ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Atlanta beats Orlando 1-0, clinching Red Bulls playoff berth

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Thiago Almada scored in the 72nd minute and Raul Gudino stopped three shots as Atlanta United beat Orlando City 1-0 on Wednesday night. Orlando's loss clinched a playoff berth for the New York Red Bulls, the team's 13th consecutive postseason appearance. New York became the third Eastern Conference team to clinch a berth after Philadelphia and Montreal.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

How many of Adam Wainwright's non-Yadier Molina catchers does he remember?

On Wednesday at Busch Stadium, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina will make history. For the 325th time, Molina will catch a Wainwright start, breaking the record held for nearly 50 years by Tigers battery Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan, who teamed up for 324 starts from 1962 to 1975. Molina...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
FOX Sports

Alabama drops to No. 3, Texas moves into Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings

Texas finally looks like a program that can compete for a Big 12 title. That was Joel Klatt's take after watching the Longhorns go toe-to-toe with No. 1-ranked Alabama this past weekend. Steve Sarkisian's team entered the matchup as a 21.5-point underdog but held a 19-17 lead with less than...
AUSTIN, TX
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Vikings-Eagles, pick

One of the NFL's most even rivalries will resume Monday night when the Minnesota Vikings play at the Philadelphia Eagles in a battle of 1-0 teams. The Vikings lead the all-time series 15-14 as the teams first met in 1962. They have split the past eight contests since 2007. Here's...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 3: How to bet Michigan State-Washington

The University of Washington will face Michigan State on Saturday for the first time since 1997, but Huskies starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and head coach Kalen DeBoer are familiar with the Spartans. Penix Jr., then a redshirt freshman at Indiana, completed a school-record 20 consecutive passes in the 40-31...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chase Field#On The Road#Mascot#Road Trip#Super Bowl Lvii#Foxs
FOX Sports

Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State look like class of college football again

Perhaps game week media conferences in college football should come with a warning that they are purely for entertainment value. Read too much into them at your own peril. Days before Notre Dame went down to Marshall in a stunner, head coach Marcus Freeman oozed calm and confidence. You couldn't help but believe in him. Then … the Thundering Herd thundered.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Dodgers try to extend road win streak in matchup with the Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-43, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (66-75, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: TBD; Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-4, 4.09 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers hit the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks aiming to continue a four-game...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Dodgers, Cardinals lead list of MLB's top position player trios

The most powerful offense in baseball begins at the peak. Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman have sparked the top of a deep Dodgers lineup that leads the majors in every slash-line category (.261/.337/.452). Freeman and Turner rank first and second, respectively, among MLB's hit leaders this season, while Betts is the Dodgers’ leader in wins above replacement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Was Broncos decision to kick 64-yard FG the right call? | THE HERD

Russell Wilson returned to Seattle to face his old team, but his homecoming was spoiled by an interesting fourth quarter decision. Russ faced a fourth down situation with five yards to go but Denver Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett decided to bring on kicker Brandon McManus to break his career-high 62-yard field goal make. He missed the 64-yard attempt and the Seahawks held on to win. Colin Cowherd reacts to Hackett's decision.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Vela scores tying goal, LAFC draws Minnesota United 1-1

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Carlos Vela scored the tying goal for Los Angeles FC in a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United on Tuesday night. Vela scored the equalizer for LAFC (19-8-4) in the 64th minute. Brent Kallman scored in the 45th minute for United (13-12-6). LAFC will host...
SAINT PAUL, MN
FOX Sports

Dodgers' Trayce Thompson has come full circle after hitting 'rock bottom'

Every day, at one point or another, it hits Trayce Thompson how grateful he is. Not just to be with the Dodgers again, and not just to be playing the way he is now — hitting 40% better than league average — but also to the people who believed in him, the ones who helped him see the light at the end of the tunnel when a promising start to his career got derailed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

2023 NASCAR schedule: Chicago, North Wilkesboro among Cup Series changes

NASCAR released its 2023 national series schedule Wednesday, and while the two new additions to the Cup calendar already were known, one of the tracks losing a race was confirmed. Texas Motor Speedway will have only one Cup event — in the NASCAR playoffs. NASCAR announced last week that the...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Scott Frost fired at Nebraska: Coaching candidates to lead Huskers

College football is a sport built on controlled chaos. More often than not, the results follow the script dictated by which team has greater talent, coaching and resources. But occasionally, often on weeks least expected, those governors are removed and disorder reigns supreme from noon until midnight. That's what happened across the country on Saturday, from No. 1 ranked Alabama holding on for dear life in Austin all the way down to a whopping four FCS programs upending FBS teams.
LINCOLN, NE
FOX Sports

USC Trojans start season 2-0 under Lincoln Riley | THE HERD

Joel Klatt returns to The Herd after another exciting weekend of College Football. He and Colin Cowherd talk the Lincoln Riley effect on the USC Trojans, who are now 2-0 after defeating Stanford. Klatt tells Colin why he believes the Trojans are better than Kyler Murray's 2018 Oklahoma Sooners team, and why he thinks they are a surefire playoff team, barring injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy