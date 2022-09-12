Rick and Morty season 6 episode 2 release date and time — How to watch online right now, channel and more

It's time to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 2 online, where we don't know which Rick Sanchez will we get. Will we get more of our Rick? Rick C-137? Or will we also see more of Rick Prime, who proved himself to be just as evil as you would have wanted.

Rick and Morty season 6 episode 2 time and channel

Rick and Morty season 6 episode 2 "Rick: A Mort Well Lived" airs today (Sunday, Sept. 11) at 11 p.m. ET.

It's on Cartoon Network, during the AdultSwim block.

Everything kicked off with our Rick and Morty floating in space, following Evil Morty's decision to choose violence, breaking the finite curve and we saw all those Mortys devour each other. Our protagonists were saved by Space Beth, one of the actually capable people in this world — because Rick isn't Tony Stark, no matter how many Avengers: Endgame jokes he can make.

Then, everyone was pulled back to their home universes because Rick got something wrong (remember, he won't be the smartest person anywhere anymore). He then chased Weird Rick/Rick Prime around, because that bastard killed his original wife and daughter. Oh, and that Rick? He's our Morty's actual grandfather.

Speaking of family, Summer now has Wolverine claws, seems to be taking after Space Beth, as someone interested in getting things done. Meanwhile, we met Mr Frundles who we hope to never be in a room with again.

Then, at the very end, Rick Prime killed a Jerry in the Cronenberg dimension, reminding us all who the real villain of this story is. As for the meta title joke of the week? "Rick: A Mort Well Lived" isn't a movie joke, but an inside joke reference to "Roy: A Life Well Lived" the game from season 2 episode 2, "Mortynight Run."

In this new episode, though, it's up to Summer to save the day. To do this, she's going to have to — as Rick said in the season 6 trailer — "do a Die Hard." Sadly, she's never seen the movie.

So, here's everything you need to know to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 2 online, and check out this trailer for the new episode:

How to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 2 online from anywhere on Earth

If you're out of town and Rick and Morty isn't available to watch in your current location, you don't need to be thwarted by geo-fenced restrictions. But, with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch the new episode live no matter where you are.

Our pick for the best VPN is ExpressVPN . It meets all the VPN needs and is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV. Plus, game consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN , is our top choice. It's got a solid mix of safety, speed and ease-of-use. Plus, you get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year. And, heck, if you've never used a VPN before and are curious and not sure, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try. View Deal

How do I watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 2 online in the US?

In the U.S., episode 1 of Rick and Morty season 6 episode 2 airs Sunday (Sept. 4) at 11 p.m. ET Eastern on Cartoon Network, during the Adult Swim after-hours block of programming.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Rick and Morty on some of the best cable TV alternatives , such as Sling TV , Hulu + Live TV , YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream . Notable by its absence is FuboTV.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV , one of the best streaming services . It's currently half off for the first month.

You can watch Rick and Morty season 6 online live online on Sling Blue, with Sling TV . Sling Blue also includes Food Network, USA, TBS, IFC and Lifetime. View Deal

How can I watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 2 online in the UK

We've got good news. Unlike with previous seasons, Channel 4's 4oD will show Rick and Morty season 6 episode 2 at the same time as the States.

How to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 2 online in Canada

If you're in Canada, you're in luck, as you can likely watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 2 at the same time as those in the U.S., 11 p.m. Eastern.

You're just going to need the STACKTV channel, and fortunately it's available on Amazon Prime Video Channels . Americans visiting our neighbors in the great white north should look at ExpressVPN for watching it live on the service they already pay for.

Amazon Prime Video Channels is Amazon's ala carte TV channel subscription service, where you can pay for just the channels you want. It's exclusive to Prime members, who also get Amazon's Upload and Fleabag, as well as critically acclaimed movies including The Farewell and Lady Bird. View Deal

How to watch watch Rick and Morty seasons 1-5

If you have paid cable, you can catch up on Rick and Morty by logging into Adult Swim's website and using your paid TV username and password. It's also on HBO Max and Hulu.

Rick and Morty is also available from Amazon Video , where each season costs $9.99.

