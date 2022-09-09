Read full article on original website
Man fired at police during car chase through several Michigan counties
EATON COUNTY, MI -- A man was arrested Tuesday night after fleeing and shooting at police during a chase through several counties, police said. In the morning hours of Sept. 13, police agencies in western Michigan were advised to be on the lookout for a man involved in a vehicle pursuit in Branch County, where he had ran a deputy off of the road and shot at the officer.
Police identify woman killed in crash on U.S. 131 in Mecosta County
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI – A Newaygo woman has died of injuries suffered Tuesday, Sept. 13, in a crash on U.S. 131. Sherry Lee Middleton, 71, died at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Mecosta County sheriff’s deputies said Wednesday. Her vehicle was struck from the rear by a vehicle driven...
MSP: Driver dies after US-131 crash in GR
Authorities say a driver injured in a crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids Sunday has died.
74-Year-Old Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Muskegon Township (Muskegon Township, MI)
The Muskegon Township Police Department responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. It happened around 9:30 in the morning near Morningside Street on Apple Avenue. The crash claimed the life of a 74-year-old after [..]
Suspect arrested for allegedly beating elderly man on trail in Ionia County
IONIA COUNTY, MI – Police said an elderly man was hospitalized on Monday after being assaulted on a trail, Ionia County sheriff’s deputies said. One suspect is in custody, but remains unnamed as an investigation continues into the reported assault on Monday, Sept. 12. The victim reported the...
Officials identify man arrested for Eaton Co. hit and run
Eaton County officials have named the man allegedly responsible for running another man over with his car on Sunday.
Man charged for ‘domestic disturbance’ in Jenison
A man has been charged after reports of reckless driving and a fire at a home in Jenison on Friday, deputies say.
Police investigating Muskegon Heights shooting
The Muskegon Heights Police Department is investigating a shooting that hurt one person early Wednesday morning.
Man shot while fleeing police, ending in stolen U-haul truck crash, now out of hospital
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- A man shot by police after first struggling with Walker officers, then later leading Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies on a chase in stolen U-Haul, has been released from a hospital. The man has been transferred to the Kent County Jail on warrants unrelated to the...
Elderly man seriously hurt in assault on Ionia bike trail
IONIA, Mich. — An elderly man is hurt after being attacked on an Ionia bike trail Monday. The Ionia County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred on the Rail Trail at around 3 p.m. near mile marker 127. We're told the man was seriously injured as a result of...
Man shot by officers amid chase is out of hospital
A man accused of leading police on a chase that crossed two counties last week is out of the hospital, where he was taken after one of the officers shot him.
Newaygo woman dies from injuries sustained in two vehicle crash in Mecosta Co.
The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 71-year old Newaygo woman succumbed to her injuries following a two vehicle crash. It happened early Tuesday morning on US-131 near mile marker 125. Deputies say a 71-year old woman from Newaygo was rear ended by a 43-year old woman from...
Kentwood police investigating shooting, teen injured
KENTWOOD, MI -- Police are investigating a shooting that inured a teen in Kentwood. The shooting was reported about 3 p.m. in the 4600 block of Bowen Boulevard SE. The area is near 44th Street SE and Stauffer Avenue. Kentwood police said they responded to the scene and found a...
Expert witness: Victim suffered seven gunshot wounds.
Expert witness: Victim suffered seven gunshot wounds. ‘He got out of his truck; had a gun in his hand; and started shooting.’. HART — Witness testimony during a preliminary examination Tuesday, Sept, 13, 2022 in Oceana County’s 79th District Court for a murder case against a 32-year-old Muskegon man accused of shooting and killing a 28-year-old man with a handgun last June revealed that the victim suffered seven gunshot wounds. A preliminary examination is a hearing to determine if there is probable cause to bind the case over to circuit court; a preliminary examination is not a trial nor does it determine innocence or guilt.
3 killed in southern Kent County crash identified by police
ALTO, MI - Three people killed in a two-vehicle crash south of Lowell on Monday have been identified by police. All three were in the same vehicle when the crash occurred Sept. 12, at Alden Nash Avenue SE and 92nd Street, according to Michigan State Police. Trisca Beasley, 55, of...
Mason County Sheriff’s Office Gets Remote Operated Vehicle to Help Dive Team
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office has been trying to get a remote operated vehicle for eight years, and thanks to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s office they finally have one. The device is capable of doing things beyond any human. “The ROV is just a basically it’s a robot...
Teenager shot in Kentwood, bullets found in nearby buildings and vehicles
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A 17-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound in the lower chest and stomach Tuesday, according to the Kentwood Police Department. The teenager was found near Bowen Boulevard in Kentwood, police said. Numerous shell castings were found on scene and several vehicles and buildings were...
Crash in southern Kent County leaves 3 dead
ALTO, MI -- Three people now have died from a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday, Sept. 13 south of Lowell. One person was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at Alden Nash Avenue SE and 92nd Street and two others died later, state police said Tuesday. Those who...
Police: 17-year-old shot in Kentwood
A 17-year-old was shot in Kentwood Tuesday, police say.
Motorcyclist struck deer before fatal head-on crash, police say
MASON COUNTY, MI – Police identified Devon Newberry Adair, 33, of Rothbury, as the motorcyclist killed in a head-on crash with a car. He had struck a deer before crossing the center line and colliding with an oncoming vehicle, sheriff’s deputies said. The crash was reported at 8:27...
