Pittsfield, MA

Pittsfield, MA
Business
Live 95.9

Alert! Pittsfield Issues Strong Health Advisory Regarding Pontoosuc Lake

This is a heads-up for all my friends, neighbors, and fellow residents of Berkshire County. The city of Pittsfield, along with the Mayor's Office, has reached out to alert us about a public health advisory regarding Pontoosuc Lake. We're helping to spread the word. Apparently, it's that time of year...
Live 95.9

Here are the Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Massachusetts for 2022

Do you remember your first car? Who doesn't? For me, it was a 1988 Buick Regal (silver). My brother who was living in Berkshire County during the '90s informed me that his then-girlfriend was getting rid of her Buick. If memory serves me correctly, I believe my parents were either given the vehicle or paid only $1.00. Either way, I ended up with the vehicle at age 16. The vehicle ran pretty well. It did have some metal patches covering up some rust spots and the gas gauge was broken. If you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas. It happened once in the northern Berkshires. That was the first and only time that would occur the entire time I owned the car. I couldn't complain though. At 16, I was happy just to own a car and have some freedom.
Live 95.9

Pittsfield’s Elizabeth Banks Gives Hometown Shoutout in New Wine Ad

Elizabeth Banks isn't shy about letting you know that her hometown is Pittsfield, MA. And why would she be? Anyone who came from the Berkshires should want to brag about these surroundings! Of course, we've seen Banks in plenty of movies and TV shows. We've seen her in TV commercials as well. But now there's a brand new wine ad that has been making the rounds on the internet. Not only does she appear in the ad, but even gives a shoutout to her hometown!
Live 95.9

Horror Movie Being Filmed in the Berkshires, Do You Want to be in It?

One of my favorite pastimes not just around Halloween but all year round is watching horror movies. (Speaking of movies, did you know these films were shot in Berkshire County?) Believe it or not, I got into horror movies around age 10 or 11. Yep, my mom let me watch them. I think she may have thought I was watching some of the lighter ones like Jaws but no I was fully engrossed in the Friday the 13th, Nightmare on Elm Street, Halloween and Texas Chainsaw Massacre films plus many more. I didn't make a big deal out of it around her so she probably didn't suspect that I was watching some bad stuff...lol.
Live 95.9

Pittsfield Roadwork Schedule For Next Week, September 12-16

We have another group of streets in Pittsfield that are due for some roadwork next week. Yes, September rolls on...as does the 2022 Pittsfield Street Improvement Project and we've got the info you need thanks to Department of Public Services and Utilities Commissioner Ricardo Morales and Roberta McCulloch-Dews, Director of Administrative Services and Public Information Officer for the Mayor's Office.
Live 95.9

MA Residents: Watch Your Speed Across the Border When Driving

Let's face it: People are ALWAYS in a hurry while driving and sometimes that action could yield disastrous results. If you are stopped by local authorities and you're exceeding the posted speed limit, guaranteed, you will be receiving a ticket and a fine for your infraction. Now that school is back in session across our tri-state region, neighboring New York is taking action to curb the problem, especially in areas with designated school zones. Common sense: Obey the rules of the road otherwise your wallet will be a little lighter. Truth be known, you won't get there faster by applying a lead foot on the gas pedal.
Live 95.9

Pittsfield Police Could Use Our Help Locating Missing Teenager

All right, eagle-eye people-spotters! Gonna need your help, Berkshire County. The Pittsfield Police Department has reached out on social media asking for our help in finding a missing teenager. According to the PPD on its Facebook page, Trevin Foster, a 16-year-old Pittsfield teenager has been reported missing. Trevin is described...
Live 95.9

Live 95.9

