Mason County, MI

Expert witness: Victim suffered seven gunshot wounds.

Expert witness: Victim suffered seven gunshot wounds. ‘He got out of his truck; had a gun in his hand; and started shooting.’. HART — Witness testimony during a preliminary examination Tuesday, Sept, 13, 2022 in Oceana County’s 79th District Court for a murder case against a 32-year-old Muskegon man accused of shooting and killing a 28-year-old man with a handgun last June revealed that the victim suffered seven gunshot wounds. A preliminary examination is a hearing to determine if there is probable cause to bind the case over to circuit court; a preliminary examination is not a trial nor does it determine innocence or guilt.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
Police identify woman killed in crash on U.S. 131 in Mecosta County

MECOSTA COUNTY, MI – A Newaygo woman has died of injuries suffered Tuesday, Sept. 13, in a crash on U.S. 131. Sherry Lee Middleton, 71, died at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Mecosta County sheriff’s deputies said Wednesday. Her vehicle was struck from the rear by a vehicle driven...
Newaygo woman dies following crash

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman from Newaygo has died following a crash in Mecosta County. The sheriff's office says the victim is 71-year-old Sherry Middleton. The crash happened Monday along US-131 near Morley. Deputies say the woman was rear-ended by another driver. That driver was not hurt. An...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
Newaygo County Woman Killed In Crash On US-131

A Newaygo County woman has died after being injured in a crash. It happened Monday on US-131 South near Morley. Deputies say 71-year-old Sherry Middleton was rear-ended by another driver from Illinois. She was taken to Big Rapids Spectrum Health with serious injuries, and later transported to Butterworth in Grand...
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
Marion man arrested for meth possession

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Marion man has recently been arrested for meth possession, according to Michigan State Police. Todd Vanderhoef, 44, has been arraigned on one count of possession of methamphetamine, second or subsequent offense notice, and habitual offender second notice, MSP said. Vanderhoef was given a $25,000...
MARION, MI
Wanted Oceana County Man Shot in Deputy Involved Shooting

UPDATE (5:35 p.m.): Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole has confirmed that the suspect shot at a home near Bass Lake is Herald LeBeau, 52, who was wanted in Oceana County. Deputies say LeBeau was wanted on a six-count felony for a home invasion and a kidnapping complaint from Michigan State Police, according to the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
More details released on suspect shot by deputy.

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP (Mason County) — Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole, Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast and Michigan State Police Hart Post Assistant Commander Lt. John Forner met with representatives from the news media Friday afternoon, Sept. 9, to discuss the police-involved shooting of a home invasion suspect. Sheriff Cole...
MASON COUNTY, MI
Public Safety
Buckley Man Suffers Serious Injuries in Crash on US-31

A Buckley man suffered serious injuries following a crash in Grand Traverse County Tuesday. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says the man was driving on US-31 near Rennie School Road Tuesday afternoon when his truck clipped the trailer of another truck that was merging lanes. Deputies say the man’s vehicle spun around and left the roadway.
Family displaced from house fire in need of help.

SHELBY — A family of seven displaced from their home at 173 South Sessions Rd. following a fire Sunday, Sept. 11, is in need of help. Danny Jones, Jr., said his 5,000-square-foot house was severely damaged by smoke and water damage throughout the interior. The house was not insured, he said.
SHELBY, MI
Company executives face sentencing for pollution violation

An Ottawa County electroplating company and two of its top officers have pleaded guilty to violating the federal Clean Water Act by discharging wastewater with excessive amounts of zinc. After an Environmental Protection Agency investigation, a grand jury charged ASP Plating Co. of Grand Haven and its president, Gary Rowe,...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Traffic alert: Crash on southbound US 31.

GRANT TOWNSHIP — Report of a single-vehicle crash on southbound US 31 between M 20 and Park Road near Rothbury Sunday, Sept. 11, at 3:30 p.m. Minor injury reported. Please consider helping to fund local news. Mason County Press and Oceana County Press are available for free thanks to the generous support of our advertisers and individuals. Three ways to help us: Venmo: @MasonCountyPress; Paypal: [email protected]; Mail a check to PO BOX 21, Scottville, MI 49454.
SCOTTVILLE, MI
Meet the candidates for Muskegon's city manager

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Six people have been named as candidates for city manager in Muskegon. Former City Manager Frank Peterson resigned this past April to pursue another opportunity in the private sector, and now the community will be able to get to know these candidates and ask them questions.
MUSKEGON, MI
