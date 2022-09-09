LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Just days after a stretch of Grand Avenue reopened following a week-long project, the street will see more closures starting Thursday. According to city officials, southbound Grand Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Ionia to Ottawa streets and closed to southbound traffic from Michigan Avenue to Ottawa Street as crews work to restore a pedestrian walkway.

LANSING, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO