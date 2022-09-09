Feds won’t file civil rights charges against Overland Park officer who fatally shot teen in 2018

Read full article on original website
Related
lawrencekstimes.com
Max Kautsch: Attorney General’s Office ignores plain text of Kansas open records law, sets poor example (Column)
Note: The Lawrence Times runs opinion columns written by community members with varying perspectives on local issues. Occasionally, we’ll also pick up columns from other nearby news outlets. These pieces do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Times staff. Want to submit a letter or column to the...
lawrencekstimes.com
‘A traumatic and fatal conclusion’: Kansas school district debates potential transgender policy
TOPEKA — Debate over a potential policy covering transgender students exposed a school district’s ideological rifts on Monday night, complete with two legal letters and details from anonymous teachers. Parents, students and board members in the Gardner Edgerton School District have wrangled over the policy since July, with...
lawrencekstimes.com
Just Food’s interim executive director leaving position; staff will report to board
A few months in as interim executive director of Just Food, Brett Salsbury has decided to return to his previous home of Las Vegas to pursue other career opportunities, according to a Wednesday news release from the organization. The staff of the Douglas County food bank will report directly to...
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence news
Move-in days for KU, Haskell students ahead; here’s how to get here amid construction (and spots Lawrence locals might want to avoid) New and returning KU and Haskell students will be coming to town soon. Here are the high-traffic spots for Lawrence locals to avoid, and some route tips for those who are new in town to avoid heavy construction.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lawrencekstimes.com
Vehicle overturns in crash in northwestern Lawrence
A vehicle rolled onto its roof Monday night as the result of a crash at Kasold Drive and Tillerman Drive in northwestern Lawrence. The single-vehicle crash was reported around 8:55 p.m. Monday. The intersection, which is about a quarter of a mile north of Kasold Drive and Peterson Road, is a three-way roundabout.
lawrencekstimes.com
Open enrollment for Kansas schools raises concerns about equity, representation and funding, local leaders say
Open enrollment in Kansas public schools will worsen existing inequities and funding issues as well as diminish the importance of voters’ representation on local school boards, some local leaders say. A provision allowing for open enrollment passed as part of a school funding bill in late April. Proponents have...
lawrencekstimes.com
Emporia State receives green light to move rapidly with faculty, program realignment
TOPEKA — The Kansas Board of Regents endorsed a request Wednesday by Emporia State University administrators to initiate a process of transforming the campus workforce and realigning academic offerings to address harsh financial and enrollment trends. The state Board of Regents unanimously approved ESU president Ken Hush’s request to...
lawrencekstimes.com
Letter to the Times: Thanks to those who gave blood
Note: The Lawrence Times runs opinion columns and letters to the Times written by community members with varying perspectives on local issues. These pieces do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Times staff. Would you like to send a letter to the Times? Great! Here’s how to do it....
RELATED PEOPLE
lawrencekstimes.com
Food service workers at Lawrence retirement community file petition to unionize
Food service workers at Pioneer Ridge Retirement Community in Lawrence have filed for an election to join Teamsters Local 696, according to a news release from the union. The 20 workers include cooks, servers, housekeepers and dishwashers in the independent living facility’s restaurant, according to the release. “We see...
lawrencekstimes.com
Foster kids in Kansas can’t get the mental health care they need, but there might be a fix
TOPEKA — Beth Patton needs to get her adopted child mental health services, but the boy faces problems too serious for any professional in her county to handle. “I did have the police department at my house,” said Patton, who lives in Independence, Kansas. “He needs help. And he needs help before it gets to that point. And nobody wants to be proactive.”
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence school board approves maximum budget, hears update on future planning committee
The Lawrence school board on Monday approved the district’s maximum budget for the 2022-23 academic year, including up to $231.69 million in total expenditures. The district’s budget lowers the mill levy by about 1.1 mills — but because assessed valuations substantially rose this year, most property owners as a result will still see tax increases.
lawrencekstimes.com
Disability studies highlighted in new KU exhibition; activist to speak at opening reception
A chosen book and sculpture as well as an upcoming exhibition through the University of Kansas Libraries aim to foster learning and discussion of disabled people’s experiences. “Disability Visibility,” an anthology of essays written by disabled people, has been chosen as the KU’s 2022-23 Common Book. The Common Book...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lawrencekstimes.com
Obituary: Earl E. Ryan
Earl E. Ryan was born in Matthews, IN on August 18, 1931, and raised by his mother Ocie (Coffin) Touchton and her husband M.E. Touchton. Earl spent his youth hunting, throwing papers, working on a farm during the summers, and competing in basketball and track. He grew up during the depression and WWII and these events shaped his outlook of the world. He was cautious with his money and loyal to his nation. When the Korean War broke out, he enlisted in the Navy, spending four years in the Naval air division. He always said he ‘spent four years in Uncle Sam’s Canoe Club but never was on a ship!’ After he was discharged, he enrolled in Indiana State Normal School, but there was the expectation that he would take art and music appreciation, while he was interested in history and current events. He decided to go to work. He worked for BorgWarner in Muncie until 1970 on plant protection. That year, he purchased a bowling center in Wagner, SD., moving his family 800 miles west.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence High to assist Special Olympics film crew with national inclusion campaign
Orion Baldwin and his classmates brainstormed 1970s-themed homecoming float ideas during their interpersonal skills class early Monday. The Lawrence High senior took advantage of an opening to talk about the “most iconic” 1978 horror film, “Halloween.” Like many teens, he loves scary movies. When he finished,...
lawrencekstimes.com
Kitten Yoga, Catstravaganza coming up this weekend in Lawrence
The projected forecast for cuteness this weekend is high. Two kitten-centered events are scheduled to connect with and benefit the Lawrence Humane Society: Catstravaganza and Kitten Yoga. As part of its Art For All series, the Lawrence Arts Center is hosting Catstravaganza from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17...
Comments / 0