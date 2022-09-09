ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

King Charles III to be officially proclaimed monarch

By Breaking News Team, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kPFqH_0hp2BK5900

King Charles III is set to be officially proclaimed as Britain’s new monarch on Saturday morning, two days after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles, 73, became king upon his mother’s death Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. On Friday, he announced that his eldest son, Prince William, and his daughter-in-law, Catherine, will be prince and princess of Wales.

Update 3:20 p.m. EDT Sept. 9: President Joe Biden told reporters on Friday that he has not yet spoken to King Charles III following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

“I know him,” he said Friday afternoon at Ohio’s Columbus International Airport. “I haven’t spoken to him. I did not call him yet.”

He also confirmed that he plans to attend Elizabeth’s funeral. Arrangements have not yet been made public.

Update 2:30 p.m. EDT Sept. 9: The first official public singing of “God Save the King” marked the end Friday of a ceremony to remember Queen Elizabeth II at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. The song had been sung as “God Save the Queen” during the queen’s reign.

With her passing, several changes are coming to the United Kingdom.

Original report: Charles will be proclaimed king during a meeting of the Accession Council at 10 a.m. local time (5 a.m. EDT) Saturday, according to Buckingham Palace officials. The council includes members of the Privy Council, who advise the British monarch, and other officials.

The ceremony will be televised, according to The Guardian.

On Friday, Charles made his first public address as king and vowed to continue his mother’s “lifelong service.”

“I pay tribute to my mother’s memory,” he said. “I know that her death brings great sadness to so many of you, and I share that sense of loss beyond measure with you all.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Tears as British public pays respects to queen's coffin

Thousands queued overnight into Thursday to pay their last respects to Queen Elizabeth II, with many choking back tears after seeing her coffin lying in state in London. Thursday marks the first full day of Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state -- a last chance to say a personal farewell to a much-loved sovereign admired around the world for her steadfast sense of duty.
U.K.
Daily Mail

‘Inviting an on-the-run criminal to the funeral shows what the monarchy is’: Left-wing Republican fury in Spain as ex-King Juan Carlos decides to attend service for the Queen

Ex-King Juan Carlos's decision to attend the Queen's funeral has sparked left-wing Republican fury in Spain. Unidas Podemos spokesman Pablo Echenique said: 'Inviting an on-the-run criminal to a state funeral shows you just what the monarchy is in the UK and in Spain.'. The other party in the coalition, the...
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
TheDailyBeast

‘Women Talking’ Is Toronto’s Buzziest, Most Devastating Film

An adaptation of Miriam Toews’ 2018 novel of the same name, which itself was inspired by real events, Women Talking is a story about misogynistic tyranny and terror that recalls The Handmaid’s Tale—except for the fact that it takes place not in a dystopian world but, depressingly, our own. Set in a cloistered Mennonite community wracked by male monstrousness, writer/director Sarah Polley’s first fictional feature since 2011’s Take This Waltz is a wrenching drama about freedom, faith, abuse, autonomy, responsibility and survival, all of which it tackles with patience and poignancy. There’s weight to its stillness, heartbreak in its communal...
MOVIES
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
9K+
Followers
87K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy