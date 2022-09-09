Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Alex City Plumbing officially opens for business
A new business is coming to Lake Martin. Emory Goggins and his wife Lindsey celebrated the launch of their new company, Alex City Plumbing, Thursday, September 8, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The couple, along with their two children, marked the occasion surrounded by friends and business leaders at the Lake...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ed Collari stepping down as Chamber president and CEO
After a little more than six years, Ed Collari is stepping down as president and CEO of the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce. Collari officially submitted is resignation to the executive board of the Chamber last week. His last day will be Thursday, Sept. 22. In an emailed statement Monday...
Comments / 0