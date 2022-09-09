Read full article on original website
Aaron Judge does it again! Another home run to tie the game for the Yankees
Aaron Judge does it again! Another home run to tie the game for the New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox.
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. belts 100th career home run vs. Rays
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. helped the Toronto Blue Jays grab an early 1-0 lead against the Tampa Bay Rays, thanks to his solo dinger in the first inning. With the homer, Guerrero Jr. becomes the youngest Blue Jay to hit 100 career homers.
Atlanta beats Orlando 1-0, clinching Red Bulls playoff berth
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Thiago Almada scored in the 72nd minute and Raul Gudino stopped three shots as Atlanta United beat Orlando City 1-0 on Wednesday night. Orlando's loss clinched a playoff berth for the New York Red Bulls, the team's 13th consecutive postseason appearance. New York became the third Eastern Conference team to clinch a berth after Philadelphia and Montreal.
How many of Adam Wainwright's non-Yadier Molina catchers does he remember?
On Wednesday at Busch Stadium, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina will make history. For the 325th time, Molina will catch a Wainwright start, breaking the record held for nearly 50 years by Tigers battery Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan, who teamed up for 324 starts from 1962 to 1975. Molina...
MLB・
Alabama drops to No. 3, Texas moves into Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings
Texas finally looks like a program that can compete for a Big 12 title. That was Joel Klatt's take after watching the Longhorns go toe-to-toe with No. 1-ranked Alabama this past weekend. Steve Sarkisian's team entered the matchup as a 21.5-point underdog but held a 19-17 lead with less than...
NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Vikings-Eagles, pick
One of the NFL's most even rivalries will resume Monday night when the Minnesota Vikings play at the Philadelphia Eagles in a battle of 1-0 teams. The Vikings lead the all-time series 15-14 as the teams first met in 1962. They have split the past eight contests since 2007. Here's...
Favorite memories from the Oklahoma-Nebraska rivalry | Number One College Football Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young is joined by Producer Tyler to discuss fan responses to RJ’s question, “What’s your favorite memory from the Oklahoma-Nebraska rivalry?” RJ’s favorite memory was Malcolm Kelly’s freestyle during the postgame celebration after Oklahoma defeated Nebraska in 2006.
College football odds Week 3: How to bet Michigan State-Washington
The University of Washington will face Michigan State on Saturday for the first time since 1997, but Huskies starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and head coach Kalen DeBoer are familiar with the Spartans. Penix Jr., then a redshirt freshman at Indiana, completed a school-record 20 consecutive passes in the 40-31...
Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State look like class of college football again
Perhaps game week media conferences in college football should come with a warning that they are purely for entertainment value. Read too much into them at your own peril. Days before Notre Dame went down to Marshall in a stunner, head coach Marcus Freeman oozed calm and confidence. You couldn't help but believe in him. Then … the Thundering Herd thundered.
Dodgers try to extend road win streak in matchup with the Diamondbacks
Los Angeles Dodgers (98-43, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (66-75, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: TBD; Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-4, 4.09 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers hit the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks aiming to continue a four-game...
Seahawks Geno Smith, Uchenna Nwosu rising while Niners' Trey Lance struggles
After the first week of the regular season, an unlikely team sits atop the NFC West. Upset winners over the Denver Broncos in Russell Wilson's first time facing his former team, the Seattle Seahawks already have led the division for more days than during all last season. The Los Angeles...
Shohei Ohtani vs Aaron Judge: Braves' John Smoltz gives his vote for AL MVP | Flippin' Bats
Fox Sports’ Ben Verlander welcomes Atlanta Braves’ John Smoltz to talk about the heated AL MVP race between New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani. John Smoltz talks about who he believes should be AL MVP!
Dodgers, Cardinals lead list of MLB's top position player trios
The most powerful offense in baseball begins at the peak. Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman have sparked the top of a deep Dodgers lineup that leads the majors in every slash-line category (.261/.337/.452). Freeman and Turner rank first and second, respectively, among MLB's hit leaders this season, while Betts is the Dodgers’ leader in wins above replacement.
Was Broncos decision to kick 64-yard FG the right call? | THE HERD
Russell Wilson returned to Seattle to face his old team, but his homecoming was spoiled by an interesting fourth quarter decision. Russ faced a fourth down situation with five yards to go but Denver Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett decided to bring on kicker Brandon McManus to break his career-high 62-yard field goal make. He missed the 64-yard attempt and the Seahawks held on to win. Colin Cowherd reacts to Hackett's decision.
Vela scores tying goal, LAFC draws Minnesota United 1-1
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Carlos Vela scored the tying goal for Los Angeles FC in a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United on Tuesday night. Vela scored the equalizer for LAFC (19-8-4) in the 64th minute. Brent Kallman scored in the 45th minute for United (13-12-6). LAFC will host...
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson has come full circle after hitting 'rock bottom'
Every day, at one point or another, it hits Trayce Thompson how grateful he is. Not just to be with the Dodgers again, and not just to be playing the way he is now — hitting 40% better than league average — but also to the people who believed in him, the ones who helped him see the light at the end of the tunnel when a promising start to his career got derailed.
2023 NASCAR schedule: Chicago, North Wilkesboro among Cup Series changes
NASCAR released its 2023 national series schedule Wednesday, and while the two new additions to the Cup calendar already were known, one of the tracks losing a race was confirmed. Texas Motor Speedway will have only one Cup event — in the NASCAR playoffs. NASCAR announced last week that the...
Scott Frost fired at Nebraska: Coaching candidates to lead Huskers
College football is a sport built on controlled chaos. More often than not, the results follow the script dictated by which team has greater talent, coaching and resources. But occasionally, often on weeks least expected, those governors are removed and disorder reigns supreme from noon until midnight. That's what happened across the country on Saturday, from No. 1 ranked Alabama holding on for dear life in Austin all the way down to a whopping four FCS programs upending FBS teams.
USC Trojans start season 2-0 under Lincoln Riley | THE HERD
Joel Klatt returns to The Herd after another exciting weekend of College Football. He and Colin Cowherd talk the Lincoln Riley effect on the USC Trojans, who are now 2-0 after defeating Stanford. Klatt tells Colin why he believes the Trojans are better than Kyler Murray's 2018 Oklahoma Sooners team, and why he thinks they are a surefire playoff team, barring injury.
Vikings, Ravens highlight Colin's Top 10 teams heading into Week 2 | THE HERD
After an exciting start to the NFL season, Colin Cowherd reveals his Top 10 teams heading into Week 2, including the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams (despite their losses) and Minnesota Vikings. Who should be in or out of Colin's Top 10 list?
