Roanoke high school volleyball game digs into student-athlete mental health
SALEM, Va. – A volleyball game between Salem High School and Hidden Valley High School served up something special. Fans attending Tuesday night’s match had the opportunity to donate money to Morgan’s Message, a non-profit that focuses on advocating for resources to benefit student-athletes and their mental health.
Hokies emphasizing small details, building depth in preps for Wofford
BLACKSBURG, Va. – While it was an impressive victory over Boston College, Virginia Tech’s first win of the season was just that—it’s first. Brent Pry and the Hokies have kept that in mind as they prepare for Wofford--with emphasis on small details and continued efforts to build depth.
Lord Botetourt’s Nicely earns Week 3 honors
STAUNTON, Va. – The task doesn’t get any taller. Lord Botetourt traveled to 6-time defending Class 1 state champion Riverheads, with the Gladiators riding the nation’s longest win streak at 52. The streak also had the Gladiators tied with Phoebus for the longest in the history of...
Tailgating Tradition: The Hokie Hauler and Boohoo Bus
BLACKSBURG, Va. – If you can’t find Lot 8 on the Virginia Tech campus, just keep an eye out for these two. The Hokie Hauler was once a school bus that Scott Fulcher bought over a decade ago. “We bought this in March and we had it ready...
Virginia Tech men’s hoops to open ACC slate with North Carolina
BLACKSBURG, Va. – On Tuesday the Atlantic Coast Conference released its men’s basketball schedule for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. The defending ACC Champion Virginia Tech will open its league slate at home on Sunday, December 4 against North Carolina. The Tar Heels are coming off a 2021 season where they finished as the national runner-up after falling to Kansas in the first year under head coach Hubert Davis. Tech’s conference opener vs. North Carolina marks the third straight season it will open ACC play at home, and the first time opening against UNC since the 2009-10 season (that game was in Chapel Hill).
Virginia to welcome Florida State to tip-off ACC hoops slate
ROANOKE, Va. – Like the rest of the ACC schools, the University of Virginia had its ACC schedule released for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. Virginia will open conference play with Florida State on Saturday, December 3--one of its 10 home games slated to be played at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers will look forward to its much anticipated Commonwealth Clash versus Virginia Tech on January 18 in Charlottesville and on February 4 in Blacksburg.
Timothy Peters Joins R&S Race Cars for the Triple Crown at Martinsville Speedway
R&S Race Cars announced today that Timothy Peters will return to his Late Model roots with his first crew chief, Marcus Richmond, to compete in the Triple Crown ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on September 24. R&S Race Cars will also field entries for Jonathan Shafer and Conner Jones in the prestigious event.
Virginia Tech leaders calling new on-campus tailgate, second student entrance a ‘success’
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Not only did Virginia Tech win on the football field this weekend, but school leaders also said they had success with their new on-campus tailgating experience. The university created a second student entrance into Lane Stadium to try and combat crowds while adding a bit of...
‘Morgan’s Message:’ High school athletes work to raise mental health awareness
SALEM, Va. – As suicide prevention month continues, students in our area are working to end the stigma surrounding mental health. Morgan Rodgers was a lacrosse player at Duke University when she died by suicide. Her parents created ‘Morgan’s Message’ after she passed. “It’s main purpose...
False Fall: Combo of cool mornings, comfortably warm afternoons continues
ROANOKE, Va. – For some, Wednesday morning is the coolest weather we’ve felt in roughly three months. Some would argue it’s worthy of long sleeves or a light jacket early on. As sunshine takes over (along with some fair weather cumulus clouds), we’ll see temperatures rise close...
In Your Town: Visiting the heart of Virginia’s Blue Ridge
ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News is in your town, this time, in the Roanoke Valley – showing all there is to love about the Star City and beyond. Whether you’re looking for a new adventure, a restaurant, or an incredible view, you can find it in Roanoke.
Winston-Salem woman wins $100,000 after buying $3 ticket
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Whitney Pakalka, of Winston Salem, bought a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. She bought her winning Power Play ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website. It matched the numbers on four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000 […]
Martinsville City schools installs window security films to slow down potential intruders
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – School safety is a top priority for all school districts, and some are taking extra steps to make sure students and staff are safe. This year, Martinsville City Public Schools added additional measures to their layered safety approach – they have installed window security films.
Campbell County schools closer to opening new school after facing supply chain issues
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – It’s all hands on deck to complete the new Rustburg Middle School, which we’re told is the first secondary school built in Campbell County in 40 years. Clif Tweedy, deputy Campbell County administrator, said the current building located next door is falling apart.
Shine gold with Dunkin’ donuts to help bring joy to kids battling cancer
ROANOKE, Va. – A little joy can go a long way. On Monday, Dunkin’ announced their Shine Gold program, which gives donut-lovers the chance to support kids battling cancer. From Wednesday to Sept. 28, Dunkin’ said that guests at participating locations can donate $2 to the foundation and receive a free Gold Joy Donut, which is a traditional donut with gold icing, topped with a glazed donut hole.
‘Finish Her Run’: Local runners pay tribute to Tennessee jogger
ROANOKE, Va. – A group of local runners is paying tribute to Eliza Fletcher, the Tennessee woman who was kidnapped while jogging and later killed. On Friday, the runners gathered together to finish the run she started. Hundreds of people across the country took part in the virtual run,...
wallstreetwindow.com
Check Out This Home For Sale Just Listed In Danville, Virginia (With Pool And View Of Dan River) – Mike Swanson
This home in the Forest Hills neighborhood, near Averett University, just listed for sale in Danville, Virginia. The home has an overlooking view of the Dan River in its backyard and a swimming pool. It’s 4,500 square feet in size with plenty of flex rooms for office or play spaces. We take a look at it in this video.
Good news! This week’s weather to be a people-pleaser!
ROANOKE, Va. – Can you feel it? There’s a big change in the air starting Tuesday, as a drier weather pattern sets up shop. A breeze out of the west and northwest will continue to pump in drier air, setting the stage for sunshine, warm afternoons and cooler mornings.
Tractor-trailer crash on Route 29 in Pittsylvania County cleared
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The tractor-trailer crash on Route 29 in Pittsylvania County has been cleared. If you’re headed toward US-29 in Pittsylvania County, you might want to find another route. According to VDOT, a tractor-trailer crash near the ramp at Business 29N/S has closed all northbound...
