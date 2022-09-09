MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - The 71st Annual Murphysboro Apple Festival is September 14-17. Events this year include the Apple Blossom Contest, Storytime with Captain Applesauce, arts and crafts, a parade and more. The Grand Parade will line up at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Murphysboro Middle School. It...

MURPHYSBORO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO