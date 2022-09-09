ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

Comments / 1

Related
MLive

Man fired at police during car chase through several Michigan counties

EATON COUNTY, MI -- A man was arrested Tuesday night after fleeing and shooting at police during a chase through several counties, police said. In the morning hours of Sept. 13, police agencies in western Michigan were advised to be on the lookout for a man involved in a vehicle pursuit in Branch County, where he had ran a deputy off of the road and shot at the officer.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
MLive

Police identify woman killed in crash on U.S. 131 in Mecosta County

MECOSTA COUNTY, MI – A Newaygo woman has died of injuries suffered Tuesday, Sept. 13, in a crash on U.S. 131. Sherry Lee Middleton, 71, died at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Mecosta County sheriff’s deputies said Wednesday. Her vehicle was struck from the rear by a vehicle driven...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Walker, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Walker, MI
County
Ottawa County, MI
City
Georgetown Township, MI
Georgetown Township, MI
Crime & Safety
Ottawa County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ottawa Co#U Haul#Walker Police#Michigan State Police#Jenison Public Schools
Fox17

Elderly man seriously hurt in assault on Ionia bike trail

IONIA, Mich. — An elderly man is hurt after being attacked on an Ionia bike trail Monday. The Ionia County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred on the Rail Trail at around 3 p.m. near mile marker 127. We're told the man was seriously injured as a result of...
IONIA COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
oceanacountypress.com

Expert witness: Victim suffered seven gunshot wounds.

Expert witness: Victim suffered seven gunshot wounds. ‘He got out of his truck; had a gun in his hand; and started shooting.’. HART — Witness testimony during a preliminary examination Tuesday, Sept, 13, 2022 in Oceana County’s 79th District Court for a murder case against a 32-year-old Muskegon man accused of shooting and killing a 28-year-old man with a handgun last June revealed that the victim suffered seven gunshot wounds. A preliminary examination is a hearing to determine if there is probable cause to bind the case over to circuit court; a preliminary examination is not a trial nor does it determine innocence or guilt.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
MLive

Crash in southern Kent County leaves 3 dead

ALTO, MI -- Three people now have died from a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday, Sept. 13 south of Lowell. One person was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at Alden Nash Avenue SE and 92nd Street and two others died later, state police said Tuesday. Those who...
KENT COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy