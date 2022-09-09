ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Caney, TX

mocomotive.com

Proposed changes to Hwy. 242 raise resident concerns in The Woodlands

Many residents near Hwy. 242 and FM 1488 have voiced opposition to a proposal to widen a portion of the state highway. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) Residents and officials in The Woodlands area are voicing concerns regarding a proposed $40 million expansion of Hwy. 242 and what it could mean for the neighborhoods it would pass through.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
cw39.com

Nightly closures on Tomball Tollway and Grand Parkway begins Thursday

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Harris County Toll Road Authority is warning drivers about a major closure taking place this Thursday night near Tomball on the Tomball Tollway and Grand Parkway. Beginning Thursday, Sept. 15 at 9 p.m., all main lanes north and south on the Tomball Tollway will be...
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

$7.5M frontage road project begins on I-45 northbound in Conroe area

The Texas Department of Transportation is beginning a project to add a new northbound frontage road on I-45 just north of Conroe. (Courtesy Pexels) The Texas Department of Transportation is beginning a project to add a new northbound frontage road on I-45 just north of Conroe. The frontage road will be for northbound drivers and will span three lanes between FM 830 and FM 1097 in Willis. According to a Sept. 1 update from TxDOT, the project was 1% complete and underway by James Construction Group. The frontage road is 90% funded by federal dollars.
CONROE, TX
City
New Caney, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
mocomotive.com

VICTIM OF FM 1097 FATAL CRASH IDENTIFIED

At 10:35 pm Thursday, September 8, 2022, North Montgomery Fire and New Waverly Fire were dispatched to a reported crash with ejection on FM 1097 East just a very short distance from the Walker/Montgomery County line. Units arrived to find a…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/victim-of-fm-1097-fatal-crash-identified/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CONROE FATAL CRASH UPDATE

Just after 3pm Conroe Police responded to a reported vehicle vs pedestrian crash on I-45 southbound immediately north of South Loop 336. Units responded and found the male to be deceased on the scene. At this time all main lanes are back open. Freeway traffic is backed up to SH 105, however, the feeders are moving extremely slow. Freeway speeds are almost back to normal at South Loop 336. We will update when additional information is available.
CONROE, TX
cw39.com

Losing daylight! Earlier sunsets through September

HOUSTON (CW39) – Days are getting shorter over the course of September as we approach the start of Fall on the 21st. Sunrise today is at 7:04 a.m. and our sunset time is 7:30 p.m. This time next week the sun will be setting at 7:19 p.m.! This means...
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
Traffic
cw39.com

‘Lights Out Alert’ issued tonight 11 p.m. – 6 a.m.

HOUSTON (CW39) – Houston, we have a ‘LIGHTS OUT ALERT’!. On Monday night, a high volume of birds are expected to migrate through the city. An expected 23,000 birds/ km/ night will occur tonight. Light pollution harms birds, but you can help! Building owners, businesses, developers, and...
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

House fire leads to wildfire in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters have stopped a wildfire in Walker County that began with a home fire Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the fire started at the home in the 300 block of Hoke 2 Road between SH 30 and Pool Road. The homeowner was reportedly asleep when the...
WALKER COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Man expected to survive after shooting in Northside area, HPD says

HOUSTON (CW39) — One man is recovering after he was shot several times in the Northside area of Houston Wednesday night. It happened shortly after 10 p.m. near Fulton Street and Boundary Street. Houston police officers and fire officials responded to an initial call of a shooting. Officers arrived...
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals

MARY BETH MITCHELL – White Female, 69 years: Ms. Mitchell died in the 1800 block of Travis Street in Houston, TX on 08/04/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3298. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/94695) NARVIK FAUSTO TRENOR – White Male, 70 years: Mr....
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

