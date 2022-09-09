Read full article on original website
Related
Breathtaking Luxury Lake Cabin on 35 Acres of Desirable Western Massachusetts Waterfront
Berkshire County is home to some of the most incredible real estate in Massachusetts. From stunning mountain getaways to historical homes brought into the modern era, there truly is something for everyone in the bucolic Berkshire hills. The real estate market in Berkshire County is always hot and really appeals...
Beloved Berkshire Town is #1 for Fall Fun in Massachusetts
It's been said time and time again, there's nothing like Fall in the Berkshires. Obviously, leaf peeping is a very popular activity throughout Berkshire County but there are so many other fall-related activities that have been taking place in the Berkshires for decades. The Mount Greylock Ramble. The Mount Greylock...
Berkshire County Will Celebrate “Revel For Recovery” This Sunday!
North County will not be holding a Voices for Recovery event due to a lack of capacity and volunteers. However, Living in Recovery will be hosting a recovery event on September 18th from 11 AM-6 PM in Pittsfield. If you need transportation from North Adams and Adams to Living in...
This Pittsfield Restaurant Is Ridiculously Lucky Right Now
Marjo and I don't hang out a ton outside of work, but we do hang occasionally. The Hot Dog Ranch in Pittsfield is usually where we meet up about once a month for some food, drinks and Keno!. When joined by our friend and co-worker, Dave Isby of WSBS fame,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts Gas Prices Continue to Fall, Are Cheapest Since Last Winter
The average gas price in the state of Massachusetts is the cheapest it's been since this past winter. Over the past couple months, gas prices have continued to steadily decline. That average gas price in the Bay State is now under $4. The national average gas price is currently at...
The First Jet Airplane Engine In The U.S. Was Built In This Massachusetts City
If you're older like me, your primary social media platform, may I presume, is Facebook. What's been grabbing my attention lately are those Facebook Reels, just another version of short videos that everyone loves. Like anything else on the internet, Reels will continue to serve up videos that you continually...
Alert! Pittsfield Issues Strong Health Advisory Regarding Pontoosuc Lake
This is a heads-up for all my friends, neighbors, and fellow residents of Berkshire County. The city of Pittsfield, along with the Mayor's Office, has reached out to alert us about a public health advisory regarding Pontoosuc Lake. We're helping to spread the word. Apparently, it's that time of year...
A Beloved Berkshire County Christmas Event Returns After Being Canceled in 2021
Christmas in the Berkshires, need I say more? Berkshire County and the holidays go hand in hand. The beauty in the Berkshires intensifies each winter when you're able to look out your window and see the beautiful, white powder covering our calm Berkshire mountains. Is there anything more breathtaking?. Not...
RELATED PEOPLE
Here are the Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Massachusetts for 2022
Do you remember your first car? Who doesn't? For me, it was a 1988 Buick Regal (silver). My brother who was living in Berkshire County during the '90s informed me that his then-girlfriend was getting rid of her Buick. If memory serves me correctly, I believe my parents were either given the vehicle or paid only $1.00. Either way, I ended up with the vehicle at age 16. The vehicle ran pretty well. It did have some metal patches covering up some rust spots and the gas gauge was broken. If you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas. It happened once in the northern Berkshires. That was the first and only time that would occur the entire time I owned the car. I couldn't complain though. At 16, I was happy just to own a car and have some freedom.
Due To A Sewage Spill, The Public Is Being Warned To Avoid The Housatonic River
First off, I apologize to my friends and neighbors here in Berkshire County. I meant to spread the word on this yesterday, but the day, as it often does, got ahead of me. Victoria, a co-worker of mine, even brought the voicemail from the Department of Public Services and Utilities to my attention.
North County Road Work Is Coming Up, Look For Delays & Closures
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced it will be implementing a temporary closure of the Moody Bridge located on Route 7 at Simons Road over the Hoosic River and Pan Am Railroad in Williamstown. The bridge will be closed to all vehicles and pedestrian traffic from 6:00 p.m. on Friday,...
Pittsfield’s Elizabeth Banks Gives Hometown Shoutout in New Wine Ad
Elizabeth Banks isn't shy about letting you know that her hometown is Pittsfield, MA. And why would she be? Anyone who came from the Berkshires should want to brag about these surroundings! Of course, we've seen Banks in plenty of movies and TV shows. We've seen her in TV commercials as well. But now there's a brand new wine ad that has been making the rounds on the internet. Not only does she appear in the ad, but even gives a shoutout to her hometown!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Horror Movie Being Filmed in the Berkshires, Do You Want to be in It?
One of my favorite pastimes not just around Halloween but all year round is watching horror movies. (Speaking of movies, did you know these films were shot in Berkshire County?) Believe it or not, I got into horror movies around age 10 or 11. Yep, my mom let me watch them. I think she may have thought I was watching some of the lighter ones like Jaws but no I was fully engrossed in the Friday the 13th, Nightmare on Elm Street, Halloween and Texas Chainsaw Massacre films plus many more. I didn't make a big deal out of it around her so she probably didn't suspect that I was watching some bad stuff...lol.
Western Massachusetts Farm Makes List of Top Ten Charming Pumpkin Patches
It's hard to believe it's already September. Although it's not yet officially fall in Massachusetts, Berkshire County residents are embracing the best season of the year. It's the most gorgeous time of year to live in the western Massachusetts hills, as the leaves start to change and the nights get cooler.
New Poll Says Northeast Has The Best Casino Outside Of Las Vegas–Which One Is It?
Here's a question, fellow Berkshire County residents. What is it about casinos that I just absolutely love? Oh sure, there's the chance at becoming fabulously wealthy by winning tons and tons of money, but if that were the only reason, I could just visit the nearest convenience store and buy scratch ticket after scratch ticket and hope for the best.
Poll: Which Of These Pittsfield Streets Do Drivers Speed The Most On?
I live in Pittsfield's Ward 7, and the rate of speed on Pecks Rd I see sometimes is astonishing. I'm not saying I've never been guilty of it at one time or another, but holy cow... Excuses, excuses... Automobiles are getting are smoother, sometimes it's hard to really realize how...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pittsfield Roadwork Schedule For Next Week, September 12-16
We have another group of streets in Pittsfield that are due for some roadwork next week. Yes, September rolls on...as does the 2022 Pittsfield Street Improvement Project and we've got the info you need thanks to Department of Public Services and Utilities Commissioner Ricardo Morales and Roberta McCulloch-Dews, Director of Administrative Services and Public Information Officer for the Mayor's Office.
MA Residents: Watch Your Speed Across the Border When Driving
Let's face it: People are ALWAYS in a hurry while driving and sometimes that action could yield disastrous results. If you are stopped by local authorities and you're exceeding the posted speed limit, guaranteed, you will be receiving a ticket and a fine for your infraction. Now that school is back in session across our tri-state region, neighboring New York is taking action to curb the problem, especially in areas with designated school zones. Common sense: Obey the rules of the road otherwise your wallet will be a little lighter. Truth be known, you won't get there faster by applying a lead foot on the gas pedal.
How To Get Vaccines In Berkshire County For New Strain Of Omicron BA.4 & BA.5
Here is the latest info, I know this is quite a bit of info, but it is something you need to do to stay healthy. In this month of September, the CDC authorized the use of bivalent booster shots created by both Moderna and Pfizer. These updated boosters have been...
Pittsfield Police Could Use Our Help Locating Missing Teenager
All right, eagle-eye people-spotters! Gonna need your help, Berkshire County. The Pittsfield Police Department has reached out on social media asking for our help in finding a missing teenager. According to the PPD on its Facebook page, Trevin Foster, a 16-year-old Pittsfield teenager has been reported missing. Trevin is described...
Live 95.9
Pittsfield, MA
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Live 95.9 plays the best hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0