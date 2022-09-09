Read full article on original website
WTVM
Russell County DA’s office clearing 4-year-old court backlog
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - As crime continues to rise across the nation, many courts in the Chattahoochee Valley are playing catch up, getting cases to trial. But one District Attorney’s office in East Alabama has found several ways to decrease the backlog. Rick Chancey says the office is...
Alabama man’s homicide case re-instated after Supreme Court overturns “year-and-a-day rule”
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Montgomery, Alabama, man’s 2017 homicide case has been re-instated after the “year-and-a-day rule,” which only allowed homicide prosecutions if the victim died within a year and a day of the crime, was overturned by the Alabama Supreme Court, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall. “By the Supreme Court’s denial of […]
Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit picks up three conflict cases in Muscogee County
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Attorney General’s Office has stepped in and picked up three Muscogee County murder cases. The cases were conflicted out of the local District Attorney’s Office because DA Stacey Jackson had been involved previously as a criminal defense attorney. Attorney General Chris Carr talked exclusively with WRBL about the situation. […]
WSFA
Suspect in Bullock County manhunt charged in Union Springs shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man who was at the center of a multi-agency manhunt in Bullock County is facing several charges, court records show. Notorious Crenshon Baldwin, 26, was taken into custody Friday around 11:30 a.m., about four hours after law enforcement announced they were searching for him. Court...
WTVM
NEW DETAILS: Chambers Co. deputies discuss arrest of I-85 shooting suspect
LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WTVM) - New details on the shooting spree on Interstate-85 in East Alabama and West Georgia last month. Tonight four Chambers County deputies were recognized for their part in arresting the suspect. Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart says before Jerel Brown was taken into custody, eyewitnesses spotted him...
Alleged murder suspect taken into custody following fatal Alabama stabbing
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department has released the identity of an alleged murder suspect following a fatal stabbing that left one dead. According to authorities, officers responded to the L.P. Stough Apartments on Sunday when they found 47-year-old, Mendel King, unresponsive and not breathing from an apparent stabbing wound. Officers […]
selmasun.com
Suspect wanted in Union Springs homicide, reward offered by CrimeStoppers
A suspect in a homicide that occurred last month in Union Springs is being sought for questioning by authorities, with a $1,000 reward being offered by Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. According to CrimeStoppers' website the suspect is a Black male named Rashaad Williams, also going by the nickname Nefew Rashaad. On...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Lanett man charged in Greenwood Church robbery
Lanett police charged a man in connection to a June robbery that led to shots being fired at the Greenwood Church. Lanett Police issued a press release to local media regarding the incident. “On September 12, 2022, Nicholas Walton, 19, of Lanett, AL, was arrested for Robbery 1st in reference...
WTVM
Family of 19-year-old speaks after her deadly crash in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - 19-year-old Aleyiah Donald had just left her sister’s birthday party when an alert was sent to her mother’s phone. “I was leaving out of the complex, and life 360 went off on my phone,” says Aleyiah’s mother, India Donald. The alert is through an app where families can track one another. Usually she says she ignores the alerts, but she knew this time it was different.
WTVM
LaGrange police arrest man on multiple charges including attempted murder
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department arrested a man on multiple charges including attempted murder. On September 13, officers responded to the 1400 block of Juniper Street in reference to a person shot. When they arrived they located one male subject, whose identity is still unknown at this time, suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was transported to an area hospital.
Arrest made in deadly Forestside Drive shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting on Forestside Drive that happened Monday evening. According to officials, Jonathan Thompson, age 25, has been arrested in connection to the killing of 25-year-old Zachary Castellow. Police said Castellow was shot and killed in the 1600 block of Forestside […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Loachapoka gets $250,000 from Lee County for city park and will match that with recreation funds
The Lee County Commission is moving forward with providing funds for the Loachapoka City Park. On Monday evening, the Commission voted to provide $250,000 in COVID relief funds to help the city begin with Phase 1 of the park. The money will come out of the Government Services portion of...
Man arrested after standoff with Ga. deputies, officials say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga, — LaGrange police say they arrested a man after he shot someone Tuesday evening. Officials say they responded to the 1400 block of Juniper Street in LaGrange and when they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
WTVM
Suspect identified in murder of 25-year-old shot in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have charged a suspect in a homicide on Forestside Drive. Coroner Buddy Bryan says 25-year-old Zachary Tyler Castellow was pronounced dead at 7 p.m. from gunshot wounds. During the investigation, 25-year-old Jonathan Thompson was identified as the suspect in the shooting. Police say The...
Hartselle man accused of poisoning wife released from jail
Court documents show that the man is accused of using lead to poison his wife and she spent nearly two months in the hospital recovering.
LaGrange Police arrest man for attempted murder, aggravated assault after a Juniper St. stand-off
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department arrested a man on various charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault, after a victim was life flighted to a hospital for an upper-body gunshot wound. Quindarious Smith, 28, faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and […]
alabamanews.net
Man Dies after Tallapoosa County Crash
Alabama State Troopers say a man has died after a one-car crash in Tallapoosa County. State troopers say 47-year-old Michael Steadman of Rockford was critically hurt when the car he was driving on Dudleyville Road left the roadway and hit an embankment. He was taken to Lake Martin Community Hospital in Dadeville where he died.
"I Need People To Help Me," Alabama Mother Pleads In Search For Missing 20-Year-Old Daughter
20-year-old Lakira Goldsmith, nicknamed Pigg by her family, is a loving mother to a two-year-old son. She lived in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road in Montgomery, Alabama. On November 28, 2018, Lakira left her house. Her grandmother spoke with her briefly before she left, but Lakira never returned.
Opelika-Auburn News
'He saw the glimmer of hope... in everybody': Berry Dudley of Opelika and Dudley Lumber Co. dies at 85
Berry Carl Dudley, died on Sunday, Sept. 11, at his home in Opelika. He was 85. Dudley was born in Lee County in 1935, the second of five children, to Berry Clifton and Bertha Lane Dudley. He was raised in Crawford with his older brother John Robert and his younger sisters Miriam, Ruth and Diane. He also grew up with his first cousin, the late Johnny Dudley, and Wesley Capps, who would become a lifelong friend.
