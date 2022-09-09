Read full article on original website
WESH
Teenage boy arrested in Lake County for stealing several vehicles
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A teen accused of stealing several vehicles facing multiple charges, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. Mount Dora police responded to a crash scene located near US 441 and SR 46 on Tuesday. At the scene, police were told the driver of the vehicle...
villages-news.com
75-year-old Villager sentenced in DUI fails to show up for work detail
A 75-year-old Villager is seeking release from jail after violating her probation in connection with a recent drunk driving conviction. Kathryn Wallace Chandler, who lives in the Quail Ridge Villas in the Village of Briar Meadow, continues to be held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center. A hearing...
Driver found dead in stolen RV after standoff with Lake County deputies identified
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Lake County said they are investigating after a man was found dead inside of a stolen RV following a standoff that shut down U.S. Highway 27 early Wednesday. Deputies said they used stop sticks on the RV during a pursuit around 2 a.m.
WCJB
Man charged with murder after fentanyl overdose death in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man already behind bars on drug charges is now being charged with murder in connection to an overdose death. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Ke’Andre Darvay Stokes, 28, of Lady Lake, was indicted by a grand jury on a first-degree murder charge for causing a death by dealing fentanyl.
Deputies: Drug deal turned robbery led to fatal shooting near Marion County walking trail
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County man was arrested Tuesday on murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting along a popular walking trail Monday evening. Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes detectives arrested 19-year-old Jordan Matthew Neal on second-degree murder charges in the death of 18-year-old Cameron Dalzell.
click orlando
US-27 reopens in Lake County after standoff ends with man dead
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was found dead inside a stolen recreational vehicle after a standoff in Lake County that prompted the closure of U.S. Highway 27, sheriff’s officials said. The standoff with deputies took place Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 27 at Lake Louisa State Park.
villages-news.com
Nighttime bicyclist arrested after found with syringes and methamphetamine
A nighttime bicyclist was arrested after she was found to be in possession of syringes and methamphetamine. Brittany Nicole Adams, 24, of Lady Lake, was riding with a male companion Sunday night on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when an officer noticed that the bicycles did not have the proper lighting, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
click orlando
Person of interest in Lake double homicide died of self-inflicted gunshot, Ormond Beach police say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Ormond Beach police now say the woman who was a person of interest in two deaths in Lake County died of a self-inflicted gunshot during a traffic stop. Investigators said Samantha Butler, 29, shot herself after crashing her car in the parking lot of a KFC along West Granada Boulevard on Aug. 26.
villages-news.com
Village of DeLuna woman arrested on DUI charge after car crash
A Village of DeLuna woman was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a car crash in Oxford. Cynthia Lee Houck, 59, was involved in the traffic accident at about 3 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 301 at County Road 216 near the new Dairy Queen restaurant in Oxford, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
ocala-news.com
MCSO investigating homicide at Greenway Trailhead
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Monday afternoon at the Greenway Trailhead in Ocala. On Monday, September 12, at approximately 4:30 p.m., MCSO received a call for service in reference to a shooting at the trailhead off of Banyan Road. When deputies arrived on scene, they located a white male victim who was deceased.
villages-news.com
Woman who had been drinking arrested after altercation at home in The Villages
A 79-year-old woman who was reportedly so intoxicated she fell to the floor was arrested after an altercation in the Village of Tall Trees. Mary Patricia Jaursch was arrested late Sunday night on a charge of battery. A man told Sumter County sheriff’s deputies that Jaursch had been drinking and...
WESH
Barricaded driver found dead inside RV after negotiations shut down Central Florida highway
CLERMONT, Fla. — A major Central Florida road was shut down early Wednesday morning as officials attempted to negotiate with a subject barricaded inside an RV on U.S. Highway 27 at Lake Louisa State Park. U.S. Highway 27 was closed in both directions. According to Lake County Sheriff's Office...
fox35orlando.com
Person barricaded in stolen RV shuts down Highway 27 in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Negotiations with a person barricaded in a stolen recreational vehicle early Wednesday morning shut down US Highway 27 at Lake Louisa State Park. Lake County deputies are currently on the scene. Highway 27 was shut down in both directions, but has since reopened. According to the...
villages-news.com
Detective Duryea a credit to Lady Lake police force
Three cheers for Detective Duryea who never gave up until he was able to recover $280,232 in a crypto currency fraud. (Sunday, Sept. 11 Villages-News.com.) To have worked through agencies and processes he could have never contemplated must have been a real learning experience, but certainly both time consuming and frustrating.
WESH
Lake County hit-and-run victim's mother heartbroken over loss of son's 'soulmate'
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The family of a Lake County hit-and-run victim is speaking out in hopes of finding the driver responsible. A woman was killed and a man is in serious condition. Florida Highway Patrol says it happened near Rolling Acres Road and West Lakeview Street in Lady...
WCTV
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Authorities in Florida arrested 160 people during a seven-day long undercover human trafficking sting. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the operation, called “Fall Haul 2,” began Aug. 30. Detectives said the total of charges stemming from the operation included...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake driver with multiple suspensions arrested at RaceTrac
A Lady Lake driver with multiple suspensions of her driver’s license was arrested at RaceTrac on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Krista Rae Morris, 35, who lives at the Cove Apartments, was driving a black Hyundai Sonata at 9:25 p.m. Friday when an officer noticed her vehicle had an inoperable taillight, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A check of the vehicle’s license plate revealed a seize tag order had been issued due to multiple suspensions of the owner’s driver’s license.
Volusia County deputies on the lookout for armed robbery suspect who pistol-whipped clerk
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County are searching for a suspect who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint over the weekend. The robbery happened just after 4 a.m. on Saturday at the Circle K on Dirksen Road in Debary. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
click orlando
Couple struck in Lake County hit-and-run crash; 1 dead, 1 sent to hospital
LADY LAKE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a vehicle that hit two people in the Lady Lake area Sunday night and drove off. One person is dead, the other is in the hospital. [TRENDING: Shooting scare at Mainland High School was a ‘cruel prank’ by...
ocala-news.com
Ocala police asking for help identifying four Best Buy theft suspects
The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying four women who are suspected of stealing merchandise from Best Buy. On Monday, August 29, the four female suspects (pictured below) allegedly worked together to steal over $500 worth of merchandise from Best Buy, according to a social media post from OPD.
