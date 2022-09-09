ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hialeah, FL

Click10.com

Man accused of attacking fellow patient at South Florida hospital

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A 63-year-old man was arrested on an attempted murder charge Tuesday after he attacked a fellow patient at a psychiatric hospital in Pembroke Pines, authorities said. According to police, officers responded to a 911 medical call around 7:10 a.m. at South Florida State Hospital regarding...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
City
Hialeah, FL
City
Miami, FL
Hialeah, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Click10.com

1 man killed, 1 injured in Pompano Beach shooting

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sherriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning, injuring a man and leaving another victim dead. According to a news release, the incident was reported around 4:05 a.m. near the 2400 block of Northwest Eighth Street in Pompano Beach. Deputies...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Surfside residents still fighting back over beach chair issue

SURFSIDE, Fla. – A battle is brewing on the shores of Surfside and it’s all over beach chairs. Tuesday’s commission meeting starting on a fiery note inside, while outside residents were fired up as well. A group of Surfside residents are calling on the commission to not...
SURFSIDE, FL

Community Policy