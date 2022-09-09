ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Opportunity School to host annual LIPS event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Opportunity School will host their 2022 Jazzin’ Up LIPS event on Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Civic Center Grand Plaza. Marlin McKay, a former Opportunity School student and professional jazz musician will be performing along side his jazz ensemble. “We are so excited to...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Hispanic Heritage Luncheon tickets are on sale

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Los Barrios Planning Committee are partnering with the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to bring the public a delicious event, the Hispanic Heritage Luncheon. The lunch will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the Amarillo Civic Center’s Grand Plaza, located at 401 S. Buchanan....
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Family Support Services looking for students for Youth Advisory Committee

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Family Support Services is looking for volunteers for its Youth Advisory Committee. The committee is comprised of students who serve as the youth board for FSS. These students will use their voices to bring change to their community through activism, outreach and service learning. Any student...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Outdoor Amarillo hosting come and go event this Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Outdoor Amarillo will be hosting their first benefit this Thursday. The event will be on Sept. 15 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 411 S. Filmore. Outdoor Amarillo wants to fund raise on their own for large, capital-intensive regional parks. They will act as a...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Panhandle Community Services receives $800,000 in grants to help veterans

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Community Services received $800,000 in grants to help veterans with home repairs and other emergency needs. PCS helps veterans living below 80 percent area median income with personal emergencies, ranging from dental needs to rent emergency and mortgage costs. “We want to move people from...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Tickets are on sale now for St. Peters Church barbeque lunch

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - St. Peter’s Episcopal Church is selling tickets for their barbecue lunch held on Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Chris Virden and his award winning Verdinski cooking crew will be grilling the barbecue meal. The meal will include barbeque brisket and sausage, sides,...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

AISD: 7 students named semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Independent School District said seven students are semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. An AISD the following students are Michael Carathers, Mehtan Rahman, Lily Sobey, Jeffrey, Zheng, Christopher Castaneda, William Ellis, and Elijah Hamilton. High school juniors who enter the program do so...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: Texas Panhandle War Memorial host 9/11 commemoration ceremony

VIDEO: Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help to try and identify a suspect involved in a residential burglary. VIDEO: Amarillo College & West Texas A&M University announce plan to increase teachers in the Panhandle. VIDEO: Registration open soccer, basketball, volleyball at Kids, Inc. VIDEO: Registration open soccer, basketball, volleyball at Kids,...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo receives new COVID-19 booster shots

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo has received 500 new COVID-19 booster shots, and the bivalent products are from Moderna and Pfizer. If you received your booster at least two months ago you are eligible for the current vaccine. The new booster shots have two strains of protection...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo College & West Texas A&M University announce plan to increase teachers in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College and West Texas A&M University announced today a new plan to put high school students on a fast track to become certified teachers. One2Teach is program which will significantly cut time and costs for high school students who want to become teachers by allowing them to earn their duel credits, and seamlessly transfer from high school, to AC, then to WT.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Registration open soccer, basketball, volleyball at Kids, Inc.

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration is open for soccer, basketball and volleyball at Kids, Inc. Children ages four through fifth grade can sign up for recreational indoor soccer and costs $78. Indoor soccer kicks off Oct. 21. Boys basketball is open to boys in kindergarten through eighth grade and costs...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Tickets available for 2022 Best of Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are available for the 2022 Best of Texas. This year, the headliner will be country music star Easton Corbin. Best of Texas will take place on September 24, at 8 p.m. at the Starlight Ranch. To purchase tickets, click here.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Police: Suspect in threat to AISD schools in ‘safe place’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police say a suspect connected to threats to Amarillo Independent School District schools is in a “safe place.”. Amarillo police were notified today about a person making threats to some Amarillo ISD schools. Officers were able to contact the person who made the threats....
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

WTAMU College of Business launches two new podcasts this week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business at West Texas A&M University has launched two new podcasts this week, BuffSpeak and the Stan Sigman Leadership and Innovation Podcast. BuffSpeak, hosted by Dr. Nicholas Gerlich, will feature regional thought leaders including Dr. James Owen, a recently...
CANYON, TX

