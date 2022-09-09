Read full article on original website
cindy
4d ago
are if they get caught by the owners they won't need the cops they will need body bags are a hospital this is sad thats how ppl get hurt if it's not yours don't touch it get a job
Reply
2
Related
WDSU
Metairie homeowner catches car burglary on surveillance video
METAIRIE, La. — A Metairie homeowner is shocked at what he caught on his surveillance camera in his quiet neighborhood. Perry Burke said his truck was broken into on Academy Drive. He said when he went to his truck Wednesday morning he found papers thrown around in his front...
Teenager arrested in connection to death of Assumption Parish 15-year-old
A 15-year-old suspect has been arrested following the death of another teenager who was found shot several times inside a Thibodaux home over the weekend.
stmarynow.com
Hit-and-run, drunken-driving arrests reported by local police
Morgan City police made a hit-and-run arrest, and Berwick officers booked a man on a drunken-driving charge early Wednesday. St. Mary Parish deputies accused a man of obscenity Tuesday after an incident at a local business. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City...
houmatimes.com
VIDEO: Man wanted for questioning in fire investigation at local storage unit
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection with a fire investigation, at a local Terrebonne based storage facility. On August 26, 2022, the Schriever Fire Department was dispatched to a working fire of a local storage facility,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
houmatimes.com
LPSO Detectives Investigating Burglary Aboard a Crew Barge
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are asking for the public’s help in solving a burglary on a crew barge in Larose. On Monday, deputies were called to a reported burglary aboard a crew barge docked in the 1800 block of LA Highway 24 in Larose. Several items of value were stolen including televisions, tools, copper and an industrial battery. Investigators determined the crime occurred sometime between Friday evening, September 9, 2022, and the following morning.
WDSU
Man carjacked in Central Business District, reports that NOPD never showed
NEW ORLEANS — Henrik Vanderwall owns a recycling pick-up business, which he uses to provide for his family. Just three days ago, when he went to pick up a trash bin, things took a sudden turn for the worse. Vanderwall got out of his truck and walked to the...
A strange carjacking case
NOPD is working an unusual carjacking. Tuesday night at the corner of Marigny and North Claiborne Avenue. According to the department a man rushed a car, pulled the victim from the car and stole her car keys and fled the scene.
brproud.com
Man indicted for allegedly beating 4-year-old boy in Louisiana
LUTCHER, La. (BRPROUD) – Clydedric Joseph, 27, of Lutcher, was arrested at the end of July by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. At the time, Joseph was accused of beating his girlfriend’s four-year-old son. The investigation started on Monday, July 25 when “Ascension Parish Sheriff’s detectives responded...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDSU
JPSO deputy injured in chase in Marrero, teens arrested
WESTWEGO, La. — A Jefferson Parish deputy was injured Tuesday morning after a chase that ended in a crash in Marrero. The chase happened on Barataria and LaPalco. According Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, the chase started with a motorcycle deputy who spotted a stolen car with a stolen license plate out of New Orleans.
brproud.com
Argument allegedly becomes violent and ends with arrest of Louisiana man
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was recently asked to investigate an alleged domestic disturbance in Belle River. The investigation ended with the arrest of Phillip Mems Edwards III, 38, of White Castle. On September 8, deputies “made contact with the victim who advised...
Student abducted after getting off school bus in St. Roch, NOPD says
The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a kidnapping after a student told detectives he was grabbed after getting off a school bus on Monday (Sept. 12) afternoon.
brproud.com
APSO searching for Gonzales Lowe’s robbery suspects
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who deputies believe are connected to a robbery in Gonzales. According to the sheriff’s office, the two subjects pictured below were involved in a shopping incident at Lowe’s. If anyone has information relating to this incident, contact the sheriff’s office anonymously by calling (225)-621-4636 or by texting 847411.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDSU
Kenner police arrest a homicide suspect accused of killing a man in a parking lot
The Kenner Police Department has arrested a man accused of killing a Kenner man earlier in September. According to police, Oswaldo Dacuhna has been arrested for being accused of shooting and killing Alejandro Quiroz, 43, in the parking lot of a convenience store on Loyola Drive on Sept. 3. On...
stmarynow.com
Domestic abuse, drug arrests made by local authorities
Monday and Tuesday arrests by local police agencies included two on domestic abuse charges and three alleging drug possession. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 50 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:. --Janice...
WDSU
St. Charles Parish sheriff announces road closure after accident on Willowdale Boulevard
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office announced a road closure Wednesday morning after a car struck a utility pole. According to the sheriff, the traffic lights are out at the intersection of Highway 90 and Willowdale Boulevard. Drivers are asked to treat the intersection...
WDSU
New Orleans minor tells police he was kidnapped after exiting school bus
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a report of a kidnapping that happened Monday afternoon. According to NOPD, a boy reported to police that he got off the school bus at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and North Rocheblave Avenue when he was grabbed and placed into a van.
High speed chase in JP ends after crashes, three teens arrested
Sheriff Joe Lopinto noted this is the second day in a row, and the third time in a week they caught car thieves of carjackers after a chase. He warned other criminals that come into Jefferson. “Just be prepared to suffer the consequences.”
Louisiana man facing multiple charges after allegedly leading deputies on chase over 125 mph
Jaron Gray, 37, of Paulina, was recently booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center after a trio of incidents involving law enforcement over the last year.
Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Lafourche Parish
CUT OFF, La. — A 27-year-old man has died after crashing his pickup into a tree on Louisiana Highway 308 near East 69th Street in Cut Off just after 7 on Monday night, according to Louisiana State Police Troop C. Police say James Williams III of Cut Off was...
WDSU
Chalmette High School former student arrested, accused in fight
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office arrested a 17-year-old male Monday after an incident following school dismissal. Sheriff James Pohlmann said deputies responded to a call around 3 p.m. at Chalmette High School in the main campus parking lot. When deputies arrived on the...
Comments / 4