Montgomery County, MD

fox5dc.com

Teacher and wife found dead in Virginia

CUL - Culpeper police are investigating the death of a married couple. Authorities said they found Daniel and Stacey Garrison inside a home on Burgandine Avenue Friday afternoon. Police do not believe there's any threat to the community. The Fauquier County school district put out a statement saying, Daniel Garrison...
CULPEPER, VA
fox5dc.com

Shots fired into Manassas home; no injuries reported: police

MANASSAS, Va. - Authorities say a group of armed men opened fire into a Manassas home Monday. The incident was reported around 4:45 p.m. in the 7600 block of Wesley Road. Police say a white four-door sedan stopped in front of a home on that block and multiple gunmen exited from and fired several rounds into the residence.
MANASSAS, VA
fox5dc.com

1 hurt in Rockville house fire

ROCKVILLE, Md. - A man was hospitalized after an early morning house fire in Montgomery County. The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. in the basement at a home in the 11700 block of Rocking Horse Road in Rockville. Officials say a man and a woman were inside. The man...
ROCKVILLE, MD

