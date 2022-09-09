Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Abbott and O’Rourke Campaign in the Same City in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Televangelist Joel Osteen baptizes more than 1,000 in a four-hour ceremonyMargaret MinnicksHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Houston RocketsAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
Related
mocomotive.com
Proposed changes to Hwy. 242 raise resident concerns in The Woodlands
Many residents near Hwy. 242 and FM 1488 have voiced opposition to a proposal to widen a portion of the state highway. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) Residents and officials in The Woodlands area are voicing concerns regarding a proposed $40 million expansion of Hwy. 242 and what it could mean for the neighborhoods it would pass through.
cw39.com
Nightly closures on Tomball Tollway and Grand Parkway begins Thursday
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Harris County Toll Road Authority is warning drivers about a major closure taking place this Thursday night near Tomball on the Tomball Tollway and Grand Parkway. Beginning Thursday, Sept. 15 at 9 p.m., all main lanes north and south on the Tomball Tollway will be...
Click2Houston.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Closures underway after man fatally struck by driver on W Hardy Road near FM 1960, Pct. 4 says
HOUSTON – Drivers are urged to find an alternate route after a driver fatally struck a man on W. Hardy Road near FM 1960 Wednesday, Precinct 4 constable deputies said. It happened in the 21800 block of W. hardy just north of FM 1960. Constable Mark Herman said the...
$7.5M frontage road project begins on I-45 northbound in Conroe area
The Texas Department of Transportation is beginning a project to add a new northbound frontage road on I-45 just north of Conroe. (Courtesy Pexels) The Texas Department of Transportation is beginning a project to add a new northbound frontage road on I-45 just north of Conroe. The frontage road will be for northbound drivers and will span three lanes between FM 830 and FM 1097 in Willis. According to a Sept. 1 update from TxDOT, the project was 1% complete and underway by James Construction Group. The frontage road is 90% funded by federal dollars.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
LANES OF I-45 SOUTHBOUND IN CONROE REMAINS CLOSED AFTER FATAL CRASH
3PM-A fatal auto pedestrian crash on I-45 southbound just north of Loop 336 north has the right lanes closed. The southbound feeder is also very congested.
Click2Houston.com
Deputy involved in fiery 7-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in northwest Harris County, officials say
HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating after a deputy was injured in a fiery seven-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County Tuesday evening. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a crash located in the 6900 block of Highway 6 and FM 529 around 8:30 p.m. HCSO Captain...
mocomotive.com
VICTIM OF FM 1097 FATAL CRASH IDENTIFIED
At 10:35 pm Thursday, September 8, 2022, North Montgomery Fire and New Waverly Fire were dispatched to a reported crash with ejection on FM 1097 East just a very short distance from the Walker/Montgomery County line. Units arrived to find a…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/victim-of-fm-1097-fatal-crash-identified/
Katy Freeway EB lanes back open after wrong-way driver incident, Houston police say
The driver was going westbound on the eastbound lanes near Park Ten. Video shows the moments leading up to police making that traffic stop.
IN THIS ARTICLE
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
CONROE FATAL CRASH UPDATE
Just after 3pm Conroe Police responded to a reported vehicle vs pedestrian crash on I-45 southbound immediately north of South Loop 336. Units responded and found the male to be deceased on the scene. At this time all main lanes are back open. Freeway traffic is backed up to SH 105, however, the feeders are moving extremely slow. Freeway speeds are almost back to normal at South Loop 336. We will update when additional information is available.
Teen headed to homecoming parade in medically induced coma after rollover crash in Cypress
CYPRESS, Texas — The teen critically injured in a rollover crash on the Grand Parkway in Cypress is fighting to stay alive after suffering critical injuries. Her family has identified her as 16-year-old Zoe Moody. Moody's family said she's in a medically induced coma. Doctors do expect her to...
cw39.com
Losing daylight! Earlier sunsets through September
HOUSTON (CW39) – Days are getting shorter over the course of September as we approach the start of Fall on the 21st. Sunrise today is at 7:04 a.m. and our sunset time is 7:30 p.m. This time next week the sun will be setting at 7:19 p.m.! This means...
DPS: 2 airlifted in critical condition in Waller County plane crash
Two men were airlifted in critical condition after a plane crashed in Waller County. Texas DPS said it is on the scene now.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cw39.com
‘Lights Out Alert’ issued tonight 11 p.m. – 6 a.m.
HOUSTON (CW39) – Houston, we have a ‘LIGHTS OUT ALERT’!. On Monday night, a high volume of birds are expected to migrate through the city. An expected 23,000 birds/ km/ night will occur tonight. Light pollution harms birds, but you can help! Building owners, businesses, developers, and...
Driver killed when his car crashed into a big rig on Katy Fwy, police said
The driver of a blue Hyundai Elantra failed to stay in a lane and crashed into a big rig, police said.
KBTX.com
House fire leads to wildfire in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters have stopped a wildfire in Walker County that began with a home fire Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the fire started at the home in the 300 block of Hoke 2 Road between SH 30 and Pool Road. The homeowner was reportedly asleep when the...
hellowoodlands.com
First ever Woodlands Renaissance Faire September 24 at Rob Fleming Park Creekside
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Come one come all to the first ever Renaissance Faire in The Woodlands on Saturday September 24th from 4-9pm for this TOTALLY FREE event hosted by The Woodlands Symphony, The Woodlands Township Parks and Recreation Arts in the Park, and The Howard Hughes Corporation. Rob...
What are the some of the best neighborhoods in the outer loop?
In between the beltway and and interstate 610. What are the some of the best neighborhoods?. Spring Valley, on I-10 and Bingle. The police will give you a ticket for going a mile over 30.
cw39.com
Could an Atlantic storm impact the U.S. next week? Breaking down the known and unknown
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An Atlantic storm now looks more likely to organize, according to Wednesday morning’s new outlook from the National Hurricane Center. The broad area of low pressure has a 70% chance of formation within the next two to five days while heading westward. Odds of a...
cw39.com
Man expected to survive after shooting in Northside area, HPD says
HOUSTON (CW39) — One man is recovering after he was shot several times in the Northside area of Houston Wednesday night. It happened shortly after 10 p.m. near Fulton Street and Boundary Street. Houston police officers and fire officials responded to an initial call of a shooting. Officers arrived...
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals
MARY BETH MITCHELL – White Female, 69 years: Ms. Mitchell died in the 1800 block of Travis Street in Houston, TX on 08/04/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3298. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/94695) NARVIK FAUSTO TRENOR – White Male, 70 years: Mr....
Comments / 0