GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) – A local biker was killed in a deadly hit-and-run in Grand Junction, and the Colorado State Patrol is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver.

Authorities say Stephen Rink of Grand Junction was struck from behind on his bicycle by passing a motorist and was killed.

According to Officials, the hit-and-run occurred on July 22 at around 11:15 p.m. near the intersection of 29 roads and Patterson.

CSP is looking for a white four-door F-350 from the mid-90s with damage on the front right side in relation to the hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Colorado State Patrol at (970) 858-2250.

