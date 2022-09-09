AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College and West Texas A&M University announced today a new plan to put high school students on a fast track to become certified teachers. One2Teach is program which will significantly cut time and costs for high school students who want to become teachers by allowing them to earn their duel credits, and seamlessly transfer from high school, to AC, then to WT.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO