ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 93

Yaritza
5d ago

As an Aunt (married into the family) to this young man it's sickening how heartless people are in their comments. Everyone that had nasty things to say are 10000% wrong about his lifestyle. Absolutely sickening and heartbreaking some of these comments are. Thanks to all those that are praying for us!!!

Reply(20)
73
singledad7
5d ago

Praying for Peace and Comfort for Those Suffering Today Lord, You Know All About It. Jesus is Coming Soon, If You Don't Know Him, Turn to God's Word and Ask Jesus to Forgive You of Your Sins, So That You May Be Saved.

Reply(2)
26
Florence Davis
5d ago

Prayers for the family. 🙏🏾🙏🏾💜 Only GOD knows. Only GOD can judge. I'm not sure why others are on this thread casting stones as if they have not any sins in their glass house. Prayers for the Mother also I know her heartaches, I can't even imagine. May the Lord be with you and your family at such a difficult time in your life. I was Always told if you don't have anything good to say keep it to yourself!! I prayed for the wicked souls that are on this bereavement post laughing and making a mockery of a young man's loss of life. y'all must really have a terrible Life to say such harsh things. What comes out of the inside shows on the outside pure negativity!! y'all be Blessed and find something productive to do with your time.

Reply
15
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Charlotte man held on $1M bond after $130,000 in drugs found in Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Charlotte man who was found with $130,000 worth of drugs. Michael Morgan, 32, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in opioids (fentanyl), trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officials said he was […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD: Man turns himself in for July homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has turned himself in for the homicide of Dymonte Latrell Hall in July. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Dallas Brand Jr. turned himself in Sept. 8, weeks after the first suspect was arrested. [PREVIOUS COVERAGE: CMPD arrests suspect in University City murder of 24-year-old]. Brand was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
WBTV

Deputies: Woman arrested after allegedly hitting middle school students on Chester Co. school bus

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman was arrested Friday after deputies with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office say she boarded a school bus and attacked middle school children. According to incident reports, a school bus was stopped at the Pinckney Street bus stop after school. When the driver opened the service door, a group of girls reportedly started fighting.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Neighborhood on edge after group of kids attempts to force their way into cars

CHARLOTTE — Several people tell Channel 9 they believe a group of young kids is trying to force their way into people’s cars, sometimes even while they’re still inside. Police went to a day care where one of those incidents happened hoping to get video, but unfortunately the camera didn’t capture it. One of the victims told police a group of young kids pulled her car door open before her dogs scared them off.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Breaking Crime News#Violent Crime#Charlotte Police
Niner Times

Concord Mills mall shooting

The Concord police confirmed that two men were arrested and one man shot during a chase inside the Concord Mills Mall on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Police responded to a report of three men who stole credit cards inside the mall. When approached by the police, the three men started running. The police chased them through the mall and into a construction area within the mall.
CONCORD, NC
CBS 17

After 130 mph chase, NC murder-for-hire suspect extradited back from Texas

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A murder-for-hire suspect has been extradited back to Davidson County, according to court records. According to court records, Lexington police last month attempted to pull over D’Won Nicholas Still, 32, of Thomasville, “to conduct an arrest for murder to hire charges.” Still failed to yield to lights and sirens and […]
WCNC

1 person killed in fiery crash in York County, troopers say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in western York County that left one person dead on Friday evening. Troopers responded to the crash along Smithford Road, about five miles west of Hickory Grove in York County around 5:20 p.m. The driver of a 2007 Ford Escape was found at the scene and pronounced dead, troopers confirmed.
YORK COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

People

319K+
Followers
51K+
Post
173M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy