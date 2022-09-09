ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Ashley Graham Opens Up About Rejecting the ‘Shame Culture’ Around How We Feed Our Babies

By Sydni Ellis
SheKnows
SheKnows
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ApQf_0hp26v9a00

Ashley Graham isn’t afraid to make statements via billboard — she posed for a nude billboard at four months postpartum — and now she is making history with her latest. The model is the first parent to ever combo-feed her babies with breastmilk and formula on billboards across the country. Graham, who is mom to Isaac, 2, and twins Malachi and Roman, 8 months, with husband Justin Ervin, is also opening up about “shame culture” regarding feeding babies.

She also shared a video talking about her breastfeeding journey on Instagram yesterday.

“For the past 2 and a half years, I’ve openly shared my breastfeeding journey with you all,” she wrote. “Today, I’m excited to share a little bit more. After becoming a mom, I recognized the shame culture surrounding parents’ decisions to feed their children.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham)

In the video, Graham reveals that one of her first thoughts when finding out she was pregnant with twins was, “Mom, how am I going to breastfeed them?”

“I had only known one way and that one way with Isaac was my breast,” she says in the video. “They just weren’t latching. Like, they had latched and then they stopped. And it was this daunting feeling of, ‘I can’t feed my babies.’ I gave birth to you, but I can’t feed you.”

That is such a heartbreaking feeling and one many moms can relate to. Especially when she said her biggest critic was herself.

“And it took me really getting over the stigma I had put on myself that, you know, breast milk is best,” she continues in the video. “And I also think that there’s a stigma that women have to do it all. And as a body activist who started in this industry over 20 years ago, we don’t have to do it all. We don’t have to breastfeed. We don’t have to pump constantly. We don’t have to solely give our babies breast milk. Sure enough, my babies drink breast milk, they drink formula, and everybody’s OK.”

“I really want to normalize combo feeding. There should be no shame in either or,” she adds. “Do exactly what you wanna do for you and your family.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham)

Graham continued in her caption, “Everyday I am amazed and grateful for all that my body is capable of, but I constantly remind myself that it doesn’t have to do it all. That it’s ok to feel exhausted raising 3 children under 3, that it’s ok to live in a postpartum body, that it’s ok to ask for help and support, that it’s ok to formula feed when I can’t breastfeed. That my best is best, no matter what it looks like.” Yes, girl! This is so true. As someone who is in the thick of it right now with three young kids, I completely relate to this. Moms are freaking amazing, and we should not feel shamed for the way we feed our babies (or anything other decision we make!).

“My twins were combo fed for 5 months, and are now fully formula fed and everyone is healthy and happy and growing strong,” she added. “Parents know best, so trust in their decision to feed their babies how they chose.”

Graham partnered with Bobbie , the only mom-founded and led baby formula company in the U.S., to support the “silent  majority” of formula feeding parents who combo feed their babies. In the sweet photo adorning the billboard, she is shown breastfeeding one twin and feeding the other twin formula via a bottle.

Graham joins other activist parents in the new Bobbie Motherhood, which is advocating for change in the formula industry. This includes ending the stigma around formula feeding, insisting that “your best is best.” According to stats from the company, 83% of parents rely on formula during their baby’s first year, 70% of formula-feeding parents use some combination of breastmilk and formula, 64% of parents feel judged for feeding their baby formula, and 46% have lied about their feeding choices.

In a statement on Bobbie’s website , Graham said, “Breast is best. Fed is best. If you’re like me, you poured energy — and emotion — into deciding who was right or wrong and which side of the fence you should be on. Here’s the thing. There is no right side,” she continued. “We’re all in this together. ‘Best’ means something different for every baby, parent, and feeding journey. I’ve learned first hand with three under three, there is no one size feeds all.”

Again, I can relate! When my first baby refused to latch and hated nursing, I went through months of tears, frustration, and sleepless nights trying to breastfeed him and pumping and bottle-feeding him. Looking back, I wish I had just switched to formula to save us both a lot of heartbreak — but I was too worried about what other people would think to switch. Plus, I was misinformed about how healthy and beneficial formula feeding is, which is why it’s so great that Graham is speaking up.

In a May interview with Vogue , Graham opened up about the “organized chaos” of her life, which is something all parents can relate to.

“The twins are about to be four months, and we’re in organized chaos,” Graham said. “It’s been diapers, pumping, trying to set a schedule, and then having a toddler on top of that is a lot, but I’m feeling really good about my family.”

We’re all doing the best we can, so let’s just show other moms (and ourselves!) some grace. However you’re feeding your baby, you’re doing a great job!

These celebrity moms got painfully honest about their breastfeeding journeys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sL90w_0hp26v9a00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Nicole Kidman's niece Lucia Hawley, 23, reveals she has already been told to get 'preventative' Botox and says there's an 'unspoken expiry date' for ageing women like her famous aunt

Antonia Kidman's daughter Lucia Hawley says that she already feels the pressure to 'have it all' at age 23. The niece of Oscar winner Nicole Kidman revealed in a column for Nine Honey that she has already been encouraged to use Botox despite her youth. 'I was told by one...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

New mom Jennifer Lawrence finally shares the name of her baby

For the first time since giving birth earlier this year, Jennifer Lawrence has shared a couple of big details about her little one. In a new cover story for the October issue of Vogue, the star revealed she and husband Cooke Maroney welcomed a son named Cy — and that her life hasn’t been the same since the moment he arrived.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

All the Times Meghan Markle Has Gotten Candid About the Joys and Challenges of Parenting

Meghan Markle wears many hats. She’s a former Duchess, actress, activist, podcast host and mom to two children: Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. The multi-hyphenate 41-year-old has dived headfirst into her role as parent, navigating all the incredible parts (she’s called being a mom “magic”!) and the tumultuous ones, including trying to privately raising her kids in the glare of the public spotlight — especially lately, with Queen Elizabeth’s death turning all eyes to the British monarchy and everyone associated with it.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Kit Harington Opened Up About a Rarely-Discussed Emotion Many New Dads Experience

Women become mothers long before their baby is ever born, as we have to change our diets, our exercise routines, our sleeping habits, and even our clothes as our body adjust to a growing baby. When that baby is finally born, it brings a rush of emotions, including love for the little one you’ve felt kicking and squirming inside you. But for dads, the experience can be a little different. New dad Kit Harington opened up about a rarely-discussed feeling many dads can relate to, and it’s spot on. “We are now becoming more involved in child raising and as a...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Graham
Person
Justin Ervin
Person
Meghan Markle
The Independent

Miley Cyrus’s brother Trace opens up about his body transformation journey: ‘I was mentally destroyed’

Miley Cyrus’s brother Trace has opened up about his body transformation journey on social media.In a new tweet on Thursday (18 August), the 33-year-old American musician shared a side-by-side comparison photo of himself. In the photo, Trace showcased his body from the end of last year versus now.“The picture on the left is what I looked like at the end of last year,” he wrote. “I was mentally destroyed and it really affected my physical health.“The pic on the right is me now. Your mindset is everything. It can be your greatest asset or your worst enemy. F*** motivation....
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Chezzi Denyer reveals she believed she caused her 18-month-old daughter Sunday's hip dysplasia by 'wrapping her too tightly' and 'went into shock' when the tot was rushed into surgery

Chezzi Denyer has revealed that she believed that she had caused her daughter Sunday's hip dysplasia. The 18-month-old was rushed into surgery in March to correct her severe hip dysplasia and has since made a full recovery. 'I went into shock as the specialist explained that she would need to...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Maternity#Breast Milk#Baby Formula#A S H L E
Daily Mail

White mother whose partner is half-Jamaican is left shocked after having twins with completely different skin tones - and reveals people question if they are both really her children

A mum was left gobsmacked after giving birth to million-to-one twins with completely different skin colours. Chantelle Broughton, 29, claimed she regularly gets asked if her babies Ayon and Azirah are both hers after she gave birth to them in April. After her son Ayon was delivered at Nottingham City...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted

When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

‘Don’t tell my 14 year-old to carry a rapist’s baby’: Joe Rogan shuts down guest during abortion debate

Joe Rogan defended his teenage daughter's "right to choose" if she was the victim of rape during a heated podcast debate about abortion.When Seth Dillon, the founder of satiritcal news site the Babylon Bee, said that some people "born of rape" express a pro-life view, Mr Rogan hit back."You don’t have the right to tell my 14-year-old daughter she has to carry [a] rapist’s baby," the star said on The Joe Rogan Experience.Sign up for our newsletters.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Anna Nicole Smith's 16-Year-Old Daughter Dannielynn Looks Just Like Her Mom in This Moving Birthday Tribute

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn turned 16 on Tuesday and her father, Larry Birkhead, penned a sweet tribute to his teen. The proud dad shared photos of his daughter growing up, including snapshots that featured her late mom cradling the little one. Birkhead acknowledged all of the pain Dannielynn went through in her early years — from losing Smith to an accidental overdose in 2007 to a very public court battle over the identity of her father. “Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you,” he wrote. “Through tragedy, turmoil...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne gives rare glimpse of her baby bump

Kelly Osbourne shared a rare baby bump update three months after announcing her pregnancy. The “Osbournes” alum, 37, posted an Instagram Story photo Wednesday showing her reflection in a window. Osbourne’s budding belly could be seen as she enjoyed a sunny pool day. The former reality star shared another picture from what looked to be a potential babymoon, writing, “It’s time for a massage.” Osbourne did not show her bump when she revealed her pregnancy in May. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” she captioned a selfie...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

SheKnows

67K+
Followers
7K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy