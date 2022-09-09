ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teyonah Parris Annouces 1st Pregnancy: ‘It’s Actually Really Beautiful’

By Natasha Decker
 5 days ago

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Teyonah Parris is expecting her first child — and married!

The 34-year-old WandaVision actress shared her pregnancy is five months along in a recent interview with PEOPLE .

Since Teyonah has kept fairly private about her romantic life throughout her career, the disclosure that she is married also comes as happy news.

The actress expressed she was “flooded with so many emotions and excitement” when she saw her positive pregnancy test.

“I was definitely surprised and a bit shocked. But I was only surprised because we’ve been trying for a while and had not had any success,” she told the outlet. “I used the Clearblue Pregnancy Test, so the fact that it clearly stated ‘pregnant,’ there was no confusion this go round. So that was exciting.”

Teyonah revealed the big news to her husband James when she made a “little gift box and put the pregnancy test in there along with some other little first-time dad goodies.”

“And he just started screaming — he was just very emotional and excited and we were crying and just really, really happy,”  she said about his reaction.

Teyonah Parris’ pregnancy announcement

“We’re pregnant!! Whooooo chiiile!! I’m so excited to share that we have a baby on the way,” The Marvels actress told her over 408,000 Instagram followers on Sept. 8. “There have been so many feelings since we’ve learned that our dream of becoming parents is finally a reality. My husband, James, and I have felt a mix of shock, lots of nerves, but most of all so much excitement! Seeing the word PREGNANT was such an amazing feeling! We are so blessed and so grateful.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Teyonah Parris (@teyonahparris)

The expectant mother received congratulatory messages from Lena Waithe, Tika Sumpter, Yvonne Orji, Niecy Nash, Sarah Jakes Roberts, Naturi Naughton and many more.

We are so excited for Teyonah and James. We wish them the best through her pregnancy and their loving union.

RELATED CONTENT: “Baby On Board!: Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Deplane A Private Jet With Their Baby Boy”

There’s always a question when one is pregnant of when it is the right time to tell family, close friends and even co-workers one is pregnant. This likely is even more complicated when you are a celebrity with social obligations and an MCU fanbase following your content online. The Marvels and WandaVision star Teyonah Parris recently faced the conundrum of when to let the virtual cat out of the bag, so to speak, and she did so in a clever and extremely amusing way. After the news dropped, some Marvel co-stars and other A-listers also reach out.
