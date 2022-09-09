ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Ground broken for downtown Bradenton high-rise apartments designed for workforce

By James A. Jones Jr.
 5 days ago

A deluge of rain held off just long enough Friday morning for a ceremonial groundbreaking on a 12-story apartment building designed to bring workforce housing to downtown Bradenton.

The Nine20 Manatee apartments are scheduled for completion in about 18 months, said Ron Allen, president of NDC Construction Company.

Planned: 137 units, with rents ranging from about $1,300 for a one-bedroom unit to $1,600 for a two-bedroom unit.

Among the hurdles facing the project was demolition — now completed — of the five-story building at 920 Manatee Ave. W., formerly used by the public defender’s office .

“It’s time to move forward for a new era of 920,” Allen told the crowd.

The Nine20 Manatee apartments are designed to be affordable to younger workers, crucial during a national labor shortage, Allen said.

Manatee County Commissioner Reggie Bellamy got involved in some of the jurisdictional talks between county and city officials and the principals behind the project to help make it happen.

“We almost lost the project,” Bellamy said of some of the behind-the-scenes challenges.

“This will make a difference in people’s lives. This is a good day,” Bellamy said.

The building will also include 5,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V7j3V_0hp2ArjZ00
Taking part in the groundbreaking for the Nine20 Manatee apartments in Bradenton on Friday were, from left, project principal Rick Miller, city council member Jayne Kocher, county commissioner Reggie Bellamy, mayor Gene Brown, vice mayor Pam Coachman, project principal Ron Allen, city council member Patrick Roff, city council member Marianne Barnebey and congressional aide Susannah Morrison. James A. Jones Jr./jajones1@bradenton.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gt4q0_0hp2ArjZ00
The 12-story Nine20 Manatee apartment building will feature protruding balconies on the 11th and 12th floors, as well as a shade awning that covers the sidewalk on the ground floor.  NDC rendering/Bradenton

Elliott Nolasco
5d ago

yea no can't pay this,now if possible we would like and need an efficiency for like $700-900 hopefully including washer and dryer and a patio porch

Drake Butler
4d ago

$1300??? For a one bedroom for WORKFORCE??? 700 or nothing, dont let 6 figure incomes buy them and sublease it, give it to the people that need it?

Bradenton, FL
