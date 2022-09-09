Patriot Day Observance honors the lives lost during and after 9/11

Related
ECU Women’s Roundtable honors 10 Incredible Women for 2022
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The East Carolina University Women’s Roundtable will honor 10 award recipients at its Incredible Women Luncheon later this month. Established in 2003, the Women’s Roundtable acknowledges the contributions of women to ECU’s legacy and encourages new levels of commitment by women to the university’s future. The event will be held Sept. […]
Community support helps Lenoir County SPCA shelter
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Lenoir County SPCA sent out a call for help after a pipe burst in its current shelter, just weeks after the organization broke ground for its new shelter. When the pipes burst at the Lenoir County SPCA Shelter and flooded the building, Director Eileen Beeson reached out to the community. […]
Kinston to host community weekend Hurricane Forum
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City will host a community forum on hurricanes Saturday, September 17th to discuss hurricane preparedness in the community with a virtual option offered as well. The class will take place starting at 11 AM at the St. James AME Church located at 402 East Shine […]
Rock Steady Boxing opens own facility in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A new facility in Craven County is one of many opening across the country to help patients fighting to alleviate the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. Boxing can improve speed and strength, but also helps with mobility and coordination for people who have been affected by Parkinson’s. Bethany Richards began Rock […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
National PARK(ing) Day 2022 with a pop-up park in Uptown Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready to explore the park in a unique way with this event. An upcoming Greenville event called PARK(ing) Day temporarily transforms spaces for cars into places for people is coming on Friday from 10 am – 2 pm. Two parking spaces on East Fifth Street between Reade and Cotanche Streets […]
Pandemic, labor shortage keep hurricane victims in limbo
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Nearly six years after flood damage from Hurricane Matthew displaced Thad Artis from his home in Goldsboro, he has still not been placed in permanent housing. Living alone in a motel for the last two years, growing increasingly frustrated with what he considers empty promises of swift action from government officials, […]
Former President Trump holding rally in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Former President Donald Trump will be holding a “Save America” rally in Wilmington. The event will be held on Sept. 23 at 2 p.m. at the Aero Center, located at 1830 Flightline Rd. in Wilmington. The event is open to online registration for tickets. Only up to two tickets per mobile […]
Division of Marine Fisheries reminds gill net fishermen of observer requirements
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. – The commercial flounder season opens for mobile gears tomorrow, and the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is reminding gill net fishermen that an Estuarine Gill Net Permit (EGNP) is required to use anchored gill nets in estuarine waters. The mobile gears season, which includes gill nets, opens at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
New public art installation will celebrate, honor the LGBTQ+ community
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new art installation will honor the LGBTQ+ community in Greenville. Emerge Gallery has announced the creation and installation of a new work of art that will honor and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. The new installation will be located at the former site of the Paddock Club, an establishment founded as […]
Food truck rodeo coming to Ayden
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Food-wise, you can just pick and choose at this event. On Saturday, September 24th, from 11 am to 7 pm, there will be a Food Truck Rodeo in Ayden. The event will have live music from Touch of Class from 1 pm to 7 pm. The Food Truck Rodeo will have […]
Marine Fisheries Commission seeks advisers
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. – The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission is looking for commercial and recreational fishermen, scientists, and other interested parties to sit on various fisheries advisory committees. Two regional advisory committees – Northern and Southern – and three standing advisory committees – Finfish, Habitat and Water Quality, and Shellfish/Crustacean – review matters referred to […]
Goldsboro man charged with indecent liberties
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Goldsboro man has been arrested and is facing charges of indecent liberties with a 10-year-old. Goldsboro police said they took a report of indecent liberties with a child by a known offender on Aug. 25. On Sept. 9, Rodney Levon Robinson, 27, of the 400 block of Hollowell Avenue was […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Bern event to entertain, educate with magic, music
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to listen and be entertained. On October 2, the event Music and Illusion show will be held at 2102 South Glenburnie Road in New Bern. The event will feature the magician Carl Michael, Master of Illusion who was also featured on Americas got Talent and the Nashville artist Tom […]
J.H. Rose High School put on brief lockdown after shooting, suspect in custody
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating a shooting that briefly put J.H. Rose High School on lockdown on Tuesday. Police responded around 1 p.m. to the 130 block of Concord Drive, near Sedgefield Drive, for a report of a shooting. They found a man who had been shot in the leg. He was […]
FallFest 2022 coming to Greenville Oct. 8
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to bring out that wonderful pumpkin spice. On October 8 from 10 am to 2 pm, the Pitt County Senior Center will be holding the 2022 FallFest. The event will have BBQ plates, entertainment and vendors. This event will allow citizens to shop for homemade pottery, sweaters, handcrafted jewelry and […]
New Duplin County Animal Care Control and Adoption Facility have broken ground
KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Some good news for some furry friends! A new animal care and adoption center is in the works in Duplin County. The facility will hold three times the amount of dogs and two times the number of cats compared to their current shelter. It will also have outdoor space for the […]
Crystal Coast officials reflect on summer, beachgoer safety
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As the summer comes to a close, towns along the coast are reflecting on how the summer went in terms of beach safety. 9OYS spoke with Emerald Isle and Atlantic Beach officials about the volume of water rescues they’ve had this summer. Both said that overall it’s been a relatively […]
wcti12.com
Jacksonville is set to honor the fallen with Patriot Day celebration
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — This year will make 21 years since the September 11th attacks on the World Trade Center. Ceremonies all over are set to take place in remembrance of a day that changed our nation forever. Ad. September 11th, 2001 was a somber day in our country's...
Charlotte man held on $1M bond after $130,000 in drugs found in Beaufort County
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Charlotte man who was found with $130,000 worth of drugs. Michael Morgan, 32, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in opioids (fentanyl), trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officials said he was […]
New director named at Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center
GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – The Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention has named Tyshanda Brown the new director of Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center Center in Greenville. She is native of Beaufort County and began her duties on Monday. Brown has served the state in multiple roles in both juvenile justice and adult correction […]
WNCT
32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
WNCT 9 On Your Sidehttps://wnct.com
Comments / 0