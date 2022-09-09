ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Warrants: Drunk dad allowed 11-year-old son to operate jet ski in deadly crash near Myrtle Beach

By Kevin Accettulla
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H1JsB_0hp26IAb00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A dad has been charged after he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and let his 11-year-old son operate a jet ski on the Intracoastal Waterway in July, which resulted in the 11-year-old’s death.

Raymond Jay Hillman, 50, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested Aug. 24 and charged with unlawful conduct toward a child and a personal watercraft and boating safety violation, according to online booking records.

The crash happened at about 7 p.m. July 17 along the Intracoastal Waterway near Mr. Joe White Avenue. The 11-year-old was driving the jet ski with Hillman as a passenger when witnesses saw the jet ski speeding near the edge of the waterway, according to an incident report obtained by News13.

The child crashed into a tree near the edge of the water, causing him and Hillman to be thrown into the water. Hillman’s BAC was .094 at the time the blood sample was taken, according to the report. Hillman was critically injured in the crash.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources served Hillman with warrants Aug. 24 at J. Reuben Long Detention Center. At the time the warrants were served, Hillman allegedly said “everything his son did he did at 100 mph [whether] it was throwing a football or driving a jet ski.”

Hillman was released from J. Reuben Detention Center on a $25,000 bond the same day he was arrested, according to online booking records.

