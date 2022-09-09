Read full article on original website
Hawkeyes’ Fran McCaffery explains his viral ‘Brian’ video
Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery issued a statement after videos he and former Hawkeyes football player and assistant Bob Stoops made for fans went viral this week. “I agreed to do Cameo on a regular basis to raise money for Coaches vs. Cancer,” McCaffery said. “I would never do anything to disparage any Hawkeye program and fully support Kirk, Brian and our football team.”
Hawkeyes defense takes blame for loss: ‘Our job is not to let them score at all’
It’s hard to do much better than the Hawkeyes have on the defensive side of the ball. In the season opener against South Dakota State, the self proclaimed “Dough Boyz” allowed just three points, and that one field goal was set up by a head-scratching interception that set the Jackrabbits up over midfield.
Van Ness wins Big Ten honor after tying Hawkeyes’ record for blocked punts
If there’s a bright spot for the Iowa Hawkeyes, it’s their special teams unit. For the second consecutive week, Iowa boasts the special teams player of the week. Last week it was punter Tory Taylor. This time it’s defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness, who blocked two punts.
Moline’s Bailey Makes History For Illinois Football
A shoutout to one of Moline’s own is in order. Illinois safety Matthew Bailey made history for the program in their win Saturday over Virginia. Bailey became the first freshmen to have a fumble recovery touchdown and interception in the same game. The touchdown started the scoring for the...
Iowa agriculture a factor in bad allergy season
DES MOINES – Fall seasonal allergies are causing more and more Iowans to seek out relief at their doctor’s office. A high pollen count in the air is to blame for seasonal allergies and according to pollen.com 22 of the past 30 days have had a high pollen count in Des Moines.
Winter La Nina odds increase: What it means for Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The September monthly analysis of the El Nino/Southern Oscillation is in from the Climate Prediction Center and the NWS and the odds of La Nina continuing for a rare third consecutive winter are increasing. La Nina and El Nino conditions are defined by sea surface...
QC filmmakers earn two new Emmy nominations
The Primetime Emmy Awards were given out Monday night, but Moline’s Kelly and Tammy Rundle have their eyes on the prizes to be announced in late October. The independent documentary filmmakers — who own and operate Fourth Wall Films — have received two 2022 Mid-America Emmy nominations for their historical documentary films “Jean Seberg: Actress Activist Icon,” a feature-length film co-produced with Garry McGee; and “Remembering Forest Grove,” a short museum film.
The new Viking Mississippi cruise ship gives QC a closer look
Ellie Sowick had never been to the Midwest until she boarded the new Viking Mississippi cruise ship this past weekend, for an eight-day journey from St. Louis to St. Paul. The 66-year-old Massachusetts woman and her twin sister Sue Spingler docked in Davenport (River Heritage Park) Tuesday morning, for Viking River Cruises’ second only four-hour stop in the Quad Cities so far. They had been on a European Viking cruise on the Danube in 2019 and love everything about the luxury line.
Two-plus years later, 2020 Ambrose grads to get in-person ceremony
Two years ago this past spring, only months away from graduating, the St. Ambrose University Class of 2020 had their lives put on hold – including their commencement ceremony. Finally, next Sunday, Sept. 18, the Class of 2020 will celebrate in person together during a special Celebration Ceremony, which...
Bettendorf, North Scott approve millions for schools
Voters in the Bettendorf and North Scott Community School Districts on Tuesday approved millions of dollars in school funding in a special election. In Bettendorf, the vote was 753-203 in favor of renewing its Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL), a fund that raises roughly $2.3 million for the district each year.
Genesis explores partnering with MercyOne
Genesis Health System and MercyOne have signed a letter of intent to develop a strategic partnership, the organizations announced Wednesday. MercyOne is part of Trinity Health, headquartered in Livonia, Michigan. Trinity Health is one of the largest not-for-profit health care systems in the country with 88 hospitals across 25 states (and is separate from UnityPoint Health, based in Des Moines).
Watch: Pieper Lewis’ full statement at her sentencing hearing
DES MOINES, IOWA — On Tuesday, September 13th, 2022, 17-year-old Pieper Lewis delivered a statement in her own defense as she awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter and Willful Injury for the death of Zachary Brooks. Lewis was 15 when she stabbed the 37-year-old Brooks to death in 2020 after she says she was repeatedly raped by him.
Iowa veterans urged to file claims over toxic chemical exposure
DES MOINES, Iowa – The head of the nation’s Department of Veteran Affairs was in Des Moines Tuesday to encourage veterans to sign up for some of the new benefits available to them. The PACT Act allows veterans to seek treatment if they were exposed to toxic chemicals...
River town or railroad town? Merger might tip scales
These are just a few concerns some in the Quad Cities have for the potential $31 billion merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads. “With seven crossings, they blow their horns at seven crossings. And that already happens seven to 10 times a day,” said Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida. “30 times a day becomes a nuisance.”
New German Fest coming to downtown Davenport
A new event in a newly created space is coming to downtown Davenport. German Fest will be held from 6 – 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 in Kaiserslautern Square (K-Square), 119 E. 3rd St. The event is co-produced by the German American Heritage Center (GAHC) and Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP), according to a Wednesday release from the Quad Cities Chamber.
Police: Remains of QC man missing for 28 years identified
UPDATE: A Moline man missing for 28 years drowned in 1994, Moline Police say. At a news conference Monday, Moline Police announced the remains of Steven Asplund have been identified. On Jan. 10, 1994, Steven Asplund was reported missing to the Moline Police Department by his fiancée. He had lived...
Go to the zoo Oct. 1 and learn about 4-H
You can learn more about 4-H at a special 4-H Kick-Off Event on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley. 4-H activities run from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by time for you to explore the zoo with your family as you do complete a zoo scavenger hunt. At the event, you’ll hear from current 4-H members about the program, see demonstrations of 4-H projects and displays, explore hands-on activity stations, get free snacks and some cool 4-H swag, and learn fascinating facts about animals as Niabi Zoo educators will lead interactive programs for event participants on: “Where the Wild Things Are” & “Animal Superpowers.”
DeWitt kicks off Autumn Fest on Friday
DeWitt is set to kick off the fall season as it celebrates the 35th anniversary of Autumn Fest. Local bands, food trucks, and craft vendors will be on hand Saturday, Sept. 17, from 4-8 p.m. on 6th Avenue and in Lincoln Park. The festivities will begin on Friday evening in...
New “Paw Patrol” brings heroes to QC next spring
Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group will bring PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” to Moline’s Vibrant Arena at The MARK next March. This brand-new production — March 28-29, 2023 — is an interactive live stage show, where members of the audience get to be heroes unleashed, helping the pups solve puzzles as honorary members of the pack, while they navigate the globe to make it back to Adventure Bay in the nick of time, according to a Monday tour release. Featuring stunning visual effects, captivating storytelling and a vibrant musical score that will have guests dancing in their seats and singing along, this staged extravaganza is jam-packed with action and fun for the whole family.
Bettendorf Police: Fleeing suspect left behind peanut-butter jar with meth
A 45-year-old Davenport man faces multiple felony charges after Bettendorf Police say he took off from officers and left behind a peanut-butter jar with meth from a car. Brian Arguello faces felony charges of controlled substance violation, eluding and possession or use of a false drug tax stamp, court records say.
