Man accused of attacking fellow patient at South Florida hospital
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A 63-year-old man was arrested on an attempted murder charge Tuesday after he attacked a fellow patient at a psychiatric hospital in Pembroke Pines, authorities said. According to police, officers responded to a 911 medical call around 7:10 a.m. at South Florida State Hospital regarding...
Florida ethics commission finds probable cause that Broward Sheriff Tony ‘lied, misused’ position
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Commission on Ethics said Wednesday it has found probable cause to believe Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony “misused his public position” when he lied to get his first job at the Coral Springs Police Department. The end result could lead to...
Parkland school shooter to judge on defense resting case: ‘I think we are good’
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After the Parkland school shooter’s defense team introduced a causal connection between a motive for criminal behavior and a mother’s alcohol consumption during pregnancy on Tuesday, the defense rested their case on Wednesday morning. Nikolas Cruz told the court that he would not...
BSO: Dealership duo defrauded company, customers out of nearly $650K
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – In what deputies characterized as a “systematic, organized scheme,” two employees of a North Lauderdale car dealership are accused of selling stolen vehicles and defrauding customers and the company out of hundreds of thousands of dollars over a nearly four-year span. According to...
WATCH LIVE: ‘Father of fetal alcohol syndrome’ testifies in defense of Parkland school shooter
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The defense team that is working to save the Parkland school shooter’s life called expert witnesses — including the man who coined the fetal alcohol syndrome term in the 1970s — and the prosecution team that is seeking the death penalty questioned their reliability on Tuesday in Broward County court.
Vigil held for Liberty City grandmother who was innocent victim of shootout
MIAMI – An emotional vigil in remembrance was held Tuesday evening in Liberty City. But also, a call for justice. Neighbors and family members of 85-year-old Elizabeth Level came together to honor a woman described as the bedrock of her community. “She was the matriarch. They all honored her,...
Mother wants more accountability after girl attacks son on Broward school bus
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The mother of a 12-year-old boy attacked by a girl on a Broward school bus tells Local 10 News that she wants to see more action taken against the perpetrator, saying the school district’s actions haven’t been sufficient. Tears ran down the face...
Detectives search for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash in Miami-Dade
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A yellow tarp covered a man’s body on a street in south Miami-Dade County after a hit-and-run crash on Friday morning. Detectives were searching for the driver who fled. Police officers responded at about 6:45 a.m., near the intersection of Krome Avenue and Southwest 320...
Reward offered for information about hit-and-run crash that left woman dead
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by Broward Crime Stoppers for information that leads to the arrest of the driver who fatally struck a woman last week in Pompano Beach. The hit-and-run crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block...
Crook poses as Sunny Isles Beach police chief, scams thousands from victim
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – A new troubling scam has criminals posing as a police chief. Unsuspecting victims are being told to pay up or be locked up. It’s happening with crooks posing as Sunny Isles Beach Police Chief Eddie Santiago. “They pretended to be me, they spoofed...
Despite owner’s emotional appeal, commissioners end Virginia Key Outdoor Center lease
MIAMI – Protesters gathered outside Miami City Hall to decry a proposed homeless community on Virginia Key, ahead of Tuesday’s city commission meeting, as city commissioners moved forward with ending outspoken owner Esther Alonso’s lease on the Virginia Key Outdoor Center. The now-tabled “transition zone” plan, which...
Charlie Crist makes campaign visit in South Florida, promises to protect LGBTQ+ community
WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist made campaign stops on Wednesday in South Florida. Crist met with Wilton Manors community leaders who don’t want Gov. Ron DeSantis to get reelected. “On day one of my administration, I will sign an executive order to protect...
Missing Child Alert issued for 1-month-old baby in South Florida
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert Monday morning for a 1-month-old baby boy from Palm Beach County. Authorities said Kain Waters, who is from Delray Beach, was last seen on Sunday in the 400 block of South Swinton Avenue. A...
Caught on camera: Police seek suspect after man attacked with bat in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY,Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating video surveillance that shows a man being attacked by a suspect with a metal bat after coming home from work. The incident caught on video occurred at about 10:40 p.m., on Aug. 6, outside of the victim’s home near Southwest Fourth Street and 87 Path.
Man opens fire after fishing disagreement at Haulover Beach marina
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A fight over fishing led to shots being fired at the Haulover Beach marina. The victims of the shooting weren’t physically injured but they say they are now emotionally scarred. “He was walking on the grass, he ordered two of my friends on the...
1 man killed, 1 injured in Pompano Beach shooting
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sherriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning, injuring a man and leaving another victim dead. According to a news release, the incident was reported around 4:05 a.m. near the 2400 block of Northwest Eighth Street in Pompano Beach. Deputies...
Surfside residents still fighting back over beach chair issue
SURFSIDE, Fla. – A battle is brewing on the shores of Surfside and it’s all over beach chairs. Tuesday’s commission meeting starting on a fiery note inside, while outside residents were fired up as well. A group of Surfside residents are calling on the commission to not...
Police search for gunmen after elderly woman killed in drive-by shooting
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after an elderly woman was killed in a drive-by shooting in Miami-Dade County. Local 10 News obtained exclusive video that shows the moments the shooting took place. The victim, 89-year-old Elizabeth Level, was known to loved ones as Miss Liz. She...
5-year-old who went missing In South Florida found dead
South Florida authorities have located the body of a 5-year-old boy a day after he was reported missing.
Police: Man breaks into ex’s NW Miami-Dade home, stabs her, other man
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 27-year-old man faces two counts of attempted felony murder after police accused him of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s northwest Miami-Dade apartment and stabbing her and another man over the weekend. According to police, the double stabbing happened at an apartment on Northwest 20th...
