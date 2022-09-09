Read full article on original website
Related
Insane! Video Of The Fight That Broke Out Between Players And Fans At A Texas High School Football Game
Ahhhh those Friday Night Lights! Texans love our Friday night football whether you have a son, grandson, nephew, or neighbor playing we all love to hit up a game and take in the sights, the sound (the high school band playing) the action and the FIGHTS? Wait no that kind of thing doesn't happen in high school football...until it does!
Fort Worth ISD orders Eastern Hills to forfeit next game because of recent on-field brawl
The Fort Worth school district has ordered Eastern Hills High School to forfeit its next football game because of last Thursday’s brawl that shortened its game with Dallas Roosevelt
fox4news.com
Oklahoma announces games with SMU after Georgia, Tennessee games postponed
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Oklahoma’s regular-season games against Southeastern Conference teams will have to wait until the Sooners are officially a conference member. The SEC said Wednesday it has instructed Georgia and Tennessee to postpone home-and-home games scheduled for the next two seasons. The second meetings with both teams were scheduled for after Oklahoma and Texas leave the Big 12 Conference and start playing in the SEC in 2025.
fox4news.com
Andre Emmett Murder Trial: Day 2 of testimony in killing of former NBA player
DALLAS - Testimony continued Wednesday in the murder trial of a man accused of killing former NBA player and Dallas Carter High superstar Andre Emmett. Larry Jenkins, 23, is facing capital murder charges in Emmett's death. He is one of three charged with his murder. The other two defendants will go on trial later this year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winning $1M Texas Two Step ticket sold in Waxahachie
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The latest $1 million Texas Two Step winner shall remain nameless. But we can tell you the lucky player lives in Waxahachie and bought the ticket at a RaceTrac on N. Highway 77. It was Sept. 1 when his/her bank account grew. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (17-21-22-34) and the Bonus Ball (20).Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings happen on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.
fox4news.com
Andre Emmett Murder: Trial begins in killing of ex-NBA player
DALLAS - The murder trial of a man accused in the death of former NBA player and Dallas Carter High superstar Andre Emmett, who was killed in September 2019 near his Dallas home is now underway. Emmett's mother took the stand on the first day of testimony in the trial...
fox4news.com
Popular Flower Mound pumpkin patch closed for the 2022 season
FLOWER MOUND, Texas - Fall is almost here, but a popular pumpkin patch in Flower Mound will not be open this year when the leaves change. In a post on Facebook, the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch says they were not able to hire enough employees to open "safely and efficiently".
fox4news.com
'Luka Dogcic' joins North Richland Hills police department
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - The North Richland Hills police department has added a new member to its team, and he comes with a familiar name. The department announced a one-year-old Belgian Malinois named Luka Dogcic will be joining its K-9 program. Luka, named after the Mavs superstar, and his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox4news.com
Former student arrested for threats mentioning Azle High School
AZLE, Texas - A former Azle Independent School District student is in custody accused of making a threat related to the high school on social media. According to the district, the series of threats were posted on social media on Sept. 11. There was no specific threat made against a school, but Azle High School was mentioned in one of the posts.
flashbackdallas.com
L. O. Daniel’s Country Home, “Cedar Crest”
While looking for something on W. Lee “Pappy” O’Daniel (former governor and U.S. senator), I came across the image above, which I had mistakenly labeled “O’Daniel” rather than “Daniel.” It had nothing at all to do with W. Lee O’Daniel but, instead, showed a house belonging to L. O. Daniel. Who was L. O. Daniel? I’d never heard of him.
$1 million Texas Lottery ticket won outside of Dallas
Winning from the lottery takes a lot of luck and you can't get paid if you don't play, that's just how it works, but it seems a certain North Texan decided to do some playing the other day and it paid off.
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas there is a winner amongst you, now they probably don't play for the Dallas Cowboys, because unfortunately, they lost to the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Bucs on Sunday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Texas high school's homecoming dance ends early after alleged social media threat, police say
PRINCETON, Texas — The homecoming dance at one North Texas high school had to end early on Saturday following reports of a threat on social media, authorities said. Police in the Collin County city of Princeton said in a statement that they responded to Lovelady High School's dance in regards to reports from students.
fox4news.com
The Tex Factor: Andretti Karting
THE COLONY, Texas - The name "Andretti" is synonymous with championship racing, so it makes sense that "Andretti Indoor Karting and Games" located at Grandscape in The Colony is becoming equally as successful. It’s a huge family entertainment venue that features video games, VR attractions, lazer tag, fine food, two...
fox4news.com
Bad Bunny met with Uvalde shooting survivor during trip to Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - Music sensation Bad Bunny spent some time with one of the survivors of the school shooting in Uvalde during his trip to Arlington last weekend. On Sunday the Correa Family Foundation, started by former Houston Astro and current Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa, shared photos of Bad Bunny meeting Mayah Zamora at the concert at AT&T Stadium.
Grammy-winning Tejano music artist Sunny Sauceda playing free concert in Arlington
Saturday, Sept. 17, the Arlington Mayor's Latino Advisory Council will host its Hispanic Heritage Celebration at the Levitt Pavilion, starting at 5:30 p.m.
Another Bojangles Location Revealed As Part Of Expansion Into Texas
Bojangles announced its expansion into Texas last year and now we have more details about a new location.
Frisco ISD parents say they want students to use bathrooms assigned to their birth gender
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Some parents and school board members in Frisco want to prevent transgender students from choosing which bathrooms to use. A contentious meeting Monday night had a big crowd of unhappy parents who don't like the district's current practice. After another North Texas school district recently adopted a policy that forces students to use the bathrooms assigned to their birth genders, others like Frisco are now getting pressure from parents to approve a similar policy. He's lived in Frisco for 17 years, but Azfar Saeed has never felt the need to address the city's school board until tonight. "I am a...
Family of North Texas 6-year-old killed by school bus files lawsuit against district, bus companies
DALLAS — Editor's note: This story has been updated to attribute certain statements to the lawsuit. The family of a 6-year-old hit and killed by a school bus in Parker County has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the school district, bus seller and manufacturer. In late April, Tori...
fox4news.com
Police arrest North Texas doctor at center of IV bag tampering investigation
DALLAS - Less than a week after having his license suspended, Dallas Police arrested a North Texas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags on Wednesday. Anesthesiologist Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz Jr. had his license suspended by the Texas Medical Board on Friday calling him practicing medicine a "continuing threat to public welfare".
Comments / 1