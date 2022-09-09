Read full article on original website
Upward Health Announces Growth Equity Financing Led by Heritage Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Upward Health , a risk-bearing, in-home medical group, today announced the closing of its Series B capital raise. The round was led by. , a healthcare-focused investment firm, and includes participation from existing investors, including. Blue Venture Fund. ,. Noro-Moseley Partners. , and. Windham Venture Partners. . Upward...
BriteCore Platform Launch Expands Core Capabilities for P&C insurers
San Mateo, CA , Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriteCore, a next-generation provider of cloud-native core administration solutions for property and casualty (P&C) insurers, today announced the launch of the BriteCore Platform, a comprehensive suite for managing policies, billing, and claims complete with advanced analytics, a ratings engine, and agent and policyholder portals.
PCF Insurance Services Joins PIA
ALEXANDRIA, Va. , Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF) announced today that it has joined the. National Association of Professional Insurance Agents. , PCF is a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm that currently serves more than 465,000 clients through its network of nearly 165 Agency Partners* across 37 states.
Heffernan Insurance Brokers Hires Kate Grasman as Chief Information Officer
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. , Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Insurance Brokers, one of the largest full-service, independent insurance brokerage firms in. has joined the company as Chief Information Officer. Kate comes to Heffernan Insurance Brokers with extensive experience leading IT operations, strategy, and performance management, most recently with The...
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP FILES (8-K) Disclosing Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits
On September 7, 2022 , International Business Machines Corporation ("IBM " or the. fiduciary of the IBM Personal Pension Plan (the "Plan"), entered into two. (collectively, the "Insurers") under which the Plan agreed to purchase. nonparticipating single premium group annuity contracts that will transfer to. the Insurers approximately. $16 billion.
Colton Risk Management Consulting, LLC. Launches Risk Management Service
WEST ISLIP, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , September 14, 2022. and Outsourced Risk Management firm, has recently launched a risk management service that uses insurance capital to solve problems. The company offers creative thinking and high-level strategy development to clients that it has provided to some of America’s largest and most profitable private equity firms. With the launch, it aims to help protect clients’ businesses from a multitude of risk factors including outsourcing risks, financial uncertainties, legal liabilities, technology issues, mismanagement of strategy, errors, accidents, natural disasters, and outsourcing risk management.
EVERTREE INSURANCE APPOINTS DANIEL ROMERO HEAD OF MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS
Experienced Executive joins from HUB International. ("Evertree"), an omni-channel personal lines insurance distribution platform, today announced the hiring of. as Head of Mergers and Acquisitions. Prior to joining Evertree,. Mr. Romero. was Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions for. HUB International Limited. , a full-service global insurance broker and financial...
Professional National Title Network, Inc. and CATIC Form Partnership in Illinois
ROCKY HILL, Conn. , Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional National Title Network, Inc. (PNTN) and CATIC, a Bar-Related® title insurance company, have teamed up to provide best-in-class attorney-delivered title services in. Illinois. . "PNTN's rich history of attorney advocacy made this relationship a natural fit for our lawyer-focused...
Chubb Introduces Latest Evolution of Management Liability Offerings for Private, Not-for-Profit, and Healthcare Organizations
WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J. , Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has launched The ForeFront PortfolioSM, the latest evolution of its suite of management liability offerings, specifically designed to address the needs of private, not-for-profit, and healthcare organizations. Chubb's new product offers organizations the flexibility to decide which management liability coverages best suit their risk management program.
Goosehead Insurance, Inc. Reiterates Full Year 2022 Outlook
WESTLAKE, Texas , Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (“Goosehead” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing independent personal lines insurance agency, announced today that the company reiterates its full year 2022 outlook. The Company’s outlook for full year 2022 is as...
Ohio National Teams with Accenture to Accelerate Technology Modernization
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and. Ohio National Financial Services, Inc. have collaborated to modernize the life insurer’s core systems, transforming its processes and helping it achieve significant top-and bottom-line business results. The modernization program consolidated Ohio National’s business onto the. Accenture Life Insurance. and Annuity Platform (ALIP),...
Structured Settlements Claims Professionals Look to Insurance Companies and Brokers for Education and Training
MetLife’s 2022 Structured Settlements Poll finds opportunities for broker outreach and support. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Nearly nine in 10 claims professionals (88%) are familiar with the benefits of structured settlements for personal physical injury clients and 84% view them as a prudent recommendation, especially when a minor is involved, according to MetLife’s 2022 Structured Settlements Poll. However, 58% say more structured settlements training from either structured settlements annuity providers or structured settlements brokers/consultants is needed. The full report is availableonline.
The Builders Group Selects Origami Risk’s Multi-Tenant SaaS P&C Insurance Core Solution for Self-Insured Workers’ Comp Program Administration
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The Builders Group (TBG), the leading self-insured workers’ compensation fund in. , exclusive to the construction trades, has selected Origami Risk’s multi-tenant core solution suite for underwriting, billing, claims administration, and enhanced member services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005321/en/. Specifically,...
Amalgamated Life Insurance Company Earns Its 47th "A" (Excellent) Rating from A.M. Best
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. , Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amalgamated Life Insurance Company. (www.amalgamatedbenefits.com), a leading provider of comprehensive insurance solutions, has earned its 47th consecutive "A" (Excellent) rating from. A.M. Best Company. , a full-service credit rating organization dedicated to serving the insurance industry. The "A" (Excellent) rating attests...
EXL teams with CyberCube to help insurers develop comprehensive cyber insurance offerings
NEW YORK , Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL, a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, today announced a collaboration with CyberCube, the cyber risk analytics company, to jointly develop cyber insurance solutions for the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry. Leveraging EXL’s deep insurance industry data, analytics and operations management expertise along with CyberCube’s industry-leading cyber risk signals, scores, and analytics, the industry-first solutions will help insurers rapidly scale their cyber insurance offerings to meet growing demand.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Recognized in Prestigious IDC FinTech Rankings Real Results
CCC Named to the Top 100 List of Global Financial Technology Providers. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. , a leading SaaS platform powering the P&C insurance economy, has been named a top 100 financial technology provider by market intelligence firm IDC as part of their 19th annual IDC FinTech Ranking Real Results program.
PCF Insurance Agencies Create Western Pacific Partners Group (WPPG)
Nineteen Industry-Leading Northwest PCF Insurance Agencies Align to Leverage Collective Resources and to Enhance Client Value. The move aligns 19 independent insurance agencies within the PCF Insurance Partner network in the. Northwest U.S. , including. Washington. ,. Oregon. ,. Idaho. , and. Northern California. . Under WPPG, these agencies can...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of New York Life Insurance Company and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) of “aaa” (Exceptional) of New York Life Insurance Company. ,. New York Life Insurance and Annuity Corporation. (NYLIAC),. Life Insurance Company of North America. (LINA) and. New...
Banking and Insurance Ratings Added to Fossil Free Funds
Berkeley, CA , Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As You Sow today released new Fossil Free Finance and Insurance ratings that score mutual funds and ETFs based on their investments in banks and insurers providing loans and underwriting that support fossil fuel projects. The Fossil Fuel Finance and Fossil...
Patent Application Titled “System For Fast Composing, Launch And Configuration Of Customizable Second-Tier Transfer Structures With Build-In Auditing And Monitoring Structures And Method Thereof” Published Online (USPTO 20220270179): Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd.
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventor MANGOLD, Chung-Shik (Wangen, CH), filed on. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd. (. Zurich, Switzerland. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Automated or semi-automated risk-transfer...
