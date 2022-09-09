All the queen's corgis: Family tree shows Elizabeth's lifelong passion for signature dogs

Queen Elizabeth II was a 7-year-old princess in 1933 when she got her first dog, a Pembroke Welsh corgi named Dookie, a present from her father that started a lifelong love affair with the breed.

Dookie was reportedly named after Elizabeth's father, at that time the Duke of York, later King George VI. Dookie was the first of Elizabeth's estimated 60 corgis and dorgis, a corgi and dachshund mix. Many came from a breeding program that spanned decades at Windsor Castle.

But Susan, given to Elizabeth in 1944 as a present for her 18th birthday, cemented the future queen's love of the breed. Susan accompanied Elizabeth on her honeymoon with Prince Philip in 1947.

Susan was later bred and became the common ancestor of all of Elizabeth’s corgis.

Corgis are athletic dogs originally bred in Wales for herding cattle. They’re recognizable by their short legs, originally a genetic condition called canine Chondrodysplasia . The short legs are bred into the dogs to keep them low to the ground and make it easier for them to evade kicks from cattle.

The popularity of corgis has varied in the U.K. They were listed as ‘vulnerable’ less than a decade ago but have gained favor in recent months. Corgis were ranked 11th in the list of most popular dogs in the U.S. in 2020, according to the American Kennel Club.

