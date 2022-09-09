Read full article on original website
Related
2news.com
Mosquito Fire Grows to 58,500+ Acres, 20% Contained; Evacuations Ongoing
The Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado Counties has grown to 58,544 acres - it's now 20% contained, down 5% from the previous day. Placer County says 11,277 people have been evacuated due to the fire - over 5,900 alone from Placer County. Approximately 5,848 homes in both counties remain threatened.
2news.com
Containment On Mosquito Fire 10%, Still Burning 46,587 Acres
The fire is burning in Placer and El Dorado Counties. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
2news.com
Fatal Rollover Crash In South Lake Tahoe
CHP Troopers suspect driving under the influence contributed to the crash. A car passenger died in a rollover crash in South Lake Tahoe earlier this week.
2news.com
Passenger Killed in Rollover Crash in South Lake Tahoe
An SUV passenger died in a rollover crash in South Lake Tahoe earlier this past weekend. California Highway Patrol also says the driver, 26-year-old Diana Shemyakina was arrested for felony DUI but was transported to Barton Memorial Hospital. The crash happened on Sunday just before 7 p.m. on Pioneer Trail...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2news.com
Mosquito Fire Smoke Impacts Some Local School Districts
Some local school districts have canceled classes and sporting events due to the smoke. Smoke from the Mosquito Fire in Placer County is prompting some school closures and affecting sports. CAL FIRE reports that 46 buildings have been destroyed.
Comments / 0