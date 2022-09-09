Read full article on original website
Related
Shannon Sharpe: '(Brett Favre's) been a sleazeball. He's been shady for a very, very long time'
On Tuesday, a bombshell report from Anna Wolfe of Mississippi Today revealed text messages sent between Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre and then-Mississippi Republican Governor Phil Bryant, seemingly showing the duo collaborating on a welfare scheme. While legal experts and analysts will investigate Favre's alleged involvement in the scheme...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says Magic Johnson Made A Huge Mistake When He Returned To Play For The Los Angeles Lakers
There are players like Kobe Bryant who was talented but honed their skills through sheer hard work and dedication. On the other hand, there are players who are simply blessed with a flair for playing basketball, like Magic Johnson. We are not comparing the two players in any way. But...
Yardbarker
Pete Carroll: 'Surprised' Broncos took Russell Wilson off the field
Pete Carroll was just as surprised as everyone else at the Denver Broncos’ decision at the end of “Monday Night Football.”. Carroll’s Seattle Seahawks beat the Broncos 17-16 on Monday after Denver missed a 64-yard field goal with just under 20 seconds left. The Broncos had a 4th-and-5 with around a minute left and let the clock go down to 20 seconds before taking a timeout.
Yardbarker
The Seahawks Knew Russell Wilson’s Weakness All Along
The Seattle Seahawks edged the Denver Broncos during their Monday Night Football showdown, 17-16. The NFC West squad bucked the prediction of most football fans and experts of a dominating victory by Denver. After all, the Broncos have a powerful offense led by former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. He is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
JaVale McGee Has Played With Many Superstars In His NBA Career: "LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Dirk Nowitzki, Chris Paul..."
For much of the first half of his NBA career, JaVale McGee was somewhat of a laughing stock. He was a very raw big man who endured his fair share of struggles on the court, and as he made boneheaded plays, he became a fixture on Shaqtin' A Fool, which only added more credence to the idea that he was just a bad player.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Joe Flacco Has A Promise For Jets Fans
It’s been four years since the New York Jets last won a season opener. That moment occurred when they defeated the Detroit Lions on the road to start their 2018 campaign. Unfortunately, the losing streak will continue for at least one more season after the Jets lost to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, 24-9.
NFL・
Mike Tomlin on rookie Jaylen Warren's NFL debut: 'He didn't urinate down his leg and that's a great place to begin'
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Jaylen Warren had an inauspicious NFL debut on Sunday, recording three rushing attempts for seven yards and failing to haul in his only target. Longtime head coach Mike Tomlin discussed the Oklahoma State product's effort from Week 1 with reporters on Tuesday afternoon and had...
Yardbarker
Brett Favre has some eye-opening remarks about Aaron Rodgers vs. the Vikings
The Green Bay Packers lost their Week One matchup to the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 23-7. The offensive line was, to put it mildly, terrible. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was sacked four times. While that is not the most he has ever been sacked in a game, the hits he took were quite vicious. Just how vicious? Well, according to former Packers and Vikings quarterback Brett Favre, they were the hardest Rodgers has ever taken.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Embarrassed The 1999 Chicago Bulls When He Visited The Practice Facility: "Don't Call Me Out Of Retirement Again"
Michael Jordan is not only the greatest player in Chicago Bulls history but the best player in NBA history. The 6-time champion's second retirement in 1998 meant that the NBA finally had a power vacuum at the top and that the Bulls would go from being dominant to a rebuilding, young team. Many suggest the Bulls could have won more titles if MJ never retired.
Yardbarker
49ers can't trade Jimmy Garoppolo to Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys need a quarterback, but the QB who makes the most sense for a trade might not be available. Dak Prescott suffered a hand injury late in his Cowboys’ 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. The Cowboys wasted no time announcing that Prescott needs surgery and will miss several weeks.
Bills' Von Miller criticizes play from Bucs-Cowboys game: 'This block must be taken out of the game!'
With his team having played on the Week 1 edition of "Thursday Night Football," Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller was able to kick back and enjoy a full slate of NFL action on Thursday. It appears that the eight-time Pro Bowler was tuning in -- or at least caught the highlights -- of the "Sunday Night Football" tilt between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which turned into a bit of a snooze fest, and nightmare for Dallas.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Family Photoshoot With Vanity Fair: "Bryce Look Too Much Like Bron."
LeBron James is without a doubt one of the most popular athletes not only in the NBA but in the entire world. Many people are fans of him due to his play on the court, but also due to his off-the-court contributions to his community. Jayson Tatum once revealed how...
NBA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Mitch Trubisky – Steelers Quarterback Status
The Pittsburgh Steelers won their week one matchup against the Bengals 23-20 in an overtime thriller. It was also our first taste of Mitch Trubisky running the offense. It was a lackluster performance but let’s dig into it a little bit. Is Mitch Trubisky the answer?. I will get...
Bucs' Leonard Fournette, Cowboys' Micah Parsons trade words on Twitter following controversial play
Despite a solid individual performance from All-Pro and reigning AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons, the Dallas Cowboys were handily defeated at home on Sunday night by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 19-3. Overnight and into Monday morning, a particular play involving Parsons and Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette began making the rounds on social media.
Yardbarker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Believed Shaquille O'Neal Couldn't Carry The Los Angeles Lakers Alone: "He Would Need A Few More Key Players. Kobe Certainly Had The Potential To Be One Of Those Key Players."
The Los Angeles Lakers have had a simple strategy over the years to stay competitive in the NBA. Instead of building through the draft, they have usually relied on the free agency to add superstars to their team. Over the years, players like Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal, and...
Yardbarker
Steelers Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger on the Legendary Troy Polamalu: “One of the kindest; violent people you will ever meet”
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger released the second episode of his weekly podcast on his Channel Seven YouTube page. Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger features Spencer T’eo as his co-host and the two discussed a wide variety of topics before T’eo, who identifies as Polynesian, turned the discussion to Troy Polamalu near the end of the podcast.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Davante Adams Explains Reasoning Behind Trade Request To Packers
With the 2022 season quickly approaching, the Las Vegas Raiders are readying themselves to make some noise in the league. Armed with a new coaching staff and roster, the Raiders are a team to watch throughout the season. However, all eyes will be on Davante Adams, who can transform a team’s offenses single-handedly.
Yardbarker
ESPN's Ryan Clark does Seahawks' Drew Lock 'dirty' after 'MNF' win over Broncos
The Seattle Seahawks were routinely linked in summer reports and rumors with San Francisco 49ers veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as journeyman Geno Smith and 2019 second-round draft pick Drew Lock were competing for the right to serve as the replacement for Russell Wilson, who was traded from the Seahawks to the Denver Broncos in March.
Yardbarker
Mike Martz rips into Bears QB Justin Fields again after Sunday's performance
Bears quarterback Justin Fields seemed to have won over many following Chicago’s 19-10 upset Week 1 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. But former Super Bowl winning head coach Mike Martz just isn’t one of them. In his latest video analysis piece for The 33rd Team,...
Yardbarker
Insider thinks Ravens' Lamar Jackson will be traded before 2023 NFL Draft
Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson is currently playing on the final year of his rookie contract after the two sides failed to come to terms on an agreement before this past Sunday's season-opening 24-9 win at the New York Jets. A report surfaced ahead of that game claiming that...
Comments / 0