ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Asserted Their Status as Hollywood's Hottest Couple Once Again in Matching Red Carpet Ensembles

By Alyssa K. Davis
SheKnows
SheKnows
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GvbTn_0hp26xv200

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have done it again: The couple looked hotter than ever on the red carpet at the premiere of The Inspection . Known for their spicy couples’ thirst traps on Instagram and their frequent coordinating fashion ensembles, Union and Wade showed up in major style at the film screening.

Union wore a gorgeous silky black gown that hugged her curves, showing off her long legs with a thigh-high slit. She wore her hair pulled away from her shoulders in braids and paired a chunky statement necklace with the look. Wade looked handsome and at ease at Union’s side, wearing a fitted charcoal gray tuxedo with a white button-up that wasn’t buttoned quite all the way up. Together, they once again nailed their trademark relaxed and sexy vibe, maintaining their status as one of Hollywood’s hottest couples.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

Union and Wade have been together for 13 years, married for eight of them, and they’ve had several iconic fashion moments through the years. They recently wore matching mesh outfits for their wedding anniversary; they pulled up to the 2022 Met Gala in what we can only describe as Alice in Wonderland Haute Couture, and they frequently dress the whole family in coordinating looks for absolutely iconic fam photos.

The duo is no stranger to putting their steamy relationship on display, which is honestly the #couplesgoals we all deserve. Union and Wade are also blended family goals , sharing 3-year-old Shady Baby , Kaavia, and loving on Wade’s children, 8-year-old Xavier, 15-year-old Zaya, and 20-year-old Zaire.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity moms who are close with their stepkids.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bJErw_0hp26xv200

More from SheKnows
Best of SheKnows

Comments / 2

Related
Footwear News

Tia Mowry Celebrates Black Hair With Multiple Styles & Pays Tribute To Trailblazing Black Figures in Strappy Stiletto Sandals With Beyonce’s New Music

Tia Mowry frequently makes savy style statements in bold outfits on social media, and this time the “Sister, Sister” alum made her hair the focal point of her latest upload. In a new Instagram Reel video, Mowry can be seen modeling a series of different hairstyles to Beyonce’s new “Renaissance” track, “Break My Soul: The Queens Remix.” The “Family Reunion” star shared an empowering message about her crown to her followers alongside the video. “My crown is more than just self expression, it’s my story. No matter the style, Black hair not only tells our story but shares our history. I’m proud...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Julianne Moore
Person
Beckhams
Person
Gabrielle Union
Page Six

Tamron Hall debuts blond hair: ‘New ‘do but the same me’

New season, new hair. Tamron Hall kicked off the fourth season of “The Tamron Hall Show” with a fresh look, showing off a platinum blond look in clips and photos from the premiere on Instagram yesterday — and it turns out her style switch-up ties in with the theme of her talk show. “Golden hour,” she captioned a series of photos from the episode, tagging her hairstylist Johnny Wright, makeup artist Raul Otero and her show’s lead stylist Eric Niemand. Wearing a pale gold Rodarte cape dress ($676, originally $1,690) with a black pattern and matching leggings ($368, originally $920) with...
HAIR CARE
People

'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass

"I really wanted to get ahead of it," the co-host tells PEOPLE of her weight loss journey Sheryl Underwood couldn't stop smiling on set of The Talk as the hosts filmed promos for season 13 — and it's because she has a lot to celebrate. Not only will the show feature a new theme song and carnival look for the premiere, but the co-host, who's in her twelfth season of the show, has a brand new look herself, having dropped 90 lbs. in the last year and a half. Underwood, 58, remembers...
WEIGHT LOSS
Distractify

Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition

It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Ensembles#Carpet#Union And Wade#Union
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Share A Steamy Kiss In Swimsuits While In Italy With Daughter Daisy

Katy Perry and her heartthrob fiancé Orlando Bloom were seen leaning in for a sweet kiss (or two!) as they continued yachting in Positano, Italy! In intimate pics, which you can SEE HERE via the Daily Mail, the “Roar” singer, 37, and her Lord of the Rings lover, 45, were seen in swimsuits snuggling up to each other for kisses — both in the water and out! Katy rocked a white floral sleeveless one-piece bathing suit with yellow side bows and pulled her hair into a messy bun for the late summer family day. Orlando rocked sporty white swim trunks, and in some photos, he pulled on a white long sleeved rash guard for protection from the sun.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Black Enterprise

Steve Harvey Deletes Comment From Troll Who Applauded His Birthday Tribute to ‘The Real Bloodline’

TV personality Steve Harvey was just trying to celebrate the birthday of his twin daughters when one Instagram user took a jab at his blended family dynamic. The famed comedian took to Instagram on Monday to share a birthday tribute to Karli and Brandi Harvey. The twin sisters turned 40 over the weekend and enjoyed what appeared to be a joint birthday party.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, turns 16

Happy birthday, Dannielynn Birkhead! The daughter of Larry Birkhead and the late Anna Nicole Smith turned 16 on Wednesday, receiving a sweet message from her dad on social media. “Sixteen years ago my beautiful baby was born. That’s if you want to feel really old. Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you,” Larry, 49, captioned a collage of photos from Dannielynn’s childhood, including pics with Smith, who died in 2007. “Through tragedy, turmoil and a couple of baby tantrums-today you shine bright and are so accomplished,” he added. The proud father went...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Madonna matches her 9-year-old twin daughters at 64th birthday bash

Holiday, celebrate! Madonna rang in her 64th birthday in style Tuesday with a lavish (and PDA-filled) party in Italy, and was predictably dressed to the nines. The Material Girl wore a blue-and-white printed Dolce & Gabbana maxi dress ($2,911) with an open back and shoulder ties, accessorizing with matching platform heels ($1,095), a navy straw hat and plenty of diamond jewelry. (Sadly, she appeared to have left her new “birthday grills” at home.) But the birthday girl wasn’t the only one in Dolce; her 9-year-old twin daughters, Estere and Stella, matched their mom in children’s versions ($925) of her tile-printed frock, along with...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

SheKnows

67K+
Followers
7K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy