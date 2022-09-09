ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Passenger Killed in Rollover Crash in South Lake Tahoe

An SUV passenger died in a rollover crash in South Lake Tahoe earlier this past weekend. California Highway Patrol also says the driver, 26-year-old Diana Shemyakina was arrested for felony DUI but was transported to Barton Memorial Hospital. The crash happened on Sunday just before 7 p.m. on Pioneer Trail...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
