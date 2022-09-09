ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Former Oklahoma Children’s Theatre employee charged with child porn possession

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A former employee of the Oklahoma Children’s Theatre in Oklahoma City has been accused of possessing child pornography.

Federal agents had investigated Nathan Benfall for several months. According to court documents, investigators focused on Benfall’s IP address because it was associated with multiple files of inappropriate images of underage children.

Records also show that Benfall was employed at the Oklahoma Children’s Theatre, which released a statement.

“Oklahoma Children’s Theatre’s mission to provide live theatre and educational experiences for young audiences make the news about the arrest of our former employee Nathan Benfall especially devastating,” the statement said.

The Children’s Theatre fired Benfall quickly after his arrest. Court documents also say Benfall was a foster parent through Oklahoma’s Department of Human Services in 2018.

Benfall’s mugshot was not immediately released because this is a federal investigation.

