For some time, superhero fans wondered whether the Marvel Cinematic Universe would utilize characters from Netflix shows like Daredevil and Jessica Jones. Well, that finally came to pass when Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now, Cox is officially set to return for Disney+’s Daredevil: Born Again, which also stars Vincent D’Onofrio (who returned as Kingpin in Hawkeye). They’re the only two cast members from the OG show that have been confirmed for the new production. But their former co-star, Rosario Dawson, said that she has “unfinished business” with her character – Claire Temple – while weighing in on the upcoming show.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO