ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Richland Hills, TX

Comments / 1

Related
fox4news.com

Oklahoma announces games with SMU after Georgia, Tennessee games postponed

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Oklahoma’s regular-season games against Southeastern Conference teams will have to wait until the Sooners are officially a conference member. The SEC said Wednesday it has instructed Georgia and Tennessee to postpone home-and-home games scheduled for the next two seasons. The second meetings with both teams were scheduled for after Oklahoma and Texas leave the Big 12 Conference and start playing in the SEC in 2025.
NORMAN, OK
fox4news.com

Andre Emmett Murder Trial: Day 2 of testimony in killing of former NBA player

DALLAS - Testimony continued Wednesday in the murder trial of a man accused of killing former NBA player and Dallas Carter High superstar Andre Emmett. Larry Jenkins, 23, is facing capital murder charges in Emmett's death. He is one of three charged with his murder. The other two defendants will go on trial later this year.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richland Hills, TX
State
Texas State
City
Sunset, TX
City
North Richland Hills, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Texas Education
CBS DFW

Winning $1M Texas Two Step ticket sold in Waxahachie

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The latest $1 million Texas Two Step winner shall remain nameless. But we can tell you the lucky player lives in Waxahachie and bought the ticket at a RaceTrac on N. Highway 77. It was Sept. 1 when his/her bank account grew. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (17-21-22-34) and the Bonus Ball (20).Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings happen on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.
WAXAHACHIE, TX
fox4news.com

Andre Emmett Murder: Trial begins in killing of ex-NBA player

DALLAS - The murder trial of a man accused in the death of former NBA player and Dallas Carter High superstar Andre Emmett, who was killed in September 2019 near his Dallas home is now underway. Emmett's mother took the stand on the first day of testimony in the trial...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Popular Flower Mound pumpkin patch closed for the 2022 season

FLOWER MOUND, Texas - Fall is almost here, but a popular pumpkin patch in Flower Mound will not be open this year when the leaves change. In a post on Facebook, the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch says they were not able to hire enough employees to open "safely and efficiently".
FLOWER MOUND, TX
fox4news.com

'Luka Dogcic' joins North Richland Hills police department

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - The North Richland Hills police department has added a new member to its team, and he comes with a familiar name. The department announced a one-year-old Belgian Malinois named Luka Dogcic will be joining its K-9 program. Luka, named after the Mavs superstar, and his...
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Flag Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Fox 4#Richland High#Richland Royals
fox4news.com

Former student arrested for threats mentioning Azle High School

AZLE, Texas - A former Azle Independent School District student is in custody accused of making a threat related to the high school on social media. According to the district, the series of threats were posted on social media on Sept. 11. There was no specific threat made against a school, but Azle High School was mentioned in one of the posts.
AZLE, TX
flashbackdallas.com

L. O. Daniel’s Country Home, “Cedar Crest”

While looking for something on W. Lee “Pappy” O’Daniel (former governor and U.S. senator), I came across the image above, which I had mistakenly labeled “O’Daniel” rather than “Daniel.” It had nothing at all to do with W. Lee O’Daniel but, instead, showed a house belonging to L. O. Daniel. Who was L. O. Daniel? I’d never heard of him.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fox4news.com

The Tex Factor: Andretti Karting

THE COLONY, Texas - The name "Andretti" is synonymous with championship racing, so it makes sense that "Andretti Indoor Karting and Games" located at Grandscape in The Colony is becoming equally as successful. It’s a huge family entertainment venue that features video games, VR attractions, lazer tag, fine food, two...
THE COLONY, TX
fox4news.com

Bad Bunny met with Uvalde shooting survivor during trip to Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas - Music sensation Bad Bunny spent some time with one of the survivors of the school shooting in Uvalde during his trip to Arlington last weekend. On Sunday the Correa Family Foundation, started by former Houston Astro and current Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa, shared photos of Bad Bunny meeting Mayah Zamora at the concert at AT&T Stadium.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Frisco ISD parents say they want students to use bathrooms assigned to their birth gender

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Some parents and school board members in Frisco want to prevent transgender students from choosing which bathrooms to use. A contentious meeting Monday night had a big crowd of unhappy parents who don't like the district's current practice. After another North Texas school district recently adopted a policy that forces students to use the bathrooms assigned to their birth genders, others like Frisco are now getting pressure from parents to approve a similar policy. He's lived in Frisco for 17 years, but Azfar Saeed has never felt the need to address the city's school board until tonight. "I am a...
FRISCO, TX
fox4news.com

Police arrest North Texas doctor at center of IV bag tampering investigation

DALLAS - Less than a week after having his license suspended, Dallas Police arrested a North Texas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags on Wednesday. Anesthesiologist Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz Jr. had his license suspended by the Texas Medical Board on Friday calling him practicing medicine a "continuing threat to public welfare".
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy