPLC TV

Mother, 3 children accepting donations after house burns on Windmill Ln.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles firefighter received a minor burn injury battling a house fire on Windmill Lane off Gauthier Road Tuesday afternoon. The fire department got the call around 5 p.m. Ten LCFD trucks and one Westlake Fire Department truck worked the scene, taking hours to get the flames under control as the fire burned through the roof of the home.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Calcasieu sheriff’s deputy arrested for domestic abuse

A Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputy who has been under investigation since August for domestic abuse has been arrested. Spokesperson Kayla Vincent said their office received a complaint on Aug. 2 in reference to Deputy Ed Choi, 39. She said the abuse occurred several weeks prior to the complaint being filed.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
107 JAMZ

Employee Fired For Stealing At Calcasieu Parish D.A.’s Office

Bethany Bryant Communications Director for Calcasieu Parish District Attorney Stephen Dwight reported an internal audit of their office, conducted earlier this year, uncovered financial discrepancies. To get to the bottom of things, the D.A.'s Office launched an investigation. The results revealed that employees' actions were at the root of the problem.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

58K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy