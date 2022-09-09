Donna J. Greene, 95, formerly of Abingdon, passed away peacefully at 3:27 p.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Seminary Manor in Galesburg. She was born October 14, 1926 in Ellisville, Illinois, the daughter of Nelson E. and Hazel (Detrick) Wagner. She married Duane C. “Dutch” Greene on September 7, 1946 in Peoria, Illinois. He preceded her in death on March 19, 1997. She was also preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Norma Smick, one niece, Paula Smick and one nephew, Jim Greene.

ABINGDON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO