Sumter County, FL

villages-news.com

75-year-old Villager sentenced in DUI fails to show up for work detail

A 75-year-old Villager is seeking release from jail after violating her probation in connection with a recent drunk driving conviction. Kathryn Wallace Chandler, who lives in the Quail Ridge Villas in the Village of Briar Meadow, continues to be held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center. A hearing...
WCJB

Man charged with murder after fentanyl overdose death in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man already behind bars on drug charges is now being charged with murder in connection to an overdose death. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Ke’Andre Darvay Stokes, 28, of Lady Lake, was indicted by a grand jury on a first-degree murder charge for causing a death by dealing fentanyl.
OCALA, FL
click orlando

US-27 reopens in Lake County after standoff ends with man dead

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was found dead inside a stolen recreational vehicle after a standoff in Lake County that prompted the closure of U.S. Highway 27, sheriff’s officials said. The standoff with deputies took place Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 27 at Lake Louisa State Park.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Nighttime bicyclist arrested after found with syringes and methamphetamine

A nighttime bicyclist was arrested after she was found to be in possession of syringes and methamphetamine. Brittany Nicole Adams, 24, of Lady Lake, was riding with a male companion Sunday night on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when an officer noticed that the bicycles did not have the proper lighting, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Village of DeLuna woman arrested on DUI charge after car crash

A Village of DeLuna woman was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a car crash in Oxford. Cynthia Lee Houck, 59, was involved in the traffic accident at about 3 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 301 at County Road 216 near the new Dairy Queen restaurant in Oxford, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
OXFORD, FL
ocala-news.com

MCSO investigating homicide at Greenway Trailhead

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Monday afternoon at the Greenway Trailhead in Ocala. On Monday, September 12, at approximately 4:30 p.m., MCSO received a call for service in reference to a shooting at the trailhead off of Banyan Road. When deputies arrived on scene, they located a white male victim who was deceased.
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Person barricaded in stolen RV shuts down Highway 27 in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Negotiations with a person barricaded in a stolen recreational vehicle early Wednesday morning shut down US Highway 27 at Lake Louisa State Park. Lake County deputies are currently on the scene. Highway 27 was shut down in both directions, but has since reopened. According to the...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Detective Duryea a credit to Lady Lake police force

Three cheers for Detective Duryea who never gave up until he was able to recover $280,232 in a crypto currency fraud. (Sunday, Sept. 11 Villages-News.com.) To have worked through agencies and processes he could have never contemplated must have been a real learning experience, but certainly both time consuming and frustrating.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake driver with multiple suspensions arrested at RaceTrac

A Lady Lake driver with multiple suspensions of her driver’s license was arrested at RaceTrac on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Krista Rae Morris, 35, who lives at the Cove Apartments, was driving a black Hyundai Sonata at 9:25 p.m. Friday when an officer noticed her vehicle had an inoperable taillight, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A check of the vehicle’s license plate revealed a seize tag order had been issued due to multiple suspensions of the owner’s driver’s license.
LADY LAKE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala police asking for help identifying four Best Buy theft suspects

The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying four women who are suspected of stealing merchandise from Best Buy. On Monday, August 29, the four female suspects (pictured below) allegedly worked together to steal over $500 worth of merchandise from Best Buy, according to a social media post from OPD.
OCALA, FL

