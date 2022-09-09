ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congressional candidate Stan Caplan on the 2022 election, Jan. 6, border issues and more

By The San Diego Union-Tribune Editorial Board
The editorial board operates independently from the U-T newsroom but holds itself to similar ethical standards. We base our editorials and endorsements on reporting, interviews and rigorous debate, and strive for accuracy, fairness and civility in our section. Disagree? Let us know .

Congressional candidate Stan Caplan is running to represent California’s 51st Congressional District, which includes Linda Vista, Mira Mesa, Scripps Ranch, El Cajon and Lemon Grove.

Caplan is challenging Democratic U.S. Rep. Sara Jacobs on the Nov. 8 ballot. Voting begins a month before Election Day.

Caplan met with The San Diego Union-Tribune Editorial Board on Sept. 8 to discuss the 2022 general election and local and national issues such as inflation, climate change, the pandemic, the U.S.-Mexico border and more.

Watch U.S. Rep. Sara Jacobs' interview here:

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

