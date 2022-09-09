ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, IN

Columbus Police Department donates patrol vehicle to KY sheriff's department

By Michelle Kaufman
WRTV
WRTV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AsVVo_0hp2A5tI00

COLUMBUS — Months after flooding devastated parts of Eastern Kentucky, the Columbus Police Department is helping one county 250 miles away protect its citizens.

The Perry County, Kentucky Sheriff's Office had one of its patrol vehicles ruined by the floodwater, leaving the three deputy department with two working patrol vehicles.

"[It's] a very small sheriff's office with a lot of ground to cover and very limited resources," Columbus Police Lt. Matt Harris said. "[The car has] a light bar and and other essentials that they need, so they won't have to worry about replacing that."

A City of Columbus employee who had ties to the community reached out to Columbus Police. Each year, the department replaces some of its vehicles. A 2016 Ford Police Interceptor that was set to be auctioned off is now in Perry County.

On Friday, Harris traveled to Lexington, Kentucky, about halfway between Columbus and Perry County, to meet Sheriff Joe Engle.

"We pulled into a gas station there just outside of Lexington and the sheriff had a smile on his face," Harris said. "He was just taken aback by the kindness of the Columbus community, you know, folks that he had never met before today, that we would be able and willing to help out their police department and the citizens of Hazard Kentucky and Perry County."

In 2008, flooding heavily damaged the City of Columbus, knocking out power and wiping out the hospital and entire neighborhoods. Harris says to this day, there are still empty homes around the city that were affected. Harris says law enforcement agencies from across Central and Southern Indiana traveled every day to help with recovery and patrolling. More than a decade later, Columbus Police say they wanted to pay it forward.

"It's definitely one of the highlights of my career as a law enforcement officer, getting to do kind acts for others," Harris, a 27 year law enforcement veteran, said. "We understand what those folks in Kentucky are going through because we experienced it to a certain degree here."

TOP STORIES: Video: Police body cam captures 'zombie deer' encounter in Cincinnati, more spotted through Tri-State
| 16-year-old Whiteland HS student killed in Greenwood shooting that prompted school lockdowns | Greenwood man signs agreement to avoid prosecution in 'scary' hotel encounter | IMPD's Mounted Police Unit to leave property by December | Four Indiana State University football players among those killed, injured in crash

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, IN
Columbus, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Perry County, KY
City
Lexington, KY
City
Deputy, IN
City
Columbus, KY
City
Lexington, IN
Perry County, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WOWK 13 News

Woman dies in Floyd County, Kentucky crash

UPDATE: (3:26 P.M. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022) – Kentucky State Police have identified a woman killed in a crash in Floyd County, Kentucky this morning. According to KSP troopers, Sok Snyder, 73, of Langley, was attempting to turn onto KY Route 80 when her vehicle crossed the eastbound lane, entering the lane of another vehicle. […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Two people in southeastern Ky. charged with attempted murder

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in connection with attempted murder. Deputies said William Hubbard, 26, of Barbourville and Alice Honeycutt, 44, of Flat Lick blocked a man in his car on KY 223. Deputies added the pair then hit the victim in the “head multiple times with brass knuckles.”
BARBOURVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Engle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Indiana#Patrolling#Ky Sheriff#Ford Police Interceptor
WTWO/WAWV

3 people sent to the hospital after crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Greene County on Sunday. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on State Road 59 at County Road 200 South. The Sheriff’s Office said a driver of one vehicle was traveling southbound when they lost control of […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WHIO Dayton

2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Indiana hotel

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Two people were killed and two others were injured after a shooting at an Indiana hotel on Saturday night, authorities said. According to the Plainfield Police Department, officers were called to the White House Suites at about 9:25 p.m. EDT, WISH-TV reported. All of the victims...
PLAINFIELD, IN
WRTV

WRTV

33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy