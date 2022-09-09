U.S. Rep. Sara Jacobs on the 2022 election, border pollution, Roe v. Wade, loan forgiveness and more

The editorial board operates independently from the U-T newsroom but holds itself to similar ethical standards. We base our editorials and endorsements on reporting, interviews and rigorous debate, and strive for accuracy, fairness and civility in our section. Disagree? Let us know .

Democratic Rep. Sara Jacobs is running for re-election. She has represented California’s 53rd Congressional District, which includes central and eastern parts of San Diego, since 2021. Due to redistricting, she is now running to represent the 51st Congressional District, which includes Linda Vista, Mira Mesa, Scripps Ranch, El Cajon and Lemon Grove.

Jacobs is being challenged on the Nov. 8 ballot by Republican small business owner Stan Caplan. Voting begins a month before Election Day.

Jacobs met with The San Diego Union-Tribune Editorial Board on Sept. 7 to discuss the 2022 general election and local and national issues such as climate change, abortion, Tijuana sewage spills and cross-border contamination, lengthy border wait times, student loan forgiveness and more.

