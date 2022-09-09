ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Colorado State Patrol is Asking for the Public’s Help

By Estrella Bencomo
KREX
KREX
 5 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) – A local biker was killed in a deadly hit-and-run in Grand Junction, and the Colorado State Patrol is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver.

Authorities say Stephen Rink of Grand Junction was struck from behind on his bicycle by passing a motorist and was killed.

According to Officials, the hit-and-run occurred on July 22 at around 11:15 p.m. near the intersection of 29 roads and Patterson.

CSP is looking for a white four-door F-350 from the mid-90s with damage on the front right side in relation to the hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Colorado State Patrol at (970) 858-2250.

Rick Long
5d ago

that had to have hurt like hell!!! I can't understand why anyone would put they're lives in a distracted drivers hands SMH

Don McCaw
5d ago

How fast was this poor bicyclist going that he was passing a motorist? Or should the question be "how slow was the motorist going that a bicyclist was able to pass him/her?" And didn't said motorist witness the hit-and-run?

KREX

Colorado State Patrol “Stay in Your Lane” Campaign

Lane violations and driving under the influence are the two collision variables that top the list of what is causing the dramatic trend of fatal crashes across the state, according to crash data gathered by the Colorado State Patrol on nationwide occurrences reviewed by troopers.
COLORADO STATE
freightwaves.com

Parents sue driver, Colorado towing company over fatal bridge strike

The parents of a woman killed last month after a trucker crashed into an overpass on Interstate 25 in Colorado have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the towing company and the driver. According to court documents, Megan Arneson, 32, of Weld County, Colorado, and her 10-year-old son, Joe Duenas,...
WELD COUNTY, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Grand Junction, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Sports
OutThere Colorado

Three killed after Jeep drifts off cliff, tumbling several hundred feet in Colorado

Three people have died following a crash that took place on a mountain road in the area of Ouray, Colorado on Monday. According to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Joshua Lewis, the crash occurred on Monday between 11 AM and 12 PM on Ouray County Road 361, roughly at mile post 3. This is an unpaved road flanked, at times, by a steep drop that is often used to access Yankee Boy Basin and several other recreation areas. It is often referred to as Camp Bird Road.
OURAY, CO
K99

An Open Letter To Those Thinking About Moving To Colorado

WARNING: This article is oozing with sarcasm. If you can't take a joke please stop reading. If you are thinking about moving to Colorado or you know someone who is, don't. Just don't do it. The state has been growing exponentially over the past couple of decades. In fact, since 2010, more than 745,000 people have moved to Colorado; and while there are still plenty of wide open spaces to squeeze in more people, you're not wanted here, so just stay away.
COLORADO STATE
ouraynews.com

Multiple agencies respond to Jeep rollover on County Road 361

Three people were killed this afternoon when their Jeep rolled down an embankment on County Road 361, the Colorado State Patrol confirmed. A 72-year-old man from Ouray, a 60-year-old woman from Arizona and another person died in the accident, which occurred around 12:30 p.m. near mile marker 3 on the road leading to Yankee Boy Basin, Trooper Josh Lewis told the Plaindealer.
OURAY, CO
KJCT8

Three dead in jeep rollover by Ouray

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Monday, September 12, 2022, a Jeep rollover was reported on County Road 361 near Ouray, Colorado. The accident involved a 72-year-old man from Ouray, a 60-year-old woman from Arizona, and a third person that has yet to be identified. The vehicle involved was a...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KKTV

Dog found months after a car crash in Colorado during drone training by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A dog is back with its family thanks to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office!. According to a social media post by the law enforcement agency, a Golden Retriever named Farah went missing a few months ago following a car crash. On Sunday, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office UAS (Unmanned Aircraft Systems) Team was taking part in a training mission utilizing a drong. While using an infrared camera on the drone, Farah was spotted!
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
K99

Elk Surround Vehicles On Estes Park Highway, Charge At Truck

Rut season is upon us once again in Elk Country and they're in no mood for shenanigans from us humans. Every year from early to mid September through October and even into early November during elk rut season (their mating season) the females get frisky and the males get cranky and aggressive and this is no time to test their patience.
ESTES PARK, CO
9NEWS

3 killed in Jeep rollover in Ouray County

OURAY COUNTY, Colo. — Three people were killed when the Jeep they were in rolled over on a county road near Ouray in southwestern Colorado Monday afternoon, the Colorado State Patrol said. Troopers said the rollover happened around 12:30 p.m. on Ouray County Road 361, near mile marker 3....
OURAY COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Plane crashes near popular reservoir in Colorado, officials seeking witnesses

Two people survived a plane crash with minor injuries on Sunday evening, according to a news release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. At around 7 PM on Sunday, law enforcement began receiving reports of a downed aircraft located west of Horsetooth Reservoir in Larimer County. Crews from the sheriff's office, the Larimer County Department of Natural Resources, and Poudre Fire Authority responded to the scene.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
