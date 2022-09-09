Read full article on original website
ComicBook
X Movie Sequel MaXXXine Announced With Teaser
At last night's screening of Pearl at the Toronto International Film Festival, director Ti West surprised audiences by revealing a teaser for MaXXXine, the third film in his trilogy of X movies. During the X world premiere earlier this year, West made the surprise reveal that he had already shot the prequel Pearl, which he co-wrote with star Mia Goth, which hits theaters later this week. While MaXXXine is a surprise reveal like Pearl, the film is yet to be shot, so it's unknown when the project will be landing in theaters. Pearl hits theaters on September 16th.
ComicBook
Disney's Live-Action Pinocchio Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out
Disney's Pinocchio has a a Rotten Tomatoes score as the movie released on Disney+ Day. Right now, the Tom Hanks picture sits at 37% on the Tomatometer and audience score for the film is hovering at 49%. Some of this may be due to the fact there are two Pinocchio projects out there in the wild. But, maybe people weren't as enchanted as Disney might have hoped. At any rate, there's going to be a lot of Disney+ content sharing the spotlight this weekend. Thor: Love and Thunder is actually on Disney+ today as a part of the celebration. Also taking a lot of eyeballs away from the small puppet is the surprise BTS concert film that launched on the streaming platform today. So, there's just a really crowded landscape on Disney+ alone. (That's before even getting to other streamers like Netflix or HBO Max for the weekend.)
ComicBook
Star Trek: The Motion Picture Director's Edition Producer David Fein Explains How He Future-proofed the Film
Star Trek: The Motion Picture brought Star Trek to the big screen, but the Robert Wise-directed feature film was famously incomplete in its theatrical form. Due to distribution arrangements beyond his control, Wise had to cut post-production short, leaving planned special effects shots unfinished. In 2001, Paramount released Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director's Edition onto DVD, presenting Wise's completed version of the film for the first time. However, due to the way Star Trek: The Motion Picture -- The Director's Edition had been created at the time, it was not re-released on Blu-ray, instead reverting the film to its original theatrical version.
Popculture
'Manifest' Season 4 Release Date Revealed
Manifest is set to make its landing on Netflix soon. Fansided noted that the show's Season 4 premiere has special significance for the show. Season 4 of Manifest will premiere on Nov. 4, which marks the day that Flight 828 landed on the series. Not only did Netflix share the...
ComicBook
The Haunted Mansion First Look and New Cast Members Revealed at D23 Expo
Today's D23 Expo brought with it the highly anticipated first look at the new The Haunted Mansion movie, just in time to start getting fans ready to celebrate the incoming spooky season. Today's panel also confirmed that Winona Ryder and Dan Levy have joined the film. The first take on the material came back in 2003, which was interestingly the same year that another beloved Disney ride got adapted into a movie, though Pirates of the Caribbean was a much bigger success than the Eddie Murphy-starring comedy about a family who accidentally gets tossed into an otherworldly love triangle. This new The Haunted Mansion is currently set to hit theaters on March 10, 2023.
ComicBook
Cyborg Spider-Woman Detailed On New Across The Spider-Verse Puzzle
A new piece of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse merchandise has revealed a terrifying version of Spider-Woman. In a piece of toy packaging for the film, fans got a glimpse of Cyborg Spider-Woman. Now, this design looks influenced by Cyborg Spider-Man more than Jessica Drew. But, it does show everyone how Phil Lord and Chris Miller are swinging for the fences in a very real way. Any Marvel concept related to the Web-Slinger should absolutely be up for grabs in the sequel. The first movie did a great job roping in a lot of different stuff and this one looks to be in the same vein. With a villain like The Spot and other surprise appearances from popular Spider-Man variants, things are already shaping up to be pretty wild next year. Check out what Cyborg Spider-Woman looks like down below.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Merch Reveals MODOK First Look
MODOK just got his own animated series on Hulu and before too long, fans of the iconic Marvel character will get to see him in live-action as well. Monday, some of the first Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania merchandise surfaced online, featuring the big-headed baddie is his full glory. As seen on the tee making the rounds online, his look in the Marvel Cinematic Universe varies greatly from that in the source material.
CNET
'Indiana Jones 5' Trailer Revealed, Harrison Ford Says It 'Will Kick Your Ass'
Harrison Ford is bringing Indiana Jones back for a fifth movie adventure on June 30, 2023. Lucasfilm gave audiences a first look at how digital technology will make the man in the hat look younger than Ford's 80 years at Disney's D23 Expo 2022 on Saturday. The trailer hasn't yet...
ComicBook
Snow White Star Rachel Zegler Addresses Becoming the First Disney Princess for Remake
Snow White star Rachel Zegler addressed how she became the first Disney Princess in the live-action remake. D23 Expo brought some more news about the wave of Disney live-action remakes. The Little Mermaid got a teaser trailer, but Snow White's cast appeared on-stage to talk about the film. Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis spoke to Zegler about her experience with the movie. It's a lot of pressure being Disney's first princess, but the actress is ready for that challenge. There's something surreal about putting on the iconic dress and being tasked with something that means so much to so many fans across the world. Zegler openly admitted that she was one of those starstruck little girls in her youth. She's hoping to deliver a version fo the Disney Princess that younger audiences will really love and cherish themselves like their parents or grandparents did.
See the Hottest Fashions from the Emmys Red Carpet
Will it be Abbott Elementary, Succession, Squid Game, or The White Lotus that walks away with the most Emmys tonight when Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson hosts the 2022 Emmy Awards live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles?. But first, the stars of your favorite TV shows will...
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Preps Yor For a New Mission
Spy x Family is on its way with new episodes, and that means all eyes are on the Forger family. The gang made fans fall in love when season one premiered earlier this year, so it is no surprise to see the fandom celebrating their return. And thanks to one cosplayer, Yor is getting all geared up for their next mission as the Thorn Princess.
IGN
First Look for Peter Pan and Wendy Revealed
At D23, audiences got the first look at the upcoming Peter Pan & Wendy, a new live-action film that retells the story of the children who go to Neverland and meet Peter Pan. The new trailer begins with a shot of Neverland where Wendy and the Lost Boys just arrived at. The trailer eventually reveals a look at Peter Pan before ending on a look at Jude Law's Captain Hook.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reveals First Look at Full Midnight Angels Costume
The D23 festivities continued well into Sunday, with Marvel unveiling new costumes for some upcoming properties. Namely, the practical suits for the ensemble behind Black Panther: Wakanda Forever were on full display at the Anaheim Convention Center. In addition to seeing updated suits for Ramonda (Angela Bassett) and M'Baku (Winston Duke), the House of Ideas also revealed the full Midnight Angels suit for the first time.
ComicBook
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky Takes Flight in Season 4 Trailer (Exclusive)
In the years since the final How to Train Your Dragon film was unveiled, the spirit of the high-flying and fantastical adventures has been kept alive with Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky on Peacock, with an all-new trailer for Season 4 of the series having been released. This season could be its most exciting yet, as our heroes are faced with fresh challenges and exciting adventures, sure to leave audiences soaring high as they dive into the action-packed journeys of the beloved heroes. Check out the exclusive trailer for Season 4 of Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky above before the new season hits Peacock on Thursday, September 29th.
ComicBook
Michael Keaton Gets Censored for F-Bomb After Winning at Emmy Awards for Dopesick
Beloved Batman, Beetlejuice, and Spider-Man: Homecoming star Michael Keaton is now officially an Emmy winner. The actor was nominated for his first Emmy award this year for his role as Dr. Samuel Finnix in Hulu's Dopesick, a limited series about the opioid crisis in the United States. On Monday night, the Emmy Awards show kicked off with Keaton's category, Outstanding Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. While Keaton took home the first trophy of the night, he also dropped the broadcast's first F-bomb.
CNET
Disney Unveils 'Mufasa: The Lion King' at D23
Disney has announced new movies and revealed more details of upcoming films, with Mufasa: The Lion King and Peter Pan and Wendy headlining its Disney and Pixar Studios panel Friday afternoon. Mufasa: The Lion King, a newly announced movie, will tell the story of Simba's father, who was orphaned as...
ComicBook
New Star Wars: Andor Featurette Takes Fans to the Beginning of the Rebellion
Star Wars fans are only a week away from getting to see the first three episodes of Star Wars: Andor, which is set to follow Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The new series has already been confirmed to have two seasons, and the second season is expected to go into production soon. In honor of the show's upcoming premiere, Star Wars has released a new featurette that includes some of the show's stars as well as showrunner, Tony Gilroy, talking about the series.
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night: Marvel Confirms Behind-the-Scenes Assembled Episode
Since Disney+ first launched three years ago, Marvel Studios has crafted a behind-the-scenes documentary for every project it has released. Whether it be a film or Disney+ series, each production has gotten its own episode on Marvel Studios Assembled and, as one might expect, Werewolf by Night will be no different. Though it's neither a feature-length film or extended television series, Marvel executives have confirmed the Halloween special will get its own documentary.
Ars Technica
Forget all you know and lose yourself in the first trailer for Willow
The 1988 fantasy film Willow was under-appreciated in its day, but it's now a fantasy cult classic. Disney+ is betting on the strength of its nostalgic appeal with the new fantasy series Willow, set decades after the events of the first film. And now we have an official trailer, which debuted at D23 Expo.
ComicBook
Barry Star Henry Winkler Thinks Show Will End With Season 4
HBO's hit series Barry may have walked away empty handed at last night's Primetime Emmy Awards (though it did manage to snag three at the Creative Arts Emmys), the series will get at least one more go at taking home the prize with its upcoming fourth season. The premium cable network was quick to order another batch of episodes for the show, and now series star Henry Winkler has revealed that it will almost certainly be its last season. Speaking on the red carpet at the Emmys, Winker (who previously won the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy for his role) revealed the upcoming fourth season will be its last.
