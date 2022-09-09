Read full article on original website
Parents of man who fired shots, climbed wires in Petworth speak out
WASHINGTON - DeAndre Bigesby’s family has worked to find him help for a long time. "I prayed to God that he gets some help, and that’s where I’m at," his mother Annette Bigsby told FOX 5. Annette says her 39-year-old son is funny, and smart, and loves...
Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School lockdown lifted; police say no gun found on campus
BETHESDA, Md. - Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School has been lifted following a report from a student about a possible weapon in building. According to Montgomery County Police, around 9:55 a.m. Wednesday, a parent called the school and reported being told that another student might be in possession of a gun.
Parents share frustrations with communication during BCC High School lockdown
BETHESDA, Md - The lockdown at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School on Wednesday morning ended with no gun being found inside the Montgomery County public school building. However, several parents and students left the school frustrated with serious concerns over how MCPS is handling emergency communication. One parent told FOX 5...
No juvenile fines, arrests after first weekend of Prince George's Co. youth curfew
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Prince George's County police said not one juvenile violated the youth curfew this weekend after Executive Angela Alsobrooks initiated it earlier in the week in an effort to curb the rampant gun violence. In a statement, the department said: "PGPD officers had no curfew interactions...
Man shot, killed in Temple Hills; no suspects or motives, police say
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Prince George's County. Police say they responded to the 2500 block of Iverson Street in Temple Hills around 8:40 p.m. for the report of a shooting. Officer say when they arrived they found the victim suffering from...
In The Courts: Maryland cold case solved 51 years later
An arrest has been made in a 51-year-old cold case in Montgomery County. READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3L9mhYr.
Fauquier County teacher, wife found dead inside Culpeper County home
CULPEPER, Va. - Authorities are investigating after a Fauquier County Public Schools teacher and his wife were found dead inside a Culpeper County home. Police arrived to the house on the 15000 block of Burgandine Avenue on September 9 just before 3 p.m. Inside they found the bodies of a...
Teacher and wife found dead in Virginia
CUL - Culpeper police are investigating the death of a married couple. Authorities said they found Daniel and Stacey Garrison inside a home on Burgandine Avenue Friday afternoon. Police do not believe there's any threat to the community. The Fauquier County school district put out a statement saying, Daniel Garrison...
Virginia parents protest critical race theory outside Loudoun County School Board meeting
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Parents and community activists gathered outside a Loudoun County School Board meeting on Tuesday to demand "an end to the racist and divisive ideologies being infused into the government schools." Loudoun County has become the nerve center for parental activism in recent years, driving debates over...
'Suspicious' car crashes into security gate in Northwest DC, police say
WASHINGTON - Authorities are are investigating after a car crashed into a security gate in the Glover Park area of Northwest, D.C. According to the U.S. Secret Service, a car ran into a security gate around 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Wisconsin Avenue, near the Whole Foods Market.
Families struggle with school bus delays in Prince George's County
HYATTSVILLE, Md. - Parents in Prince George's County are contacting FOX 5 over bus problems persisting. They say the issue is causing a headache for families just trying to get their students to school on time. At a bus stop located on 72nd Avenue in Hyattsville, kids have had to...
11-year-old faces criminal charges for burning down Dollar General in Carroll County
CARROLL COUNTY, Md. - An 11-year-old boy is facing criminal charges because investigators believe he's responsible for a massive fire that tore down a Dollar General in Hampstead. The boy was identified last weekend by several agencies looking into the matter, including the Office of the State Fire Marshal and...
Frederick Co. School Board hoping to improve special education program
The Frederick County School Board is working to make amends after an investigation by the United States Department of Justice uncovered discrimination against students with disabilities. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald reports.
Man exposed himself to woman, urinated on front lawn of home in Woodbridge: police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Authorities are searching for a man they say exposed himself to a woman before reliving himself on the front lawn of her home in Prince William County. The incident was reported Sunday in the 1400 block of Woodside Drive in Woodbridge. Officers say a woman was outside...
Families struggling with school bus issues
Parents in Prince George's County are contacting FOX 5 over bus problems persisting. FOX 5's Sierra Fox reports from Hyattsville where students have had to wait as late as 9 a.m. to catch their bus.
1 stabbed, 3 others hurt in Langley Park: police continue investigation
LANGLEY PARK, Md. - Prince George's County police say one person was stabbed, and three others were hurt Sunday night in Langley Park. Officers say a large fight was reported around 8:30 p.m. near 1515 Merrimac Drive. Police say a person armed with a knife stabbed one man who was...
Superintendent choice sparks controversy in Spotsylvania County
Fireworks at a Spotsylvania County School Board meeting Monday night as parents expressed continued anger over the board’s choice for the next superintendent. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Fredericksburg with more details on the infighting.
Shots fired into Manassas home; no injuries reported: police
MANASSAS, Va. - Authorities say a group of armed men opened fire into a Manassas home Monday. The incident was reported around 4:45 p.m. in the 7600 block of Wesley Road. Police say a white four-door sedan stopped in front of a home on that block and multiple gunmen exited from and fired several rounds into the residence.
1 hurt in Rockville house fire
ROCKVILLE, Md. - A man was hospitalized after an early morning house fire in Montgomery County. The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. in the basement at a home in the 11700 block of Rocking Horse Road in Rockville. Officials say a man and a woman were inside. The man...
Fredericksburg man arrested after waving gun at motorist during ‘road rage’ incident, police say
DUMFRIES, Va. - A man was arrested and faces charges after police say he brandished a firearm during what they say was a ‘road rage’ related incident in Prince William County. Authorities say 45-year-old Kelby Zaki Wilkerson and a 22-year-old man were involved in the dispute while driving...
