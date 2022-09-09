LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 14)–Lincoln Police are investigating a report of child enticement that happened around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon near 83rd and Yankee Woods Drive. Police say a parent reported that her two children, ages 7 and 11, were walking home from St. Michael’s School and were approached by a man, who they didn’t know, in a small car. The driver asked both kids if they wanted a ride. The children got scared, said no and ran away from the area.

