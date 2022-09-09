ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Death of 5 Maryland family members ruled a murder-suicide

The fatal shooting of a Maryland couple and their three children at their home last week is considered a murder-suicide, officials announced Monday. The investigation is continuing into the deaths of Marcus and Tara Milligan and their children, Teresa, 14; Nora, 11; and Finn, 8, the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The shooting happened at their Elk Mills home on a cul-de-sac in an area of residential streets interspersed with wooded areas about 60 miles northeast of Baltimore and a few miles west of the Delaware state line.
Baltimore police shoot woman who dragged officer with her car

Police in a Baltimore suburb shot a woman who dragged an off-duty officer with her car and later rammed into other vehicles, according to a police department spokeswoman. The woman shot on Saturday night had injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, Baltimore County police spokeswoman Joy Lepola-Stewart said. The woman drove...
5 People Found Shot Dead Inside Maryland Home

Police arrived at a Maryland house Friday morning to find five people inside, all dead from gunshot wounds. “We do have multiple deaths,” Cecil County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Micheal Holmes said, adding that there is no current threat to the public. Holmes said deputies got a call at about 9 a.m. Friday about multiple people being shot. The victims were found in a home located at the end of a residential cul-de-sac in Elk Mills, a small community about an hour north-east of Baltimore.Read it at Cecil Daily
3 children among 5 victims shot to death in Maryland

Authorities in Maryland say that three children and two adults were identified as those found dead of gunshot wounds in a home on Friday morning. The Cecil County Sheriff’s office said the children were in the 5th through 8th grades. The five were found in the home after a...
5 people found dead in Maryland home, including 3 children

ELK MILLS, Md. (TCD) -- Five people were found dead in a Cecil County home Friday after a man reportedly called 911 to report the shooting. According to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, Sept. 9, at 9:19 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Hebron Court in Elk Mills after receiving the 911 call from the male. Deputies arrived 10 minutes later at 9:29 a.m. and found an "unresponsive subject inside of the detached garage."
Cecil County shooting – Man found dead next to handgun in garage of Maryland home where woman and 3 kids were shot dead

TWO adults and three children have been found dead in a home on a quiet cul-de-sac as a handgun is discovered in the garage next to the deceased man. The victims were found in a home in Elk Mills, a town near Elkton in northern Maryland, on Friday morning after police received a 911 call by a man saying a woman and three children were dead.
Two Injured in Route 50 Crash in Easton

Two people were injured in a crash on Route 50 at Airport Road at Easton Friday afternoon. Easton Police say a pickup truck was making a left turn on a green arrow when he was struck by a Tahoe driven by a 27 year old Preston man. The Tahoe was passing stopped vehicles along the shoulder at a high rate of speed when he collided with the pickup. The Tahoe rolled several times – coming to a stop in a field. The driver was ejected and is in critical but stable condition at Shock Trauma. The driver of the pickup – a 59 year old Easton man was treated at Memorial Hospital for minor injuries.
Baltimore Police Arrest Black Former Marine Who Disarmed Attacker During Bar Altercation

A former Marine was arrested by Baltimore Police Department officers after the veteran disarmed another man during an altercation at a bar. According to the Washington Times, 57-year-old Lloyd Muldrow was meeting friends at the Tequila Sunset bar on July 4 when a fight broke out between patrons Wesley Henderson and Marshall Cullens. Henderson reportedly became upset when an ex-girlfriend began dancing with Cullens.
Delaware State Police Arrest Subject for Murder of Infant

Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Keith Rawding of Magnolia, Delaware for murder following a death investigation that began earlier this week. On September 4, 2022, at approximately 8:08 a.m., troopers responded to a residence in Meadowbrook Acres in Magnolia regarding an infant death. Troopers, paramedics, and EMS personnel were able to contact the parents of a 3-month-old child who was found deceased in his crib earlier that morning. During the ensuing investigation, it was determined that the infant’s death was a homicide. Additionally, it was discovered that the victim’s father, identified as Keith Rawding, had caused lethal trauma to his infant son on September 3, 2022.
POLICE ACTIVITY – HUNTERS CROSSING APARTMENTS

(Newark, De 19711) The New Castle County Division of Police is conducting an active criminal investigation in the unit block of Fairway Road within the Hunters Crossing Apartments. As a result of this incident, several subjects have been transported to a local hospital. At this time, information is limited. There is no threat to the safety of the public. The community can expect to see an increased police presence and several road closures. More information will be released as it becomes available.
Man On The Loose After Robbing Glen Burnie Checkers

A suspect is on the run after an armed robbery of a fast food restaurant in Glen Burnie, authorities say. The suspect reportedly entered the Checkers at 1417 Crain Highway around 12:55 a.m., Friday, Sept. 9, and pulled out a handgun before demanding cash, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Troopers Identify Man Struck And Killed On I-495 Sunday

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian collision that occurred on September 4, 2022, in the Claymont area as Ronald Kennedy, Sr., 68, of Coatesville, Pennsylvania. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run motor vehicle collision that occurred in the...
