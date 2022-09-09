Read full article on original website
Related
ourquadcities.com
Pet of the Week | Violet
It’s time for our Pet of the Week! Violent is a sweet 9-year-old cat and is available at the Humane Society of Scott County.
No injuries in Davenport house fire
No one was injured in a fire on Homestead Avenue in Davenport last night. Firefighters responded to the 3100 block of Homestead Avenue at about 10:53 p.m. on Monday, September 12 in response to a structure fire. When first responders arrived, they discovered a small one story home that had heavy fire coming from the […]
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf Police: Fleeing suspect left behind peanut-butter jar with meth
A 45-year-old Davenport man faces multiple felony charges after Bettendorf Police say he took off from officers and left behind a peanut-butter jar with meth from a car. Brian Arguello faces felony charges of controlled substance violation, eluding and possession or use of a false drug tax stamp, court records say.
KWQC
Late night house fire in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police & Fire Departments responded to a house fire near the intersection of Homestead Avenue & Floral Lane Monday night. Police say they received a call about a house fully engulfed in flames at approximately 10:53 p.m. The residence at the time of the fire...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWQC
Muscatine animal control, humane society rescue 23 cats from home
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine animal control, humane society, and police department rescued 23 cats from a home Thursday. A Muscatine Animal Control Officer responded Thursday to a complaint regarding multiple cats in a home, according to a media release. According to police, after an investigation, officers determined a...
KCRG.com
Man killed in Cedar Rapids crash identified
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police identified the man killed in a crash Tuesday night as 66-year-old Scott Devore, of Cedar Rapids. Police said the crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the Edgewood Road bridge over the Cedar River. The crashed closed the southbound lanes until just after midnight Wednesday morning.
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg Police: 12-year-old threatens to get knife, brings back hammer
GALESBURG — A 12-year-old was arrested on felony charges after allegedly becoming violent Saturday evening. Officers were called to the 400 block of Iowa Avenue at 7:14 p.m. for a report of a juvenile with a knife. Upon arrival witnesses explained that the 12-year-old male and an 11-year-old male were playing in the front yard when they began throwing rocks and charcoal at each other. Cars began to be struck by the thrown debris and an adult told them to stop. The boys began to argue and the 12-year-old was told to go home, but he refused. He pushed two adults at the scene before leaving, telling them he was going to get a knife.
ourquadcities.com
Service to mark anniversary of fallen QCA firefighter
A fallen Muscatine firefighter will be remembered in a service to mark the 20th anniversary of his death. Firefighter Michael Kruse was 53 years old and a 27-year veteran of the Muscatine Fire Department when he lost his life on the night of September 14, 2002 battling a house fire. Kruse is the only Muscatine firefighter to die in the line of duty, the only Iowa firefighter to lose their life while on duty in 2002 and the 131st in Iowa since record-keeping began in 1890. Muscatine Fire Department’s Green Shift responded to a structure fire at 10:30 p.m. that night, a wooden three-story multi-family home at the intersection of Orange and East 6th streets. Kruse was one of two firefighters who were working on the structure’s roof when he fell through and into the structure below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ourquadcities.com
Hudson’s Heroes Blood Drive
A local Eldridge family is waging a battle against Childhood Cancer with their son Hudson and his mom Jessica McKearney was here to talk about how you can join the fight against the disease. for more information visit hudsonstrongfoundation.org.
Police: Remains of QC man missing for 28 years identified
UPDATE: A Moline man missing for 28 years drowned in 1994, Moline Police say. At a news conference Monday, Moline Police announced the remains of Steven Asplund have been identified. On Jan. 10, 1994, Steven Asplund was reported missing to the Moline Police Department by his fiancée. He had lived in a residence in the […]
voiceofalexandria.com
Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food
The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals is responsible for inspecting food establishments such as grocery stores, restaurants and convenience stores, as well as food processing plants, hotels and motels. (Photo illustration by Clark Kauffman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for...
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect shot at, damaged, victim’s vehicle early Wednesday
A 44-yeart-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say he shot at a woman’s vehicle early Wednesday. Michael Stratford Jr. faces a felony charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injure/provoke fear and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, court records say.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ourquadcities.com
Police looking for purse thief
The Rock Island Police Department is asking for your help identifying a person suspected of being involved in the theft of two purses. Police provided a photo of the person and two shots of a car. If you recognize the person, you are asked to contact the Rock Island Police...
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect stabbed one victim, kidnapped another
A 31-year-old Rock Island man is behind bars after police say he stabbed one person and, with a co-defendant, held a woman against her will in a truck. Corey Strang faces a felony charge of second-degree kidnapping – armed with a dangerous weapon, court records say. Shortly after 9...
wrmj.com
Almost 20 Years Later; Still Seeking Info On Missing Aledo Man
A solved missing persons’ case in the Quad Cities makes us think of a missing persons case from Aledo. Gary James Swanson was last seen in May of 2003. His abandoned and burned vehicle was found a few days later in Loraine, Illinois near Quincy. Anyone with information on his disappearance can contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department at 309-582-5194 or Mercer County Crime Stoppers at 309-582-3500. Swanson would now be 51. He was 32 when he went missing.
KWQC
6 teens arrested in connection with vandalism at Madison Elementary School in Muscatine
First Alert Forecast Monday Afternoon 9/12: Clouds and cool temperatures this afternoon. Light rain showers end this afternoon, and it becomes clear overnight with cool temperatures. 1920 vintage football game held Saturday in Rock Island. Updated: 5 hours ago. It was a celebration of pro football history Saturday at Douglas...
NebraskaTV
Two Iowans charged after traffic stop near Kearney finds drugs, children inside vehicle
KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Iowa residents have been charged after Nebraska State Patrol troopers located numerous drugs and two children inside their vehicle. Carl Emerson, 34, of Fairfax, Iowa, is charged in Buffalo County Court with possession of 28 to 139 grams of meth, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while committing a drug violation, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of committing intentional child abuse – no injury.
KCJJ
Traffic stop leads to weapons charge for Davenport man
A Davenport man pulled over for a traffic violation in Iowa City Saturday faces a weapons charge after a handgun was located in his vehicle. 35-year-old Christopher Anderson was pulled over just after 1 am near the intersection of Dubuque Street and Kimball Road. Upon contact, the officer reportedly observed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A subsequent search located a handgun inside the glove box on top of a bag of leafy green substance that was believed to be marijuana.
35-year-old man killed in ATV crash early Saturday
A 35-year-old Olin, Iowa, man was killed early Saturday in a single-vehicle ATV crash.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Bettendorf suspect with 3 OWIs threatened officers, jail staff during arrest
A 36-year-old Bettendorf man faces multiple charges after police say he threatened officers and jail staff after he had open containers of alcohol in his vehicle. Joseph Hildebrant faces a felony charge of operating under the influence, an aggravated misdemeanor charge of driving while barred, and serious misdemeanor charges of driving while his license was revoked and eluding, court records say.
Comments / 0