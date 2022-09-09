ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

Michigan State Police use mock crime scenes to train detectives

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Detectives from across the state investigated homicides in Lansing this week, but not real ones. Michigan State Police hosted a homicide training school using a mock crime scene Wednesday. Detectives learned how to investigate a crime scene, interview witnesses and gather and preserve evidence while working to solve the mock cases.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

32-year-old man killed in Lansing shooting Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday night. According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Barnes and Washington avenues. Police said they located a 32-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Homicide investigation training aims to help officers state-wide

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday morning, Michigan State Police are partnering with Michigan State University’s School of Criminal Justice to host a homicide scene preservation and investigation training. The training will help police officers across the state when they have homicide cases. During the training, officers will walk through...
LANSING, MI
Okemos, MI
East Lansing, MI
East Lansing, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police arrest suspect in Mason triple-stabbing

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with Monday’s triple-stabbing in Mason. According to authorities, three people were assaulted with a knife at about 3 p.m. Monday. The Mason Police Department identified a suspect and sent an alert out to law enforcement across Michigan.
MASON, MI
Fox17

Family: 17-year-old shot in Kentwood while returning from school

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Kentwood Tuesday afternoon. The Kentwood Police Department says a young male was shot on Bowen Boulevard near Stauffer Avenue at around 3 p.m. The grandmother of the victim says the person who was shot is 17 years old,...
KENTWOOD, MI
WILX-TV

Ohio man killed in rollover crash on US-127 in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Ohio died Tuesday following a rollover collision in Liberty Township. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. on US-127 South, near Reed Road. Authorities said a southbound 2015 Kia Optima left the roadway and the driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to cross all lanes of traffic and rollover multiple times.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Traffic alert: Part of Grand Avenue in Lansing to close through November

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Just days after a stretch of Grand Avenue reopened following a week-long project, the street will see more closures starting Thursday. According to city officials, southbound Grand Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Ionia to Ottawa streets and closed to southbound traffic from Michigan Avenue to Ottawa Street as crews work to restore a pedestrian walkway.
LANSING, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WILX-TV

2-vehicle crash on I-96 in Brighton kills 1, injures 2

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A 54-year-old woman was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash on I-96 in Brighton. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 9:15 p.m. on eastbound I-96, near Grand River Avenue. Police said Melissa Fletcher, a 54-year-old woman from Detroit, died on the scene from her...
BRIGHTON, MI
WILX-TV

Victim, 31 bullet casings found at shooting scene in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Sunday, Sept. 11 at approximately 1:30 a.m., officers with the East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) responded to the 300 block of M.A.C. Avenue on a report of sounds of multiple gunshots. Police located a victim near the scene with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Traffic alert: West, Coolidge roads to be resurfaced in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A construction project in East Lansing will close stretches of West and Coolidge roads to through traffic. According to city officials, crews will begin work Thursday to resurface roadways and gutters on West and Coolidge roads. The road work on West Road will be between Coleman and Lake Lansing roads. The work on Coolidge Road will be from Coleman to State roads.
EAST LANSING, MI

