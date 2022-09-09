ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC officials urge cancellation of Trump's Saudi-backed golf event

By Doug Cunningham
UPI News
 5 days ago
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Top New York City Council members are urging Mayor Eric Adams to cancel a Saudi-backed golf tournament at a course run by Donald Trump's company.

City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, council member Shekar Krishnan and NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue urged Mayor Adams to cancel the Trump company license to operate the Bronx golf course. That would also cancel the tournament.

Their letter said the mayor should immediately terminate the license agreement with Trump Ferry Point LLC to operate the golf course "because of a consistent and documented pattern of criminal behavior."

"In addition to the long history of the Trump Organization's problematic practices and fraudulent operations, the recently announced plans for the Aramco Team Series women's golf tournament to be held at Ferry Point Park are an affront to the values of New York City," the letter said.

The letter went on to cite the multiple criminal investigations of Donald Trump, and the tax evasion, larceny and conspiracy guilty pleas of former Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg.

"What Speaker Adams and council member Krishnan are advocating would require the city to pay up to thirty million dollars to the Trump Organization, an outcome no one should want -- despite our shared desire to see the Trump Organization removed from the golf course," said Maxwell Young, a spokesman for the mayor said in a statement to CNN.

Janet Rovak
3d ago

Adams you have more important things to attend to, like homeless, violence, crime rate, illegals, worry less about Trump, & clean up NYC

Democrats Serve Satan
3d ago

It shows the bizarre hypocrisy of the Democrats. Their Trump Derangement Syndrome is so acute that they would cancel a Saudi backed sports tournament for women. Women only recently won the right to drive by themselves in Saudi Arabia.

AP_001559.eb6678ee5cad4b078f6553bb606880bf.0200
4d ago

This is what Adams is focused on. He’s enjoying his Democratic Party notoriety. I guess power is truly addicting.

UPI News

UPI News

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

