You can learn more about 4-H at a special 4-H Kick-Off Event on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley. 4-H activities run from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by time for you to explore the zoo with your family as you do complete a zoo scavenger hunt. At the event, you’ll hear from current 4-H members about the program, see demonstrations of 4-H projects and displays, explore hands-on activity stations, get free snacks and some cool 4-H swag, and learn fascinating facts about animals as Niabi Zoo educators will lead interactive programs for event participants on: “Where the Wild Things Are” & “Animal Superpowers.”

COAL VALLEY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO