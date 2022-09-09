ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

Morgan City police radio logs for Sept. 12-13

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 6:48 a.m. 1000 block of Pine Street; Medical. 8:41 a.m. 900 block of Chestnut Drive; Medical. 8:48 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Suspicious person.
MORGAN CITY, LA
Hit-and-run, drunken-driving arrests reported by local police

Morgan City police made a hit-and-run arrest, and Berwick officers booked a man on a drunken-driving charge early Wednesday. St. Mary Parish deputies accused a man of obscenity Tuesday after an incident at a local business. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City...
MORGAN CITY, LA
St. James arrest reports 9/5 to 9/11

CCRP ART 575 – FUGITIVE. DIEZ, DAX 31 45068 ROBIN TRAIL, ST AMANT, LA 70447. LANDERNO, WENDELL 49 1744 OLD HIGHWAY, PORT BARRE 70577. 14:56 – SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY (MISD) 14:62.3 – ATTEMPTED UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF AN INHABITED DWELLING (FELONY) MILLIEN, ARTHUR JR 56 911...
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
ANDRE PIERE MOLO

Andre Pierre Molo, 52, a native of Los Angeles and resident of Morgan City, died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at University Medical Center in New Orleans. Visitation was Saturday at Church of Christ in Morgan City. He is survived by his mother, Paula Singleton of Morgan City; a son, Andre...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Man dead after shooting at Baton Rouge park; pair of 17-year-olds arrested

BATON ROUGE - Two juvenile suspects were arrested for their involvement in a shooting that left a man dead. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened at BREC Park on Evangeline Street shortly after 4:30 p.m.. Calvin Roberts, 24, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond

Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Domestic abuse, drug arrests made by local authorities

Monday and Tuesday arrests by local police agencies included two on domestic abuse charges and three alleging drug possession. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 50 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:. --Janice...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Live After 5 returns this Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capital City’s beloved live music concert series, Live After 5, is making its return this fall with six shows. Once a week, musicians and locals come together to perform and enjoy a free concert in downtown Baton Rouge at Rhorer Plaza, the stage that sits between the East Baton Rouge Parish Library and Louisiana’s Old state Capitol on North Boulevard.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Iberville Parish president says widening La. 30 no easy task

Plans for widening La. 30 through St. Gabriel may eventually come to fruition, but the project will not be short or easy, according to Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso. Ourso and St. Gabriel Mayor Lionel Johnson Jr. recently met with the construction company Michael Baker International for initial talks...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair

The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair started in 1965 as more of a tradeshow than what it is today. The fair served as the Jaycee organization’s main fundraising project. Over the years, it has gone through many changes in ownership from its origins with the Jaycee organization to now with the fairground’s property being transferred to the Baton Rouge Recreation and Parks Commission. Despite these changes, one thing remains the same and it is how important this event remains to Baton Rouge and its surrounding areas. After a hiatus due to Covid, the fair is excited to be back and with a new location at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center where they are excited to once again provide a place for families to have fun and, as chairman Cliff Barton expresses, “Come out and make a memory that will last a lifetime.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
ELIZABETH L. RISK

Elizabeth L. Risk, 68, a resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Ochsner Baton Rouge. Elizabeth was born February 10, 1954, in Morgan City, Louisiana, the daughter of Claude Joseph LeBlanc Jr. and Marjorie LeBlanc. Elizabeth was a faithful woman of God. She always thought...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Argument allegedly becomes violent and ends with arrest of Louisiana man

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was recently asked to investigate an alleged domestic disturbance in Belle River. The investigation ended with the arrest of Phillip Mems Edwards III, 38, of White Castle. On September 8, deputies “made contact with the victim who advised...
WHITE CASTLE, LA
Houma Family Dental to participate in Freedom Day USA

Dr. Stephen Morgan with Houma Family Dental will participate in Freedom Day USA by offering free 30 minute dental procedures to active, veteran, and retired military men and women and their families on Friday, October 21, 2022. Freedom Day USA is held for one day each year. The first event...
HOUMA, LA

