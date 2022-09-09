BLACKSBURG, Va. – On Tuesday the Atlantic Coast Conference released its men’s basketball schedule for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. The defending ACC Champion Virginia Tech will open its league slate at home on Sunday, December 4 against North Carolina. The Tar Heels are coming off a 2021 season where they finished as the national runner-up after falling to Kansas in the first year under head coach Hubert Davis. Tech’s conference opener vs. North Carolina marks the third straight season it will open ACC play at home, and the first time opening against UNC since the 2009-10 season (that game was in Chapel Hill).

