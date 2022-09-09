ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

cindy
4d ago

are if they get caught by the owners they won't need the cops they will need body bags are a hospital this is sad thats how ppl get hurt if it's not yours don't touch it get a job

Reply
2
WDSU

Metairie homeowner catches car burglary on surveillance video

METAIRIE, La. — A Metairie homeowner is shocked at what he caught on his surveillance camera in his quiet neighborhood. Perry Burke said his truck was broken into on Academy Drive. He said when he went to his truck Wednesday morning he found papers thrown around in his front...
METAIRIE, LA
stmarynow.com

Hit-and-run, drunken-driving arrests reported by local police

Morgan City police made a hit-and-run arrest, and Berwick officers booked a man on a drunken-driving charge early Wednesday. St. Mary Parish deputies accused a man of obscenity Tuesday after an incident at a local business. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City...
MORGAN CITY, LA
houmatimes.com

LPSO Detectives Investigating Burglary Aboard a Crew Barge

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are asking for the public’s help in solving a burglary on a crew barge in Larose. On Monday, deputies were called to a reported burglary aboard a crew barge docked in the 1800 block of LA Highway 24 in Larose. Several items of value were stolen including televisions, tools, copper and an industrial battery. Investigators determined the crime occurred sometime between Friday evening, September 9, 2022, and the following morning.
LAROSE, LA
WWL-AMFM

A strange carjacking case

NOPD is working an unusual carjacking. Tuesday night at the corner of Marigny and North Claiborne Avenue. According to the department a man rushed a car, pulled the victim from the car and stole her car keys and fled the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Man indicted for allegedly beating 4-year-old boy in Louisiana

LUTCHER, La. (BRPROUD) – Clydedric Joseph, 27, of Lutcher, was arrested at the end of July by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. At the time, Joseph was accused of beating his girlfriend’s four-year-old son. The investigation started on Monday, July 25 when “Ascension Parish Sheriff’s detectives responded...
LUTCHER, LA
WDSU

JPSO deputy injured in chase in Marrero, teens arrested

WESTWEGO, La. — A Jefferson Parish deputy was injured Tuesday morning after a chase that ended in a crash in Marrero. The chase happened on Barataria and LaPalco. According Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, the chase started with a motorcycle deputy who spotted a stolen car with a stolen license plate out of New Orleans.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Argument allegedly becomes violent and ends with arrest of Louisiana man

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was recently asked to investigate an alleged domestic disturbance in Belle River. The investigation ended with the arrest of Phillip Mems Edwards III, 38, of White Castle. On September 8, deputies “made contact with the victim who advised...
WHITE CASTLE, LA
brproud.com

APSO searching for Gonzales Lowe’s robbery suspects

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who deputies believe are connected to a robbery in Gonzales. According to the sheriff’s office, the two subjects pictured below were involved in a shopping incident at Lowe’s. If anyone has information relating to this incident, contact the sheriff’s office anonymously by calling (225)-621-4636 or by texting 847411.
GONZALES, LA
stmarynow.com

Domestic abuse, drug arrests made by local authorities

Monday and Tuesday arrests by local police agencies included two on domestic abuse charges and three alleging drug possession. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 50 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:. --Janice...
MORGAN CITY, LA
WWL

Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Lafourche Parish

CUT OFF, La. — A 27-year-old man has died after crashing his pickup into a tree on Louisiana Highway 308 near East 69th Street in Cut Off just after 7 on Monday night, according to Louisiana State Police Troop C. Police say James Williams III of Cut Off was...
CUT OFF, LA
WDSU

Chalmette High School former student arrested, accused in fight

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office arrested a 17-year-old male Monday after an incident following school dismissal. Sheriff James Pohlmann said deputies responded to a call around 3 p.m. at Chalmette High School in the main campus parking lot. When deputies arrived on the...
CHALMETTE, LA

