Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter announced that its shelter is filled to capacity and they are in desperate need of foster and adoption families. In addition, TPAS is asking for donations of new, or gently used toys and blankets, and powdered puppy milk replacer to meet the needs of their maxed out facility. Donations can be made by dropping items off at the shelter or by mail at 100 Government Street, Gray, LA 70359.

GRAY, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO