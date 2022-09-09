Read full article on original website
Abingdon-Avon Football Gets Road Win At West Carroll
Story by Prairie Communications intern Kadin Rogers. The Abingdon-Avon high school football team got a much needed win on Saturday night. After starting the season 0-2 with losses to ROWVA/Williamsfield and Stark County, the Tornadoes bounced back in a big way with a 49-0 road victory over West Carroll. Head Coach for the Tornadoes, Rick Quinn, says the win is a big confidence boost for his team.
WMOI/WRAM Athletes of the Week for the Week Ending Sept. 11th, 2022
Here’s our WMOI/WRAM Athletes of the Week for the week ending September 11th, 2022:. The Monmouth-Roseville Titan Athlete of the Week is junior boys cross country runner, Caleb Miller. Caleb ran a 3-mile time of 16:25.8 at the massive First to the Finish meet on the famous course at Detweiler Park in Peoria. That finish was good enough to give him a 29th overall individual finish in a field of 642 Class.
New United Red Storm Junior High Golf Program Already Seeing State-Wide Success
The United School District gave the OK for a new fall sports program for the junior high. A golf program was started for boys and girls in the 6th-8th grade. And the program has already found some state-wide success. United Superintendent Jeff Whitsitt gave the details during his monthly spot on the WRAM Morning Show on Tuesday.
Patsy Ann Wagy
Patsy Ann Wagy, 87, of Galesburg, IL, went to Heaven on September 10, 2022. She was born October 21, 1934 to Glen and Eva Mitchell of Avon Illinois. She was the youngest of 2 daughters. Patsy attended Illinois Wesleyan College after graduating from Avon High School. She was a member...
Betty Lou Endthoff
Betty Lou Endthoff, 89, of Galesburg, Illinois, died at 5:43 p.m. Monday, September 12, 2022 at OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Galesburg. Betty was born September 30, 1932 in Marseilles, Illinois, the daughter of Wilbert “Webb” and Alice Ann (Askeland) Hill. She graduated from Rochelle Twp High School and married Gene Benton Endthoff on June 17, 1951 in Rochelle, Illinois.
Lynn M. Hiatt
Lynn M. Hiatt, age 49, of Galesburg, Illinois died at 12:05 am on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at OSF ST. Mary Medical Center in Peoria, Illinois. He was born on August 31, 1973 in Galesburg, Illinois. She was raised by her father, Kenneth W. Hiatt. She attended Warren Achievement in her early years.
Donna J. Greene
Donna J. Greene, 95, formerly of Abingdon, passed away peacefully at 3:27 p.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Seminary Manor in Galesburg. She was born October 14, 1926 in Ellisville, Illinois, the daughter of Nelson E. and Hazel (Detrick) Wagner. She married Duane C. “Dutch” Greene on September 7, 1946 in Peoria, Illinois. He preceded her in death on March 19, 1997. She was also preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Norma Smick, one niece, Paula Smick and one nephew, Jim Greene.
Melissa L. Totten
Melissa L. Totten, 81, of Roseville, IL, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022 at the Roseville Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Roseville. She was born on March 13, 1941, in Keithsburg, Illinois the daughter of George “Ted” Heath and Celia (Norman) Heath. Melissa was raised and educated...
Fall Clean-up Days in Galesburg This Week and Next
This month, the City of Galesburg will hold the Fall clean-up days event. While each household will still only have one day assigned for the clean-up collection, the clean-up event will take place over a two-week period: September 12th – 16th, 2022, and September 19th – 23rd, 2022. Each household will have their clean-up items collected during their assigned recycling week on their normally scheduled refuse and recycling pick-up day.
2022 First Quarter Retail Sales Tax Numbers Released; Monmouth Showed 8.5% Growth, Galesburg Posted Slight Decline
First quarter retail sales tax receipt data from the Department of Revenue has been released. Knox County Area Partnership President Ken Springer shares ten of the twelve local communities they track posted growth from the previous year:. “Galesburg and Peoria were unfortunately the two metros that showed a decline in...
WIU Career Center to Offer Fall ’22 Career and Internship Fairs
The Western Illinois University Career Center, in conjunction with various academic departments, will offer several career and internship fairs for WIU students this fall. The fairs are open free for job-seekers and bring opportunities for many WIU students and alumni seeking first-hand information about local and regional organizations. “The one-on-one...
Symphony Announces 2022-2023 Season and New Artistic Leadership
After a two-year hiatus, the Galesburg Symphony Society and Knox-Galesburg Symphony (KGS) announces its 70th concert season, beginning this October. The season is filled with exciting changes for the organization including a new conductor, new venues, and a reimagined season to reach more members of Galesburg and the surrounding communities.
Harry James Chesser
Harry James Chesser, 82, of Toulon, died at 12:25 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at home. He was born June 17, 1940, in Galesburg, the son of Lenard E. “Jim” and Nellie Rosetta (Sargeant) Chesser. He is survived by two sisters, Yvette Kemp of Galesburg and Bonnie Delabar...
Bishop Hill Honor Flight Benefit September 18th
The Honor Flight Benefit returns to Bishop Hill Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. All proceeds from the day’s events will be donated to Honor Flight of the Quad Cities. The Filling Station Restaurant is organizing this benefit. If anyone wishes to volunteer, donate items, or need more information about this benefit, please call the Filling Station at 309 927-3355.
ISP Investigating Two Vehicle Fatal Crash in Henry County
VEHICLES: Unit 1 – 2020 Silver Ford Utility. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – 21-year-old male from Annawan, IL – Uninjured. Unit 2 – 50-year-old female – Deceased, Pending next of kin notification. PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling southbound and...
Alexis Native Serves Aboard U.S. Navy’s East Coast Master Jet Base
Seaman Apprentice Jeffery Mooney, III, a native of Alexis, Illinois, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Naval Air Station Oceana. Mooney joined the Navy eight months ago. Today, Mooney serves as a culinary specialist. “I joined the Navy to serve my country and to give my future children the life...
