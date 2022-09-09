Read full article on original website
Michigan State Police use mock crime scenes to train detectives
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Detectives from across the state investigated homicides in Lansing this week, but not real ones. Michigan State Police hosted a homicide training school using a mock crime scene Wednesday. Detectives learned how to investigate a crime scene, interview witnesses and gather and preserve evidence while working to solve the mock cases.
32-year-old man killed in Lansing shooting Tuesday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday night. According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Barnes and Washington avenues. Police said they located a 32-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police seek man accused of using stolen credit card in Delta Township
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police are looking for a man accused of using a stolen credit card. According to authorities, the man used the stolen card at a Walmart in Delta Township on Aug. 28. Police describe the man as being in his 30-40s with a tattoo...
Homicide investigation training aims to help officers state-wide
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday morning, Michigan State Police are partnering with Michigan State University’s School of Criminal Justice to host a homicide scene preservation and investigation training. The training will help police officers across the state when they have homicide cases. During the training, officers will walk through...
Officials identify man arrested for Eaton Co. hit and run
Eaton County officials have named the man allegedly responsible for running another man over with his car on Sunday.
Michigan State Police arrest suspect in Mason triple-stabbing
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with Monday’s triple-stabbing in Mason. According to authorities, three people were assaulted with a knife at about 3 p.m. Monday. The Mason Police Department identified a suspect and sent an alert out to law enforcement across Michigan.
Family: 17-year-old shot in Kentwood while returning from school
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Kentwood Tuesday afternoon. The Kentwood Police Department says a young male was shot on Bowen Boulevard near Stauffer Avenue at around 3 p.m. The grandmother of the victim says the person who was shot is 17 years old,...
Ohio man killed in rollover crash on US-127 in Jackson County
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Ohio died Tuesday following a rollover collision in Liberty Township. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. on US-127 South, near Reed Road. Authorities said a southbound 2015 Kia Optima left the roadway and the driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to cross all lanes of traffic and rollover multiple times.
Video captures at least 19 police cars in Mid-Michigan chase across multiple counties
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - At least 19 police cruisers were involved in a pursuit Tuesday night. It happened across several Mid-Michigan communities in Eaton, Calhoun, Branch and Jackson counties. The Springport Township Police Department said it had received information about an armed 39-year-old man was involved in a pursuit...
Traffic alert: Part of Grand Avenue in Lansing to close through November
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Just days after a stretch of Grand Avenue reopened following a week-long project, the street will see more closures starting Thursday. According to city officials, southbound Grand Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Ionia to Ottawa streets and closed to southbound traffic from Michigan Avenue to Ottawa Street as crews work to restore a pedestrian walkway.
Suspect arrested after chase involving shots at deputies
A suspect has been arrested after a long car and foot chase, in which several police departments provided their assistance.
42-foot long banner missing: Charlotte Frontier Days organizer asks public help
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A piece of history has gone missing from a long-running festival in one Mid-Michigan community. Someone stole the banner that’s been a part of Charlotte’s Frontier Days Festival for 35 years. The 42-foot banner was last seen Sunday morning at the Eaton County Fairgrounds...
Deputies: Missing Cedar Springs man found
Deputies are looking for a missing man in Cedar Springs.
2-vehicle crash on I-96 in Brighton kills 1, injures 2
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A 54-year-old woman was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash on I-96 in Brighton. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 9:15 p.m. on eastbound I-96, near Grand River Avenue. Police said Melissa Fletcher, a 54-year-old woman from Detroit, died on the scene from her...
3 stabbed at Mason mobile home park
Police have not confirmed at this time why they're in the area.
Former Michigan State University police captain sworn in as DeWitt Township police chief
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The DeWitt Police Department has a new chief. Matt Merony, a former Michigan State University Police and Public Safety captain, was sworn in Monday as DeWitt’s new chief of police by township supervisor Rick Galardi. Merony worked with the MSU police for more than...
Victim, 31 bullet casings found at shooting scene in East Lansing
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Sunday, Sept. 11 at approximately 1:30 a.m., officers with the East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) responded to the 300 block of M.A.C. Avenue on a report of sounds of multiple gunshots. Police located a victim near the scene with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was...
Deputy fired after road rage fight in Okemos
A Kent County deputy has been fired and accused of attacking a man following a road rage incident while off duty.
Traffic alert: West, Coolidge roads to be resurfaced in East Lansing
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A construction project in East Lansing will close stretches of West and Coolidge roads to through traffic. According to city officials, crews will begin work Thursday to resurface roadways and gutters on West and Coolidge roads. The road work on West Road will be between Coleman and Lake Lansing roads. The work on Coolidge Road will be from Coleman to State roads.
