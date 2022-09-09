The Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado Counties has grown to 58,544 acres - it's now 20% contained, down 5% from the previous day. Placer County says 11,277 people have been evacuated due to the fire - over 5,900 alone from Placer County. Approximately 5,848 homes in both counties remain threatened.

