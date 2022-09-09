Read full article on original website
York News-Times
Arrest made for attempted second degree murder in York
YORK – York Police Chief Ed Tjaden says his department arrested a man for attempted second degree murder in York on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Chief Tjaden said, “Shortly before 6 a.m., the York Police Department was notified regarding an assault with a knife. It was reported that a man was believed to be under the influence of an unknown drug or substance and had assaulted someone.
York News-Times
York man accused of strangling, assaulting, terrorizing woman
YORK – Leland Ward II, 31, of York, is accused of strangling, sexually assaulting and terrorizing a York woman. Formal charges have been filed against Ward and his arraignment hearings have been held in York County District Court. He was arrested by the York Police Department, when the cases...
York News-Times
Car thief sent to jail for non-compliance
YORK – Non-compliance with post-release supervision, a lengthy criminal history that includes repeated thefts and getting caught with a stolen vehicle in York County has led to a 54-year-old Lincoln man being incarcerated again. According to court documents and earlier factual basis proceedings provided by the county attorney’s office,...
York News-Times
York man accused of assaulting officers, making terroristic threats
YORK – Ethan Thomsen, 34, of York, has been charged with five felonies related to resisting arrest, assaulting officers and making terroristic threats. The case began when officers with the York Police Department responded to the report of a disturbance. When they arrived, court documents indicate they found Thomsen arguing with another man.
klin.com
Armed Robbery Reported Near 13th & E Street.
Lincoln Police are investigating an overnight robbery near 13th & E. LPD Captain Max Hubka told KLIN News a man was walking in the area when he was approached by 3 men. One of the men raised his shirt and displayed a handgun in his waistband. The suspect then demanded money or he would ‘get this’, referring to the handgun.
York News-Times
York man gets probation for having meth in pants
YORK – This week, Shane Motsinger, 28, of York, has been sentenced to probation in a case where he was caught with methamphetamine in his pants. He was charged with and ultimately convicted of a Class 4 felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision.
NebraskaTV
Missing woman last seen in Grand Island 9-7-2022
The St. Paul Police Department is currently investigating the whereabouts of Samantha Schultz who was reported missing by her family. She was last seen the night of Sept. 7th. She is a white female, 28 years old, 5'2" and 145 lbs. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please...
etxview.com
License plate readers remain subject of controversy, confusion in Nebraska despite law
Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies patrolling Interstate 80 on Sept. 1 pulled over a GMC Acadia that was linked to a Grand Island fraud case earlier in the day — occupied by four Los Angeles residents who had allegedly used a stolen credit card and ran up a five-figure bill at a Best Buy in the central Nebraska city.
York News-Times
York woman to be sentenced for criminal impersonation, drugs
YORK – Irene Lira, 44, whose address has been listed in court documents as a variety of locations in York and York County, has pleaded no contest to two felonies after being wanted by local authorities, arrested and charged with nine felonies including the delivery of methamphetamine. According to...
gifamilyradio.com
Two Lives Claimed In Fatal Accident On Highway 30
A fatal accident just east of Grand Island has claimed the lives of Two people. The Merrick County Sheriff's Office around 7:40 last night were investigating a three-vehicle accident on highway 30. No other information on the accident is available at this time as the investigation continues. The highway was...
kfornow.com
Child Enticement Reported Southeast Lincoln On Tuesday
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 14)–Lincoln Police are investigating a report of child enticement that happened around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon near 83rd and Yankee Woods Drive. Police say a parent reported that her two children, ages 7 and 11, were walking home from St. Michael’s School and were approached by a man, who they didn’t know, in a small car. The driver asked both kids if they wanted a ride. The children got scared, said no and ran away from the area.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Four teens arrested, 14-year-old found with Glock
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said Gang Unit Investigators arrested four teens after identifying a vehicle allegedly connected to a shooting. LPD said around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the GUI did a follow-up in the 2000 block of N 28th and saw a vehicle, they knew was involved in a previous shooting, pull into a nearby lot.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police investigating multiple shootings early Monday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police say they are investigating several shootings that happened early Monday morning. The first report of shots fired came in around 3 a.m. near 28th and Merrill Streets, just south of 27th Street and Leighton Avenue. About six minutes later, another call came in...
klin.com
North Lincoln Convenience Store Robbed Tuesday Morning
A Lincoln Police officer was at the Kwik Shop at 23rd and Cornhusker early Tuesday morning following up on an unrelated case when the clerk reported that he had been robbed an hour earlier. “The victim described an unknown male entering the store at 12:30 a.m. offering to trade marijuana...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln store employee allegedly threatened in robbery
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An employee at a Lincoln store reported that his and his family's life were threatened during a robbery. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were at the Kwik Shop, 2302 Cornhusker, around 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday for a follow-up on an unrelated case. The store clerk reportedly told the officers that they had just been robbed an hour before.
WOWT
Lincoln Police find missing child
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A child reported missing on Saturday morning has been found safe and is back with her family, according to Lincoln Police. We have removed the child’s name and photo from the story to protect his identity now that she’s been located.
KETV.com
Lincoln police looking for missing 12-year-old
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police are looking for a missing 12-year-old they say was last seen Saturday, Sept. 10 near 14th and Peach streets. Danai Helstadter is 5'3" and weighs approximately 100 pounds. Danai has dark brown that is neck-length. Lincoln police tweeted the missing child alert at 6:47...
gifamilyradio.com
Update: Names Released In Fatal Accident On Highway 30
On Sunday, September 11, 2022 at approximately 6:50 pm emergency crews were detailed to the area 1/2 mile east of Gunbarrel Road on US Highway 30 in rural Merrick County to respond to a three vehicle accident. Upon the arrival of emergency crews it was determined that there were two...
1011now.com
Fatal car fire under investigation
With the firing of Scott Frost comes a pay-out totaling $15 million. UNL is now reaching a total of more than $50 million in buy-outs dating back to 2005. Mickey Joseph will serve as Nebraska's Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the 2022 season. 10/11 This Morning Featured Pet.
1011now.com
Pink postcards pop up: What it means for Lancaster County taxpayers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Many in the county may have recently checked the mail and been met by a bright pink postcard. They’re going out to all property owners in Lancaster County as part of a new state law aimed at improving transparency to taxpayers. But without much notice or knowledge they were coming, once it hit people’s hands there was some understandable confusion.
