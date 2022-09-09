Read full article on original website
Non-Profit Fundraises to Assist Lafourche Parish Shrimper
Following a request by Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board, New Orleans Chef Amy Sins and the non-profit Fill the Needs have started a fundraiser for a Lafourche Parish shrimper in response to news reports that thieves targeted his stranded boat. The storm surge...
Terrebonne General Health System Recognized as an Extraordinary Leader for Their Impact on Higher Education in Louisiana
Terrebonne General Health System was recognized by the Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS) Foundation with a 2022 Impact Award during the 5th Annual Impact Awards celebration. The purpose of the LCTCS Foundation’s Impact Award is to celebrate extraordinary leadership efforts which have been notably effective in advancing the education and workforce needs of students, businesses, and communities across Louisiana.
CPRA announces September outreach meetings across the coast for Louisiana’s 2023 Coastal Master Plan
Louisianans have the opportunity to learn about the state’s 2023 Coastal Master Plan to protect and restore our coast at a series of upcoming outreach meetings hosted by the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA). The goal of these meetings is to reintroduce CPRA, the master plan, and...
Louisiana Ranks Top 10 Nationally in New Report Card on Educational Freedom
Louisiana ranks top 10 nationally in a new report card on empowering parents in their children’s education and supporting education freedom. The Heritage Foundation released its first-ever Education Freedom Report Card, and Louisiana is ninth. Louisiana scored higher than the majority of states in the report’s four main categories of school choice, regulatory freedom, academic transparency, and return on investment for education spending.
Lafourche Public Candidate Forum scheduled
A public candidate forum has been scheduled for several races that will be on the November ballot in Lafourche Parish. These races include: Louisiana Court of Appeals, First Circuit, Division D; District Judge, 17th JCD, Division A; Lafourche Parish School Board districts. The forum is being hosted by the Lafourche...
Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District awards Pump Station Project
BLFWD awarded Thibodaux company, Sealevel Construction, the new Pump Station Project that will be located t the head of Bayou Lafourche. The project was awarded after years of planning, designing, securing funds, extensive permitting, and public bidding. While more information on the project is forthcoming, n mobilization is scheduled to take place before the end of 2022.
Terrebonne General Health System Honors August Scholar and Athlete Awards
Terrebonne General Health System has announced the August 2022 honor student scholars and athletes. Terrebonne General honors students each month and the award is presented to juniors or seniors from the seven accredited LBOE schools in Terrebonne Parish. Each recipient receives:. · A $100 gift card from either Copelands or...
Nicholls State University participates in the Reginald F. Lewis Scholars Program for the second year in a row
Nicholls State University is participating in the Reginald F. Lewis Scholars program for the second year in a row along with the eight other University of Louisiana System member institutions. Reginald F. Lewis Scholars is a cohort program designed to enhance the collegiate experience of black males across the UL...
We Inspire LA to Celebrate grand opening in Houma
We Inspire LA will celebrate the grand opening of its Houma-based transitional housing program with a ribbon cutting ceremony today, Wednesday, September 14, from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The non-profit organization invites the community to come out and celebrate the grand opening of the facility. “We Inspire La is...
David Joseph Rodrigue
David Joseph Rodrigue, 63, a native of Chackbay, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on September 9, 2022. A visitation will be held in his honor on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church – Chackbay, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery, Thibodaux, Louisiana.
Donate gently worn glasses to Chiasson Eyecare Center
Chiasson Eyecare Center is accepting donations of gently worn eyeglasses. The eyesore center is asking owners of eyeglasses that are used, unwanted, or no longer needed, to stop by the center located at 900 N. Canal, in Thibodaux to make a donation. Donors can drop off their eyeglasses with a...
Houma Family Dental to participate in Freedom Day USA
Dr. Stephen Morgan with Houma Family Dental will participate in Freedom Day USA by offering free 30 minute dental procedures to active, veteran, and retired military men and women and their families on Friday, October 21, 2022. Freedom Day USA is held for one day each year. The first event...
LDWF announces stock assessment schedule
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is currently conducting stock assessments on important recreational and commercial fish stocks, including Redfish (Red Drum), in Louisiana state waters. Stock assessments are computer-modeled simulations of fish populations that incorporate life history metrics (age, growth, reproduction), stock abundance information (survey catch effort),...
Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter asking for community support
Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter announced that its shelter is filled to capacity and they are in desperate need of foster and adoption families. In addition, TPAS is asking for donations of new, or gently used toys and blankets, and powdered puppy milk replacer to meet the needs of their maxed out facility. Donations can be made by dropping items off at the shelter or by mail at 100 Government Street, Gray, LA 70359.
Two years in the making: Big Mike’s ‘Boss Hog’ Makes it to Houma
Big Mike’s BBQ is a Houma staple, not only for the food but for being rooted in the community. The restaurant is working on building a new Houma location which will house a 4,000-pound pit named “Boss Hog.” Boss Hog has finally made it home to Houma.
Entergy Completes Longest Underground Project in Company History to Improve Resilience
Entergy Louisiana recently completed the longest underground project in company history, adding to the list of upgrades that have increased the resilience of the electric system to improve day-to-day reliability and help the company and our communities recover more quickly following major storms. Crews undergrounded approximately eight miles of distribution...
Craig Webre Classic returns this fall
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is excited to announce for the first time since 2019, the Craig Webre Classic is back! The annual event serves as a fundraiser for Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office campaigns. The fundraiser kicks off on Friday, October 7 at LaTour Golf Club. The event...
Kayak and paddle board rentals available on Bayou Lafourche
Friends of Bayou Lafourche announced that Bayou Lafourche now has kayaks and stand up paddle boards (SUPs) at the Nicholls Bayou-Side Park available to rent. Single kayaks, paddle boards, and a tandem kayak are available for two hour, four hour, or full-day increments, and includes your boat, a paddle, and a life jacket.
Have a Fais-Do-Do at This Week’s Cajun Jam in Houma
Don’t miss the first Cajun Jam in Terrebonne Parish hosted by the Cajun Music Preservation Society at C’est Bon Cafe this Wednesday, September 14. The Cajun Music Preservation Society strives to keep the Cajun musical heritage alive. It will be a special jam with Waylon Thibodeaux. Bring the whole family to experience the culture at C’est Bon Cafe, 1687 Grand Caillou Road in Houma, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
