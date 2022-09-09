As an Aunt (married into the family) to this young man it's sickening how heartless people are in their comments. Everyone that had nasty things to say are 10000% wrong about his lifestyle. Absolutely sickening and heartbreaking some of these comments are. Thanks to all those that are praying for us!!!
Praying for Peace and Comfort for Those Suffering Today Lord, You Know All About It. Jesus is Coming Soon, If You Don't Know Him, Turn to God's Word and Ask Jesus to Forgive You of Your Sins, So That You May Be Saved.
Prayers for the family. 🙏🏾🙏🏾💜 Only GOD knows. Only GOD can judge. I'm not sure why others are on this thread casting stones as if they have not any sins in their glass house. Prayers for the Mother also I know her heartaches, I can't even imagine. May the Lord be with you and your family at such a difficult time in your life. I was Always told if you don't have anything good to say keep it to yourself!! I prayed for the wicked souls that are on this bereavement post laughing and making a mockery of a young man's loss of life. y'all must really have a terrible Life to say such harsh things. What comes out of the inside shows on the outside pure negativity!! y'all be Blessed and find something productive to do with your time.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
