Opelika, AL

WTVM

Russell County DA’s office clearing 4-year-old court backlog

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - As crime continues to rise across the nation, many courts in the Chattahoochee Valley are playing catch up, getting cases to trial. But one District Attorney’s office in East Alabama has found several ways to decrease the backlog. Rick Chancey says the office is...
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama man’s homicide case re-instated after Supreme Court overturns “year-and-a-day rule”

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Montgomery, Alabama, man’s 2017 homicide case has been re-instated after the “year-and-a-day rule,” which only allowed homicide prosecutions if the victim died within a year and a day of the crime, was overturned by the Alabama Supreme Court, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall. “By the Supreme Court’s denial of […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit picks up three conflict cases in Muscogee County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Attorney General’s Office has stepped in and picked up three Muscogee County murder cases. The cases were conflicted out of the local District Attorney’s Office because DA Stacey Jackson had been involved previously as a criminal defense attorney. Attorney General Chris Carr talked exclusively with WRBL about the situation. […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
Opelika, AL
City
Opelika, AL
WJTV 12

Alleged murder suspect taken into custody following fatal Alabama stabbing

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department has released the identity of an alleged murder suspect following a fatal stabbing that left one dead. According to authorities, officers responded to the L.P. Stough Apartments on Sunday when they found 47-year-old, Mendel King, unresponsive and not breathing from an apparent stabbing wound. Officers […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Lanett man charged in Greenwood Church robbery

Lanett police charged a man in connection to a June robbery that led to shots being fired at the Greenwood Church. Lanett Police issued a press release to local media regarding the incident. “On September 12, 2022, Nicholas Walton, 19, of Lanett, AL, was arrested for Robbery 1st in reference...
LANETT, AL
WTVM

Family of 19-year-old speaks after her deadly crash in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - 19-year-old Aleyiah Donald had just left her sister’s birthday party when an alert was sent to her mother’s phone. “I was leaving out of the complex, and life 360 went off on my phone,” says Aleyiah’s mother, India Donald. The alert is through an app where families can track one another. Usually she says she ignores the alerts, but she knew this time it was different.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

LaGrange police arrest man on multiple charges including attempted murder

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department arrested a man on multiple charges including attempted murder. On September 13, officers responded to the 1400 block of Juniper Street in reference to a person shot. When they arrived they located one male subject, whose identity is still unknown at this time, suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was transported to an area hospital.
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

Arrest made in deadly Forestside Drive shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting on Forestside Drive that happened Monday evening. According to officials, Jonathan Thompson, age 25, has been arrested in connection to the killing of 25-year-old Zachary Castellow. Police said Castellow was shot and killed in the 1600 block of Forestside […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Suspect identified in murder of 25-year-old shot in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have charged a suspect in a homicide on Forestside Drive. Coroner Buddy Bryan says 25-year-old Zachary Tyler Castellow was pronounced dead at 7 p.m. from gunshot wounds. During the investigation, 25-year-old Jonathan Thompson was identified as the suspect in the shooting. Police say The...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

LaGrange Police arrest man for attempted murder, aggravated assault after a Juniper St. stand-off

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department arrested a man on various charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault, after a victim was life flighted to a hospital for an upper-body gunshot wound. Quindarious Smith, 28, faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and […]
LAGRANGE, GA
alabamanews.net

Man Dies after Tallapoosa County Crash

Alabama State Troopers say a man has died after a one-car crash in Tallapoosa County. State troopers say 47-year-old Michael Steadman of Rockford was critically hurt when the car he was driving on Dudleyville Road left the roadway and hit an embankment. He was taken to Lake Martin Community Hospital in Dadeville where he died.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

'He saw the glimmer of hope... in everybody': Berry Dudley of Opelika and Dudley Lumber Co. dies at 85

Berry Carl Dudley, died on Sunday, Sept. 11, at his home in Opelika. He was 85. Dudley was born in Lee County in 1935, the second of five children, to Berry Clifton and Bertha Lane Dudley. He was raised in Crawford with his older brother John Robert and his younger sisters Miriam, Ruth and Diane. He also grew up with his first cousin, the late Johnny Dudley, and Wesley Capps, who would become a lifelong friend.
OPELIKA, AL

