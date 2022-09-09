Read full article on original website
$2.8 Million Colorado Home Has Views for Days + Huge Art Studio
A home for sale in Basalt, Colorado has some of the most spectacular views imaginable as well as a massive art studio, totally justifying the rather steep price of $2.8 million in which it is currently listed. Location of Colorado Home for Sale. The home is located at 202 Castle...
Haunted Places to Explore Around Grand Junction Colorado and the State
Fall is in the air and it's time to get ready for hayrides, pumpkin patches, and a few fun haunted houses. Colorado is home to all manner of hauntings with haunted roads, ghost towns, haunted old buildings, and a legend or two for each corner of the state. Scroll on...
2 Colorado Women Drive into Cherry Creek Reservoir, Get Rescued
A couple of Colorado deputies put their swimming skills to use when they rescued two women from a quickly sinking vehicle. According to a report from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, Arapahoe Sheriff's deputies were able to successfully rescue two women on Saturday, September 10, 2022, who accidentally drove down a boat ramp into Cherry Creek Reservoir.
Drowning at Corn Lake Makes 2022 Deadliest Year Ever On Colorado Waters
It has been the deadliest year ever on Colorado waters. Three drownings over the weekend set a new record for water fatalities in Colorado bringing to 36 the number of people who have died on Colorado waters in 2022. The previous record was in 2020 when 34 people lost their lives. In 2021, the total number of fatalities was 22.
Summit Daily News
These 5 Colorado counties face the highest risk of losing homes to wildfires
COLORADO — Nearly 320,000 single-family homes in Colorado are at risk of wildfire damage with potential losses highest in El Paso County, according to CoreLogic, a property information firm that prepares an annual Wilfire Report. California, Florida, Texas, Colorado and New Mexico are the top five states in terms...
Have a High Time at a Marijuana-Themed Comedy Show in Colorado
Who doesn't love going to a comedy show and getting some good laughs? After all, they do say that laughter is the best medicine. Well, here in Colorado, we have a pretty unique type of comedy show that is becoming quite popular and the theme of these shows is, you guessed it, weed.
These Are The 14 Best Dive Bars In The State of Colorado
When searching for a small, not-particularly-glamorous, eclectic old-style bar, you'll find you have plenty to choose from in Colorado. They're regarded as "dive bars," and here's a quick look at 14 that stand out from the crowd. Every town has one, and if you blink, you may miss it. Some...
10 Reasons Colorado Residents Want People to Stop Moving to Our State
Pollsters have been calling around Colorado asking residents and voters about the states growing population, and most of the feedback indicated many residents feel the same about growing numbers in the Centennial State. KDVR recently shared data collected from internet surveys and telephone calls that show growing concern over the...
20 of the Best Hole in the Wall Restaurants in Colorado
If you've spent enough time in Colorado, you probably realized quickly that there are a vast number of great food options. Sure, it's convenient to just cruise through a drive-thru when you're on a time crunch, but nothing beats a nice sit-down meal from a mom-and-pop establishment. That being said,...
Coloradans want you to stop moving to Colorado
New research says Colorado residents believe the state grew too much too fast, and that leaders should discourage more.
Elk Surround Vehicles On Estes Park Highway, Charge At Truck
Rut season is upon us once again in Elk Country and they're in no mood for shenanigans from us humans. Every year from early to mid September through October and even into early November during elk rut season (their mating season) the females get frisky and the males get cranky and aggressive and this is no time to test their patience.
Construction Workers Urgently Needed in Colorado, New Academy Launched
There is a multitude of jobs in Colorado for those looking to join the construction field. According to a press release from the Civil Construction Academy, the Colorado Contractors Association has launched a new no-cost school to train Colorado residents who are looking to go into construction. Colorado Continues to...
Why you should keep your lights off in Denver this week
Every night from late summer into fall, millions of birds are flying over the Rocky Mountains in search of a warmer climate, and the lights in Colorado can disorient their path.
Rent This Retro Colorado Camper Near Salida’s Hot Springs
The website glampinghub.com gives outdoorsy travelers the chance to browse through thousands of unique accommodations all around the country that can be easily booked for unforgettable getaways. These destinations are a step up beyond just a traditional tent in the woods. One of the most unique options in Colorado is...
These Are The 10 Best Zip Codes To Live In Colorado
Sure, there are many great places to live in Colorado - but they all can't be the best. From rural to suburban to city living, Colorado has a little something for everyone; it's part of what draws people here to the state (and keeps natives living here, too). When searching...
Where to find 6 'adults-only' hot spring experiences in Colorado
While most of Colorado's hot springs are geared toward being family-friendly, many offer 'adults-only' experiences, whether that comes in the form of certain clothing-optional hours or exclusive underground thermal caves. Here's a look at a few hot springs around the state where rest and relaxation – for adults – is...
Adventure to New Heights at Colorado’s Treehouse Hot Springs
From rustic log cabins to lavish mega-mansions, Colorado is full of unique accommodations for travelers to book a stay. A one-of-a-kind resort can be found near Nathrop, Colorado, at the scenic base of Mount Princeton and Mount Antero. Book a Stay at Colorado's Treehouse Hot Springs Resort. Elevate your next...
Montrose Colorado Bucket List: 7 Things Everyone Should Do At Least Once
Ever since that movie The Bucket List came out back in '07, I swear that I haven't been able to go an entire day without hearing someone talk about their own bucket list. Which is really morbid when you stop and think about it, but whatever. I'm not here to judge.
The Colorado Counties with the Best and Worst Seat Belt Use
Apparently, there are some counties in Colorado that believe they are above using a seatbelt. The Colorado Department of Transportation recently released the results of the 2022 Colorado Statewide Seat-Belt Study and now we know exactly which counties have the best and worst seat belt use rates. Seatbelts Save Lives.
