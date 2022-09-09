Read full article on original website
Death of 5 Maryland family members ruled a murder-suicide
The fatal shooting of a Maryland couple and their three children at their home last week is considered a murder-suicide, officials announced Monday. The investigation is continuing into the deaths of Marcus and Tara Milligan and their children, Teresa, 14; Nora, 11; and Finn, 8, the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The shooting happened at their Elk Mills home on a cul-de-sac in an area of residential streets interspersed with wooded areas about 60 miles northeast of Baltimore and a few miles west of the Delaware state line.
Pennsylvania authorities search property for missing mom Amanda DeGuio who vanished in 2014
Pennsylvania authorities searched a property Wednesday in their effort to find the mother of two girls who vanished in 2014. Law enforcement in Delaware County executed a warrant in connection to the disappearance of Amanda DeGuio, Fox 29 Philadelphia reported. Some officials were seen with shovels. The 24-year-old vanished on...
Delaware woman critically wounded by police after she shot a 26-year-old
A woman suspected of shooting another woman at a Delaware apartment complex was critically wounded by police who confronted her, authorities said. The armed woman was firing a gun when two officers encountered her at the apartment complex in Newark on Friday night, the New Castle County police department said in a news release.
Baltimore police shoot woman who dragged officer with her car
Police in a Baltimore suburb shot a woman who dragged an off-duty officer with her car and later rammed into other vehicles, according to a police department spokeswoman. The woman shot on Saturday night had injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, Baltimore County police spokeswoman Joy Lepola-Stewart said. The woman drove...
Father of 7 'ambushed and executed' on Philadelphia home's front lawn, police say
A Philadelphia man was found dead on his front lawn after being "ambushed and executed," police say. Officers responded to a home around 12:40 a.m. Monday for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 37-year-old father of seven dead. Witnesses told investigators that a black Sedan parked...
3 children among 5 found shot to death in Elk Mills, Maryland home
Authorities didn't have the exact ages of the children, but said they were a 5th grader, a 7th grader and an 8th grader.
Victims reportedly jumped into the Harbor in Canton to escape gunfire
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's overheard on police radio scanner traffic. "About seven gunshots in the area." "Says that his DoorDash driver says he saw someone shoot near the docks." "Sounds like they might have jumped to try to avoid them." "We have a witness said he saw in the...
5 People Found Shot Dead Inside Maryland Home
Police arrived at a Maryland house Friday morning to find five people inside, all dead from gunshot wounds. “We do have multiple deaths,” Cecil County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Micheal Holmes said, adding that there is no current threat to the public. Holmes said deputies got a call at about 9 a.m. Friday about multiple people being shot. The victims were found in a home located at the end of a residential cul-de-sac in Elk Mills, a small community about an hour north-east of Baltimore.Read it at Cecil Daily
3 children among 5 victims shot to death in Maryland
Authorities in Maryland say that three children and two adults were identified as those found dead of gunshot wounds in a home on Friday morning. The Cecil County Sheriff’s office said the children were in the 5th through 8th grades. The five were found in the home after a...
5 people found dead in Maryland home, including 3 children
ELK MILLS, Md. (TCD) -- Five people were found dead in a Cecil County home Friday after a man reportedly called 911 to report the shooting. According to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, Sept. 9, at 9:19 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Hebron Court in Elk Mills after receiving the 911 call from the male. Deputies arrived 10 minutes later at 9:29 a.m. and found an "unresponsive subject inside of the detached garage."
Cecil County shooting – Man found dead next to handgun in garage of Maryland home where woman and 3 kids were shot dead
TWO adults and three children have been found dead in a home on a quiet cul-de-sac as a handgun is discovered in the garage next to the deceased man. The victims were found in a home in Elk Mills, a town near Elkton in northern Maryland, on Friday morning after police received a 911 call by a man saying a woman and three children were dead.
‘It’s a Horrific Day’: Apparent Quadruple Murder-Suicide Leaves 3 Homeschooled Children and 2 Adults Dead in Maryland
Officials in Cecil County, Maryland, are searching for answers after three children and two adults were found shot to death in what appears to be a quadruple murder-suicide carried out inside a family home. “Obviously, this is a tragic and terrible day for our county and our community,” Cecil County...
'A tragic and terrible day': Five dead in apparent murder-suicide in Maryland
Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams says two adults and three children were found dead inside a Maryland home.Sept. 9, 2022.
Standoff ends in West Philadelphia with police taking homicide suspect into custody
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A standoff has ended in West Philadelphia with police taking a homicide suspect into custody on Friday. Investigators say the man barricaded himself inside a home on the 5400 block of Race Street.The standoff ended with no injuries.
Two Injured in Route 50 Crash in Easton
Two people were injured in a crash on Route 50 at Airport Road at Easton Friday afternoon. Easton Police say a pickup truck was making a left turn on a green arrow when he was struck by a Tahoe driven by a 27 year old Preston man. The Tahoe was passing stopped vehicles along the shoulder at a high rate of speed when he collided with the pickup. The Tahoe rolled several times – coming to a stop in a field. The driver was ejected and is in critical but stable condition at Shock Trauma. The driver of the pickup – a 59 year old Easton man was treated at Memorial Hospital for minor injuries.
Baltimore Police Arrest Black Former Marine Who Disarmed Attacker During Bar Altercation
A former Marine was arrested by Baltimore Police Department officers after the veteran disarmed another man during an altercation at a bar. According to the Washington Times, 57-year-old Lloyd Muldrow was meeting friends at the Tequila Sunset bar on July 4 when a fight broke out between patrons Wesley Henderson and Marshall Cullens. Henderson reportedly became upset when an ex-girlfriend began dancing with Cullens.
Delaware State Police Arrest Subject for Murder of Infant
Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Keith Rawding of Magnolia, Delaware for murder following a death investigation that began earlier this week. On September 4, 2022, at approximately 8:08 a.m., troopers responded to a residence in Meadowbrook Acres in Magnolia regarding an infant death. Troopers, paramedics, and EMS personnel were able to contact the parents of a 3-month-old child who was found deceased in his crib earlier that morning. During the ensuing investigation, it was determined that the infant’s death was a homicide. Additionally, it was discovered that the victim’s father, identified as Keith Rawding, had caused lethal trauma to his infant son on September 3, 2022.
POLICE ACTIVITY – HUNTERS CROSSING APARTMENTS
(Newark, De 19711) The New Castle County Division of Police is conducting an active criminal investigation in the unit block of Fairway Road within the Hunters Crossing Apartments. As a result of this incident, several subjects have been transported to a local hospital. At this time, information is limited. There is no threat to the safety of the public. The community can expect to see an increased police presence and several road closures. More information will be released as it becomes available.
Man On The Loose After Robbing Glen Burnie Checkers
A suspect is on the run after an armed robbery of a fast food restaurant in Glen Burnie, authorities say. The suspect reportedly entered the Checkers at 1417 Crain Highway around 12:55 a.m., Friday, Sept. 9, and pulled out a handgun before demanding cash, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Troopers Identify Man Struck And Killed On I-495 Sunday
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian collision that occurred on September 4, 2022, in the Claymont area as Ronald Kennedy, Sr., 68, of Coatesville, Pennsylvania. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run motor vehicle collision that occurred in the...
