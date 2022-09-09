Read full article on original website
Lubbock man accused of crashing into fence after trying to run over boyfriend
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Tuesday and accused of trying to run over his boyfriend in late March, according to a Lubbock police report. David Garcia Jr., 23, was arrested March 18 in the 4800 block of Elgin Avenue, court records said. Police were originally called […]
Victim hit by vehicle, LPD asks for public’s help in aggravated robbery
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday asked for the public’s help in an aggravated robbery at a business in the 1800 block of Clovis Road that occurred on September 3. Police said an employee was hit by a vehicle and had minor injuries. Use the...
Illegal guns, drugs and cash seized by Lubbock TAG; 1 arrested
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On 09-13-2022 Investigators with the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG) conducted a residential search warrant in the 5000 block of 40th Street directly related to illicit narcotic sales, weapons, and gang activity. During the execution of the search warrant, one male was taken in...
Argument at Adventure Park ends with gun drawn: Lubbock police report
LUBBOCK, Texas — An argument that started after two people bumped into each other ended with a man drawing a gun in the parking lot of Adventure Park on Sunday night, according to a police report. Antonio Villa, 21, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to the police report, […]
25 People Arrested in Lubbock on September 12, Some With Serious Charges
Monday's are usually slow and boring, but I guess this Monday in Lubbock was a wild one. There are quite a few people in being held in the good ol' Lubbock County Detention Center with a lot of charges to go with them. There were even some charges I had to ask an actual officer about because Google was not on my side. Now that I have educated myself further and expanded my vast knowledge of charges and abbreviations it is time to get that lunch recommendation.
Teen arrested for manslaughter after deadly Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — Ebony Faith Constancio, 18, was arrested September 1 in Hidalgo County on a fugitive warrant out of Lubbock. She was then transferred to the Lubbock County Detention Center on Friday. Constancio was charged with manslaughter, according to jail records in both Lubbock and Hidalgo counties. Police were called to 19th Street and […]
Warrant does not directly accuse man of causing death in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — A warrant explained what led investigators to arrest 45-year-old Sammy Vidales for aggravated assault after the discovery that 59-year-old Rudolfo Zuniga died. According to court records, Zuniga was found not breathing Sunday morning. LPD said in a statement that EMS responded to a house in the 2800 block of 37th Street just […]
LPD: Arrest made in connection to Sunday death investigation
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — 45-year-old Sammy Vidales is in custody following a Sunday morning Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit Investigation in Central Lubbock. Vidales was taken into custody on charges of Aggravated Assault at 9:45 a.m. on September 12th in the 2800 block of 37th Street with the assistance of the Texas Anti-Gang Center.
‘A nightmare for everyone’ Teen arrested for intoxication manslaughter in fiery Plainview crash
She told officers she was driving back from a quinceañera where she had been drinking.
Stolen car pulled from lake at Clapp Park, LPD report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A stolen car was pulled out of the lake at Clapp Park on Sunday, according to Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, officers found a vehicle “partially submerged” in the lake at Clapp Park in 4500 block of Ave U. LPD located the...
Woman in Lubbock arson told officers she’s ‘glad’ building burned down, report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock woman was arrested and accused of setting a building on fire in the 1500 block of 34th street on Tuesday, September 6, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, witnesses saw Cassandra Ramirez, 38, at the scene of the fire in...
Man poured gasoline inside Lubbock home, threatened to burn it down, report says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man threatened to burn down a house in the 2300 block of Avenue U at least once before breaking a window and pouring gasoline into it on September 7, according to an incident report. The man left before a fire was lit, the report said. The victim said the suspect was […]
LFR responds to apartment fire, 11 adults and 10 children displaced, no ‘fire-related’ injuries
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue and the Lubbock Police Department responded to a fire Wednesday, around 2:30 a.m., at Mission Villa Apartments on 5128 Aberdeen Ave. The Fire Marshall’s Office confirmed that 21 people – 11 adults and 10 children – were displaced and being assisted by Red Cross.
Murder charge dropped, aggravated assault instead for Lubbock woman who stabbed man to death
LUBBOCK, Texas – Formerly charged with murder, Lasherria Hastings, 33, of Lubbock took a plea deal for a lesser charge of aggravated assault. The deal Monday morning called for a prison sentence of 10 years. Police were called to the 5800 block of Avenue G on August 20, 2017 shortly before 6:00 a.m. Police found […]
Teen arrested following fatal I-27 crash in Plainview early Sunday
The following is a press release from the Plainview Police Department:. PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On Sunday September 11, 2022, at approximately 1:30 a.m., the City of Plainview Police, Fire, and Emergency Medical Services responded to a major accident on Interstate 27. This crash is still being investigated with the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety. The preliminary investigation indicates that an Infiniti SUV with a driver and two passengers was southbound on the I-27 West Service Road approaching Southwest 3rd Street when the driver lost control, crossed the median, and rolled over several times on the Interstate southbound lanes of traffic. One passenger was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to injuries at Covenant Hospital in Plainview.
DPS: 2 arrested in Post on felony drug charges Monday
POST, Texas — Two people were arrested on Monday after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Post, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The incident occurred in the 100 block of South Avenue F. Loida Eladesma Rodriguez and Salvador Silva-Rodriguez were both charged with...
LPD investigating scene on 37th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a situation in the 2800 block of 37th Street. EMS was called to the location at 8:10 a.m. this morning. More units were called to the scene for further investigation. Police are not able to...
LPD: Friday morning kidnapping victim located and safe
LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman reported as a kidnapping victim on Friday was located on Saturday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. “Elisa Franco has been found safe. The investigation is still ongoing,” a statement from LPD said. LPD went on to say no further information would be...
Gunshot victim arrived at UMC, possibly related to shots fired at 56th & Slide
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock police officers were called to Slide Road and 56th Street Saturday at 4:14 p.m. when someone reported hearing “multiple” gunshots. According to information from the Lubbock Police Department front desk, at first, officers did not find anyone with injuries. But later, a gunshot victim showed up at University Medical Center with […]
1 seriously injured in shooting near 56th & Slide
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in a central Lubbock shooting on Saturday. The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call near 56th Street and Slide Road around 4:15 p.m. Police stated one person was taken to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries. Another person...
