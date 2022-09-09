ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

Roanoke high school volleyball game digs into student-athlete mental health

SALEM, Va. – A volleyball game between Salem High School and Hidden Valley High School served up something special. Fans attending Tuesday night’s match had the opportunity to donate money to Morgan’s Message, a non-profit that focuses on advocating for resources to benefit student-athletes and their mental health.
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Lord Botetourt’s Nicely earns Week 3 honors

STAUNTON, Va. – The task doesn’t get any taller. Lord Botetourt traveled to 6-time defending Class 1 state champion Riverheads, with the Gladiators riding the nation’s longest win streak at 52. The streak also had the Gladiators tied with Phoebus for the longest in the history of...
DALEVILLE, VA
WSLS

Tailgating Tradition: The Hokie Hauler and Boohoo Bus

BLACKSBURG, Va. – If you can’t find Lot 8 on the Virginia Tech campus, just keep an eye out for these two. The Hokie Hauler was once a school bus that Scott Fulcher bought over a decade ago. “We bought this in March and we had it ready...
BLACKSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Martinsville, VA
Football
Local
Virginia Football
Local
Virginia Sports
Martinsville, VA
Sports
City
Martinsville, VA
WSLS

Virginia Tech men’s hoops to open ACC slate with North Carolina

BLACKSBURG, Va. – On Tuesday the Atlantic Coast Conference released its men’s basketball schedule for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. The defending ACC Champion Virginia Tech will open its league slate at home on Sunday, December 4 against North Carolina. The Tar Heels are coming off a 2021 season where they finished as the national runner-up after falling to Kansas in the first year under head coach Hubert Davis. Tech’s conference opener vs. North Carolina marks the third straight season it will open ACC play at home, and the first time opening against UNC since the 2009-10 season (that game was in Chapel Hill).
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Virginia to welcome Florida State to tip-off ACC hoops slate

ROANOKE, Va. – Like the rest of the ACC schools, the University of Virginia had its ACC schedule released for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. Virginia will open conference play with Florida State on Saturday, December 3--one of its 10 home games slated to be played at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers will look forward to its much anticipated Commonwealth Clash versus Virginia Tech on January 18 in Charlottesville and on February 4 in Blacksburg.
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Like Father#Bulldogs
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem woman wins $100,000 after buying $3 ticket

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Whitney Pakalka, of Winston Salem, bought a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. She bought her winning Power Play ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website. It matched the numbers on four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000 […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WSLS

Shine gold with Dunkin’ donuts to help bring joy to kids battling cancer

ROANOKE, Va. – A little joy can go a long way. On Monday, Dunkin’ announced their Shine Gold program, which gives donut-lovers the chance to support kids battling cancer. From Wednesday to Sept. 28, Dunkin’ said that guests at participating locations can donate $2 to the foundation and receive a free Gold Joy Donut, which is a traditional donut with gold icing, topped with a glazed donut hole.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

‘Finish Her Run’: Local runners pay tribute to Tennessee jogger

ROANOKE, Va. – A group of local runners is paying tribute to Eliza Fletcher, the Tennessee woman who was kidnapped while jogging and later killed. On Friday, the runners gathered together to finish the run she started. Hundreds of people across the country took part in the virtual run,...
ROANOKE, VA
wfmynews2.com

Winston-Salem woman wins $100,000 Powerball prize

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman turns $3 into $100,000 after winning the Powerball prize. Whitney Pakalka took a chance on a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize. She bought her lucky Power Play ticket using Online Play on the lottery's website. It matched the numbers on...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSLS

Good news! This week’s weather to be a people-pleaser!

ROANOKE, Va. – Can you feel it? There’s a big change in the air starting Tuesday, as a drier weather pattern sets up shop. A breeze out of the west and northwest will continue to pump in drier air, setting the stage for sunshine, warm afternoons and cooler mornings.
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy