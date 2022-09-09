ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Trends

What’s the most you can spend on an iPhone 14?

Apple opened pre-orders for its new iPhone 14 handsets at the end of last week, with shipping set to start on most versions this Friday (the iPhone 14 Plus lands on October 7). So, diamond-encrusted and gold-plated iPhones aside, what’s the most cash you can splash on an iPhone 14?...
CELL PHONES
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 112% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Forward stock splits can be viewed as bullish signals, as they tend to occur after significant share price appreciation. Amazon benefits from a strong market position in three high-growth industries. Amazon stock currently trades at an inexpensive 2.6 times sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
Digital Trends

How to sell your parents on a smart assistant

We all know how discerning, doubtful, and lovingly thick-headed our parents can be, especially when it comes time to adapting new technologies. I’m sure many of us can still hear the arguments about switching to a flatscreen TV buzzing around in our brains (“but the Trinitron still works great!”), which can make the idea of trying to convince mom or dad to start using Alexa a bit of a daunting task.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Deals: get an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro for free with wireless carrier promos

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Snag yourself an iPhone 14 at a discount or save money on an unlimited data plan by checking out U.S. carriers' latest promotional offers.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How old is my phone?

While it’s easy to find out when your phone launched, finding out the exact manufacturing date may be more of a challenge. Every manufacturer has different ways of marking manufacturing dates on their devices. The production year of your phone might be a year or more after the model was launched.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The Only Guide You'll Need for the New iPhone OS

Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and AirPods Pro. We put together this roundup to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Ring finally brings end-to-end encryption to its flagship video doorbells

Ring is now offering end-to-end encryption of video and audio on its battery-powered video doorbells and security cameras, over a year after it added the option to its hardwired and plug-in devices. End-to-end encryption lets users of the company’s video cameras keep their footage locked down, making it accessible only on their enrolled iOS or Android device. Separately, Ring is also making it easier to save recorded videos when an owner sells or disposes of a Ring device.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Windows 11 explores an expanded, full-sized widget board

Developers are getting the chance to test out a new expanded view for widgets feature on the latest Windows 11 preview build as of Wednesday. Microsoft is now rolling out the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25201 to its Dev Channel, which includes the expanded view for widgets feature. The...
SOFTWARE
Food & Wine

Amazon's Bestselling Ice Maker Is 'Perfect for Ice on Demand,' and It's Nearly 50% Off

Whether it's a rich and smooth cold brew, a tall glass of water, or a refreshing cocktail — cold beverages hit differently with a hefty serving of ice. And if you're tired of waiting hours for water to freeze in those little cube molds (or of last-minute trips to the store for an extra bag of ice), it's time to invest in a quality countertop ice machine that will save you time, effort, and a headache.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

The DJI Osmo Action 3 looks nothing like the Action 2

After its audaciously different and innovative Action 2 camera, DJI is returning to the roots of its action camera lineup with the Osmo Action 3. It now closely resembles the original DJI Osmo Action, including the reintroduction of the Osmo branding into its name. However, it has clearly learned a lot from the Action 2, so the camera offers some unique talents that could give it an edge over the fierce competition it faces.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Apple Store hit by problems as iPhone 14 and 14 Pro go on sale

The Apple Store has been hit by problems amid the release of the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.The new phones were revealed on Wednesday and opened for pre-orders today. The first phones will arrive on Friday.Apple encouraged users to pre-order those devices through its online store as well as its app. But as pre-orders opened on Friday, users were hit by a flurry of technical problems.Customers complained they were unable to load pages or add the new phones to their baskets. Others saw error pages.Those affected were advised to keep refreshing the pages, or to shut the app...
CELL PHONES
shefinds

An Apple Expert Tells Us What To Do To Speed Up Your iPhone Instantly

Why is your phone suddenly running at a snail’s pace, you may be wondering? Why does it take forever to download apps, search for sites, send and receive texts — basically, to do everything that it used to do at a much faster speed? The truth is you could be doing everything right, but your phone is vulnerable to time. On top of that, some of the habits you have acquired over the years or settings that you haven’t been taking advantage of or disabling could also be contributing to a slower device. Tech Expert Jacob Smith from Desktopman.com outlines five ways you can help speed up your iPhone instantly.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

The iRobot Roomba and Braava Jet have sweet discounts today

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to have a robot vacuum and robot mop helping out in keeping your home’s floor spotless? Here’s your chance at getting them for cheaper than usual, as Walmart has slashed the prices of the iRobot Roomba i3 EVO and iRobot Braava Jet M6 to make both of them more affordable.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

New password manager does away with master passwords once and for all

JumpCloud has launched a new decentralized password manager that combines local and cloud storage to provide an additional layer of security to organizations. The company claims this approach minimizes the risk to data by syncing information stored on local devices with its own servers through end-to-end encryption. This is an unusual step for a password manager, which normally rely purely on cloud syncing (without encryption) and are protected by master passwords known only to individual users.
SOFTWARE
Digital Trends

2023 will be a big year for laptops with foldable screens

There might be at least seven foldable laptops released in 2023, according to industry analyst Ross Young. The founder of the Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) research firm has detailed that the foldable laptop market could mature during the next year, with more players introducing variants of PCs with displays that bend.
COMPUTERS
SlashGear

How To Use The Eject Water Feature On Your Apple Watch

The Apple Watch has been water resistant to a certain extent since the beginning, with the Apple Watch Series 2 and all later models boasting a swim-proof design and overall improved resistance against water, as explained by Apple. Water Lock is a software feature that arrived starting with the Apple Watch Series 2 that keeps the wearable's screen from registering touches while submerged in water, and, most importantly, it purges water from the watch's speaker once you're finished in the pool or shower.
ELECTRONICS

